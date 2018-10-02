This colorful container from Energify is by far the best food thermos to take on the go. Available in both 15.2-ounce and 22-ounce capacities, this stainless steel thermos uses double-wall technology to insulate and keep food hot or cold for several hours (while Energify doesn't specify an exact duration, most reviewers found their food was still piping hot six hours later). The thermos is made from BPA-free material and features a leak-proof design that helps prevent spills. Like with the previous options, the wide mouth makes it equally easy to fill and wash, and the lid can be used as a bowl. What really sets this thermos apart is its transportable features. It boasts a flexible handle, a foldable spoon, an air-pressure-release button on the lid for effortless opening, and a carrying case to keep it in mint condition no matter how often you use it.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.