When you start to notice discoloration in your toenails, it might be a sign that you have a case of onychomycosis, a toenail fungus. An estimated 40 million people have this common condition. Luckily, you don’t have to live with thickening, peeling, splitting, or discolored nails. There are tons of over-the-counter treatment options available to restore your toenails to health. Choosing the best toenail fungus treatment will help many cases with a speedy remedy.

There’s a variety of treatments that you can conveniently purchase online to help including antifungals, essential oil treatments, and even a medicated foot soak. According to WebMD, topical treatments with ingredients such as undecylenic acid, clotrimazole, tolnaftate, or terbinafine are all effective at clearing up fungal infections. Others swear by natural essential oils like tea tree oil, eucalyptus oil, ozonized sunflower oil, and even baking soda to inhibit growth, improve nail appearance, and speed up healing. However, according to the dermatologist, Dr. Christopher Hull of the University of Utah, if your new nail growth does not clear up after a few weeks of treatment, there are powerful oral medications you should speak to a dermatologist.

To help keep your feet and toes healthy, here’s my list of the best toenail fungus treatments on Amazon. All of these top-rated topical over-the-counter treatments have potent ingredients for fighting and clearing up fungal infections.

1. The Best Overall Toenail Fungus Treatment Gold Mountain Beauty Fungal Nail Eliminator $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The Gold Mountain Beauty Fungal Nail Eliminator is a top pick for treating nail infections. The solution has tolnaftate, a proven over-the-counter topical treatment for fighting fungal infections. Plus, it’s one of Amazon’s best-sellers for how quickly it works at addressing nail issues and discolorations. “This stuff is working and quicker than expected,” raved one Amazon reviewer. It also has essential oils like sea buckthorn oil and omegas 3, 6, 7, and 9 to help promote skin regeneration, hydrate, and speed up the healing process. With its brush-on style, it's easy to apply over and around your nail bed and cuticles. Although, it’s a nail polish style treatment, it’s not recommended to wear polish over the treatment. This is also stated to be safe for people with diabetes to use. What fans say: “I been using this toenail fungus treatment for over a week now and I already saw a noticeable difference after 1 day and major improvement after a week. It's not completely gone yet but I had my nail fungus for years and tried several products and never saw improvements so quick so I am super excited.”

2. The Best All-Natural Toenail Treatment Majestic Pure Natural Nail Treatment $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want a more natural treatment, Majestic Pure's nail treatment is a good option. This vegan-friendly toenail fungus treatment is made with potent antifungal essential oils like tea tree, clove, and eucalyptus oils, as well as vitamin E to help with healing. The solution is easy to apply via its brush applicator. The natural ingredients promote healthy nail regrowth. Plus, it makes a great moisturizer for restoring cracked or peeling toenails and fingernails. What fans say: “I loved the fact that this product is fast acting and easy to use. I liked how the lid has the brush on the inside so I don't have to worry about finding and or loosing a brush to apply the product. It helped my yellow nails clear right up. I would definitely recommend this product. It [works] fast!”

3. A Natural Antifungal Foot Cream That'll Soften Skin, Too Thena Tea Tree Oil Antifungal Foot Cream $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want relief from itchiness and irritated skin around your toenails, Thena tea tree oil antifungal foot cream is worth considering. Customers say this rich, concentrated anti-itch and anti-inflammatory cream helps soothe and treat peeling skin and nails with antifungal ingredients like neem, arnica, eucalyptus, tea tree, and lemongrass oils. You can also treat your entire nail bed, including the cuticle, with this healing cream. A little bit of this cream goes a long way. It's also safe to use on rough or irritated patches across your body including hands, knees, and elbows. What fans say: “My twins both wear shoes all day and slippers all night. The only time their toes breathe is in the shower or bed. They get fungus toenails. I bought this and it instantly kills the horrible foot smell and their toenails stopped turning yellow.”