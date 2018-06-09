The 4 Best Travel Bottle Sets

Traveling can be a stressful event for anyone — no matter where you're going or how you're getting there — but using the best travel bottles for all your toiletry needs will make it a much more seamless experience. After all, their compact size makes toting your essentials way easier, and since most of them are TSA-approved at 100 milliliters or smaller, you won't have to worry about your beloved products getting confiscated at the airport.

The question is: With so many options out there, what should you look for in little reusable containers? Arguably the most important factor of any quality travel bottle, I'd say, is that it's leak-proof. (Nothing ruins a trip quite like opening your suitcase or hiking backpack to find shampoo leaked all over your best toiletry bag.) However, it’s also important that the bottles are within your budget, small enough to toss in your carry-on luggage, and available in different sizes and types — think spray bottles and tiny jars for creams — for ample product storage possibilities.

With all of these factors considered, here, I've compiled a list of the best mini bottles you'll want to pick up and promptly fill up ahead of your next getaway.

1. Best Overall: A Variety Pack Of TSA-Approved Travel Bottles At A Great Price Amazon Yictek Travel Bottles $12 AmazonBuy Now What you get: two 3-ounce bottles, two 2-ounce bottles, two 20 milliliter spray bottles, two cream jars, and a cosmetic spatula Why it's great: This colorful eight-bottle set comes with a versatile variety of containers and its own transparent, TSA-approved carrying case to boot. It's perfect for toiletries of all kinds — even your favorite hairspray or perfume, thanks to the spray bottles. The squeezable silicone bottles, on the other hand, are soft and flexible with anti-leak walls and flip-top caps that prevent messes in transit.

2. A Higher Quality Variety Pack, But With A Few Non-TSA Approved Bottles Amazon Nalgene Medium Bottle Kit $10 AmazonBuy Now What you get: a 1-ounce jar, 2-ounce jar, 1-ounce round bottle, two 2-ounce square bottles, 4-ounce rectangular bottle, two 4-ounce round, two extra dispensing caps that fit the 4 ounce round bottles Why it's great: This kit by Nalgene comes with eight different sized containers at a wallet-friendly price, making it a versatile — and cheap! — solution. Nalgene is a trusted brand known for using high-quality, BPA-free plastic in its products, and these lightweight, dishwasher-safe bottles are no different. Users say they're sturdy, reliable, and never leak. Their downfall: It should be noted that this set does include 4-ounce bottles that are technically not TSA-approved, which still makes them a great option for checked luggage or to take camping or backpacking, but they may not fly on your carry-on. Although, according to several reviewers despite the slight size discrepancy, they say they've never had an issue getting them through airport security. If you don't want to take the risk (and neither would I), there is a smaller version of this set with fewer options if you want a no-frills, but high-quality set of travel bottles that are definitely TSA-approved.

3. A Pricier Set Of TSA-Approved Travel Bottles With Lots Of Travel-Friendly Features Amazon AusKit Silicone Travel Containers $20 AmazonBuy Now What you get: four colorful 100-milliliter bottles, a clear carrying case, and a lanyard Why it's great: These bright, leak-proof silicone travel bottles by AusKit boast the biggest container size TSA allows, so the entire set is a great option if you're looking to bring the maximum amount of product aboard a flight (without feeling weighed down, of course). Aside from their own clear carrying case, you also get a quick-drying lanyard to hang the multicolored bottles together to use as a shower caddy or hang from a shower head. And if you want to mix up what you store in them, their rotatable collars feature six options — including "soap," "sun," and a blank one — ensuring you'll never forget what's inside.