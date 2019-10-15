It's great to have a humidifier when you're traveling but you don't want to drag around a big, clunky contraption. That's where the best travel humidifiers enter the picture — they're small, portable, and super lightweight.

The first thing to consider when picking one out is capacity. In most cases, the bigger the reservoir, the longer it will run. However, a larger reservoir will likely mean a bulkier, heavier design overall, so there's a tradeoff. Another thing to consider is noise. Humidifiers can be loud, and the last thing you want is to be up all night listening to it. Not every manufacturer discloses the decibel level, so I scanned the reviews for each pick to make sure customers vouched for how quiet they are.

A final consideration is filter type. There are options with built-in filters that don't need to be changed, as well as ones that use disposable filters, each of which have pros and cons. Built-in models are nice because you don't always have to deal with replacing the filters. They're cheaper to maintain, more convenient, and more eco-friendly. However, they're not usually compatible with essential oils, so if you plan to use your humidifier for aromatherapy, a model with a disposable filter will be best (just make sure the particular model is compatible with essential oils).

Beyond those items, think about special features you might want, such as automatic shutoff, rotating spray modes, bonus lights, or Bluetooth functionality.

Now that you have a better idea of what to consider, take a look at the best travel humidifiers below. All of my picks use cool mist, which means they're safe to use around kids and pets.

1. The Overall Best FIGROL USB Portable Mini Cool Mist Humidifier $20 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This portable cool-mist humidifier is small, lightweight, and easy to travel with. The compact design makes it easy to bring anywhere, and you can use it with essential oils. It's made with durable parts, and fans say it's completely silent. Plus, it's easy to operate — just fill a glass with water, drop it in, and turn it on. Designed with an auto-shutoff function, the device runs via USB cable and uses disposable filters that are available on Amazon. The only drawback is that you need a glass or other container to operate it, so it's not self-contained. What fans say: "I travel a lot and I don't want to bring a big humidifier everywhere. I got this one and really like it. It's very easy to use and very quiet at night. The best thing is I can add essential oil or hydrosol in it to help me sleep and handle the smell problem in the hotel room."

2. The Best For Road Trips Wobrikosee Bluetooth FM Transmitter & Car Humidifier $20 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Many of the selections on my list are car compatible, however, this portable travel humidifier is the best choice for road trips because it doubles as a Bluetooth transmitter, allowing you to sync your phone or other device to your car speakers. It fits right in the console of most vehicles, providing up to 12 hours of cool mist. The Bluetooth syncs quickly, and the device runs smoothly and quietly, according to reviewers. It has an automatic-shutoff function and seven colors of light to choose from. The filter-free device is not essential oil compatible, though. What fans say: "I am very happy with this product! Works better than expected! My friend loved it so much she bought one for herself!"

3. The Most Budget-Friendly WeYingLe Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $17 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're on a budget, this affordable travel humidifier is a great option. It's small and portable with a tabletop design. Simply fill it with water, plug it into a USB outlet, and you're good to go. With this pick, you don't need a glass or other secondary device, and the noise, which reviewers say you can barely hear, is less than 30 decibels. It has an auto-shutoff function, as well as a range of modes with a bonus night light. You can use it with essential oils, though, you will need to replace the filter much more frequently. (It comes with two filters to start, and replacements can be purchased here on Amazon). What fans say: "Its compact size and lightweight design allow you to take it wherever you go. It can easily fit in handbags, backpacks, and suitcases for your travel."