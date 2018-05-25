When you’re traveling for longer than a quick weekend getaway, you want to be able to fully immerse yourself in the experience – the last thing you need to worry about is your dirty laundry. That’s why many savvy travelers rely on the best travel laundry bags to make their trip as hassle-free as possible.

But, believe it or not, laundry bags are not all one in the same. The best ones for traveling will have a variety of features that make your travel experience better. If you are just going out of town for a few days and want something to simply encase your dirty clothes, a reliable canvas bag is a great solution. And, trust me on this one, investing in a machine-washable bag that you can easily throw it in the wash with your dirty clothes as soon as you get home will be a life-saver.

But, if you plan on doing a variety of outdoor activities on your trip, be sure to choose a travel laundry bag that’s truly waterproof. Whether you’re headed on a white water rafting trip or simply walking (and sweating) all over a new city, you’ll want to ensure you have a bag that will lock in the moisture of your damp clothes so that everything else in your suitcase stays fresh and dry.

When it comes to traveling the world, here are four of the best travel laundry bags to keep your trip fresh, simple, and worry-free.

1 The Best Basic Canvas Laundry Bags That You Can Throw In The Wash Amazon Simple Houseware Extra Large Natural Cotton Laundry Bag $13 (2 Pack) AmazonBuy Now This set of two canvas travel laundry bags is a great choice if you're looking for a standard, sturdy casing for your dirty clothes on an extended trip. With a drawstring cinch-top and a cord lock, you’ll be able to rest easy that no stray socks or underwear will be slipping out of the bag and getting mixed in with your clean clothes. Each bag is made out of 100 percent cotton canvas material (read: not waterproof), and in addition to storing your dirty items on the road, these bags can also be used as hamper liners. Plus, they’re machine-washable, so as soon as you get home from your long trip, you can just toss the bags right in the wash with the rest of your clothes.

2 The Best Overall Deal On A Set Of Four Travel Laundry Bags Amazon BINGONE Nylon 4-in-1 Drawstring Bags $7 AmazonBuy Now This set of travel laundry bags is a great way to address multiple travel needs at once while barely making a dent in your wallet. The four bags of varying sizes not only provide a space to hold your dirty clothes – [they’re also great options for storing miscellaneous trip items. As three different users mentioned in their five-star reviews, these bags can store anything from an iPad, to a Go-Pro, to backpacking gear. Fans insist that these bags are a must on any trip, with one saying they’re “great for sorting items while packing light,” and another stating that they're “light as a feather...perfect for travel organizing of all sorts and sizes of items." One thing to note, reviewers are quick to say these bags are not machine-washable, so you'll have to hand wash these to keep them clean.

3 The Best Waterproof Laundry Bag With An Internal Divider Amazon MyKazoe Waterproof Multipurpose Drawstring Bag $14 AmazonBuy Now Whether you’re facing inclement weather on your upcoming trip or you're planning a wide range of physical activities, this waterproof laundry bag is a game-changer. This laundry bag features two individual pockets – one for wet clothes and one for dry – that you can zipper closed, so you can store damp swimsuits and dirty clothes right next to your fresh outfits, without worrying about any water seeping through. In addition to the laundry bag, the set also comes with a multipurpose bag that’s great for storing other trip items such as dirty shoes. The machine-washable bags are durable and lightweight, and one even features a customizable card label you can use to easily identify the clothes you put inside without having to open it. One fan was really pleased after a recent trip, saying, “I loved that I could put damp things into the lined bag without getting everything else wet. Nice product!” And while many said this option was great for travel, users also noted that it’s perfect for the gym or for parents on-the-go who need a reliable way to store wet and dirty items.