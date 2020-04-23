When soap combines with the calcium and magnesium found in water, your tub can get covered in the filmy buildup known as soap scum. And while it can be hard to remove, the best tub cleaners for soap scum will get rid of that stubborn residue by penetrating and dissolving it, so you can wipe it away without the hassle of a lot of scrubbing.

There are several options when it comes to choosing the best cleaner for your tub. If you want a cleaner that’s specifically designed to target soap scum and stains in the tub, consider foam picks that can cling to bathroom surfaces to dissolve stubborn grime and buildup, so that you don’t have to scrub hard at all. But if you’re looking for versatility, I’ve also included an eco-friendly, plant-based cleaner that removes scum with gentle ingredients like essential oils you can use all around the house. And for in between deep cleaning, using a daily shower spray to reduce soap scum buildup will keep your tub looking and smelling fresh for longer.

Cleaning the tub and shower is a chore, but these customer-approved tub cleaners make removing soap scum and stains much easier. Even better? They can all be delivered straight to your door.

1. The Overall Best Cleaner For Removing Soap Scum Mega Shower Foamer With Ultra Cling Aerosol (6-Pack) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Scrubbing Bubbles's foaming cleaner dissolves soap scum, hard water stains, and other tub and shower grime with almost no scrubbing necessary — just let it sit for a few minutes, then wipe away the mess. The powerful foam clings to tubs, walls, and shower doors to penetrate soap scum and stains with a wide spray. Plus, the cleaner continues to protect against grime for up to four days, activating each time the tub gets wet. According to a reviewer: “Have used this stuff for years to keep the soap scum from building up on the shower walls. It works on the sliding glass doors, too! No streaks.”

2. The Best Plant-Based Tub & Tile Cleaner Better Life Natural Tub and Tile Cleaner $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Better Life Natural Tub and Tile Cleaner removes soap scum and hard water stains without chlorine, bleach, or other harsh chemicals, and it’s free from dyes and synthetic fragrances. The foaming cleaner is derived from coconut, corn, and citrus and also packed with eucalyptus and tea tree essential oils. It’s safe to use on most bathroom surfaces, including ceramic, porcelain, and stainless steel. To use, just spray, scrub, and wipe clean. According to a reviewer: “Soap scum disappears! I spray it on, clean the rest of the bathroom, scrub down the bath and it shines!”

3. An All-Purpose Natural Cleaner That’s Still Tough On Soap Scum Puracy All-Purpose Cleaner (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon With nearly 3,000 reviews, Puracy's All-Purpose Cleaner is a favorite for powerful plant-based cleaning all around the house. The cleaner contains plant-based ingredients that help soap and grime rinse away quickly without leaving behind residue. Many reviewers were happy with how it performed on their soap scum, but since the product doesn’t cling, it’s best to spray the soap scum and let it sit for at least 30 seconds before wiping away. It might also require a little more scrubbing than the first two. The formula is nontoxic, hypoallergenic, and contains no bleach, ammonia, or other harsh cleaners. In addition to removing soap scum, the cleaner is great for tackling stains left behind by food, grease, dirt, pets, and more, and you can use it on just about any household surface which is great if you want to be minimalist about cleaning products. Plus, it’s naturally scented with refreshing green tea and lime. According to a reviewer: "This product worked magic - it cleaned bathroom tiles, tub soap scums just like chemical cleaners (or rather much better) and it doesn’t make me dizzy."

4. A Daily Spray Cleaner That Prevents Soap Scum In The First Place Method Daily Shower Spray Cleaner (8-Pack) $31 | Amazon See On Amazon Once your tub is clean, protect it against soap scum by using Method's daily shower spray and save yourself a lot of work in the future. The plant-based formula dissolves and prevents buildup after you bath or shower, and the bleach-free spray can be used on most hard surfaces in the tub and shower, including tile and fixtures, too. Just spritz it on while the shower is still wet. Plus, plenty of reviewers commented on how much they loved the light, fresh scent. According to a reviewer: “I love the scent. It makes my shower smell fresh and inviting. I don’t know how it cleans, but I have never had any mold, slime, or soap scum since using the product.”