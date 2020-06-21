There are a lot of options to rid your home of rodents and insects, but only the best ultrasonic pest repellers can do it humanely, and with little effort on your part. While any plug-in pest repeller you go with will produce a high-frequency tone that repels pests, you want to be sure that you buy one suitable for your space.

Some repellers may only reach across a small bathroom, while others are powerful enough to cover your whole house. First, check the square footage that the device caters to before you buy one for your space. If you're dealing with multiple rooms or a large space, you may want to invest in a pack of a few repellers, so you can distribute them throughout your home.

You also want to keep in mind the type of pests you're trying to repel. There are some effective ultrasonic rodent repellers on the market, but mice and rats may not be your only problem. If you're dealing with bugs like spiders, ants, and even cockroaches, you'll definitely want to opt for a repeller that takes care of them all.

With a quick search, it's easy to see that there are a ton of options for pest repellers out there. To make your search as easy as possible, here's a round-up of some of the best ultrasonic pest repellers out there.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. Best For A Single Room: Neatmaster Dual Microchip Ultrasonic Pest Repeller Neatmaster Dual Microchip Ultrasonic Pest Repeller $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This plug-in pest controller can cover up to 1,200 square feet and features different "modes" to maximize efficiency for different pests. Like other devices, this option features a dual microchip, which allows it to really blast out irritating frequencies for pests throughout your entire home. Green and blue modes are completely inaudible, while red is loud and noisy for those pests that just won't leave. On top of all that, it repels just about any and every pest you can imagine, including rodents, bedbugs, mosquitos, spiders, and cockroaches. According to one reviewer: "I wasn't expecting this product to work. It totally worked! I had an issue with mice resulting from underground digging at a nearby construction site. I tried various traps, none of which worked, and have pets so didn't want to use poisons. I installed several [of these] throughout the house and, from Day 1, not one mouse."

2. Best Value: Rostermark Ultrasonic Pest Repeller Rostermark Ultrasonic Pest Repeller (6-Pack) $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this value pack of repellers highly effective, but it's super affordable, too. The set comes with six plug-ins, and each one features dual microchip technology that allows these repellers to reach farther. This technology also emits various frequencies to keep rodents and insects from growing immune to the device over time. Plus, each repeller covers up to 1,600 square feet, so you truly get your money's worth. According to one reviewer: "One of the nice things about this product is that it is very quiet. I have not seen any creatures or evidence of creatures around since plugging them in. If you are looking for this type of product, I highly recommend this one."

3. Best For Outdoors: TEL Solar Powered Ultrasonic Pest Repeller TEL Solar Powered Ultrasonic Pest Repeller (2-Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon To tackle pest problems before they even reach the house, these solar-powered repellers are great for outdoor use. Here's how they work: Each repeller features a stake that you place directly into the soil or grass near your home. The "crystal" design on top traps in solar rays to charge the stake, which releases an inaudible, high-frequency tone underground. This tone prevents rodents, snakes, moles, gophers, and other pets from approaching your home, and both repellers combined cover a surface area of 7,000 feet. According to one reviewer: "Our backyard has been overrun with mice and voles this summer. They were living all around the patio and we'd see them all day long scurrying through the garden and across the patio. We ordered these and put them strategically at the corners of the patio. We've had them up for nearly a month and we have not seen any little creatures running around. We're pleased."