Whether you're trying to prevent unnecessary food waste, cut down on your grocery bill, or maximize space in your freezer, the best vacuum sealers can help. That said, there are plenty of models to choose from and narrowing them down might be a challenge — especially since they all look pretty similar from the outside. If you're going to spend your money wisely, there are several things you'll want to know.

First, look for a machine that can handle both dry and wet food. Most food sealers can effortlessly preserve things like nuts and beans, but when preserving meats, fruits, vegetables, and soups, yours should be equipped with special technology that won't suck the moisture out of the bag and into the machine. (This is especially important if you're going to use your food sealer for sous vide cooking, which all of the following can do.) For this article, I've chosen only machines that can handle both wet and dry foods.

Next, consider the modes available, compatibility, and compactness. You'll want a vacuum sealer that has enough settings to effectively preserve your food and a wide compatibility to fit different types of bags — but if it's got too much going on, it likely won't fit in your cabinet. These four options are a great combination of versatility and compactness, and they come widely recommended by hundreds of buyers.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Food Vacuum Sealer GERYON Vacuum Sealer Machine $66 | Amazon See On Amazon In just about all areas — convenience, value, compactness, ratings, and effectiveness — the GERYON vacuum food sealer hits it out of the park. This machine uses a quiet, fully automatic sealing system, two pressure modes, and five settings to remove air for long-term preservation. In addition to its LED indicator lights, soft-touch buttons, and easy-to-clean design, it also comes with everything you need to get started, including a vacuum roll, pre-cut bags, and a vacuum tube. Finally, it works on both dry and moist foods and can be used alongside your sous-vide cooker. Nearly 4,000 reviewers have given it a 4.3-star rating. Dimensions : 14.4 by 5.5 by 2.6 inches

: 14.4 by 5.5 by 2.6 inches Extras: One vacuum roll, five pre-cut bags, air suction hose, and one vacuum tube One reviewer wrote: "As an avid foodie, I’ve had several vacuum packers for sous vide cooking, food preservation, and other preservative uses. By far, this has been the fastest, cleanest, quietest, [best] sealing unit."

2. The Best Budget Vacuum Sealer — & The Most Compact Slaouwo Automatic Food Sealer Machine $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Food vacuum sealers can range anywhere from $15 to $300; the former typically compromises on design and longevity, while the latter is well out of most shoppers' budgets. At less than $40, the Slaouwo automatic food sealer machine is a great middle ground between affordable yet well-made. It features easy-to-read buttons on a screen panel, and it keeps both moist and dry food fresher for much longer. Despite the price, it comes with tons of accessories to get you started. Finally, it's the best choice for smaller kitchens, as it's extremely lightweight and the most compact of these picks. However, since it's so small, it won't work for bags larger than 11.8 inches. Dimensions : 14.4 by 4.5 by 2.4 inches

: 14.4 by 4.5 by 2.4 inches Extras: 10 heat-seal bags and hose attachment One reviewer wrote: "This vacuum sealer worked great and was definitely more affordable than other brands. Set up a simple and easy to use [... I] keep this on the counter in my kitchen."

3. The Most Popular Option NutriChef Vacuum Sealer $54 | Amazon See On Amazon The NutriChef vacuum sealer is a best-seller on Amazon, has well over 8,000 reviews, and was voted the best vacuum sealer by Consumer Reports. Needless to say, it's the most popular option out there. The whole interface is stain-resistant and wipes clean, and the one-touch operation is automatic and hassle-free. That said, if you choose to customize, there's a mode for dry food and a mode for moist food. Consumer Reports also loves it for its "powerful suction" and its "LED lights that indicate when the food is sealed." It even comes with a stopper cork to keep your wine fresh. Dimensions : 14.1 by 6 by 3 inches

: 14.1 by 6 by 3 inches Extras: Wine stopper cork, air suction hose, five medium bags, one long vacuum bag roll One reviewer wrote: "Works great, very easy to use, easy to clean, and puts a nice heat seal on everything. I love that you can stop and seal without sucking all of the air out [...] I am happy with my purchase and I would recommend the Nutrichef to anyone who needs a personal vacuum sealer for home use."