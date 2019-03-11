Shopping for a new vacuum doesn't have to be a chore. The best vacuums for carpet and hardwood will keep your floors clean — even if you have a mix of both floor types — which makes them a worthy investment no matter what.

What Makes A Vacuum Great For Carpet And Hardwood?

Powerful vacuums, with a variety of settings and features, are best for multiple floor types. Though it might seem obvious, that's the main thing you'll want to keep in mind during your search.

"You might be able to get away with just using a stick vacuum" on hardwood, according to Consumer Reports' Frank Rizzi, but uprights and canisters tend to be better suited for carpets and high-pile rugs. Here's why: Stick vacuums, while convenient for light debris, might not boast the most desirable attachments, settings, or suction for the best performance on textured surfaces.

My recommendation? Pick up an upright or canister model for deep cleans as well as a smaller option — like a handheld vacuum or a robot option — for regular maintenance. And if you have no idea where to start, I've already picked out a few options at multiple price points, ready to add to your cleaning routine. (Thousands of satisfied reviewers have already done the same.) Check them out below!

1 Best Vacuum For Carpet & Hardwood, All Things Considered Shark TruePet Mini-Motorized Vacuum $280 Amazon See On Amazon Though the maroon Shark TruePet vacuum looks like a traditional upright vacuum upon first glance, it actually has a detachable canister that makes it a two-in-one option for cleaning all floor and surface types. It even has LED headlights for easier debris spotting. This 10-ampere model has two modes, one for hard floors and one for carpet, as well as a washable HEPA filter to complement its bagless, swivel design. The motorized brush roll works nonstop (even when it's being used as a canister), so you know you're getting a powerful clean, whether you're using the pet-ready attachment or not. Considering it comes with four total attachment tools and a bag for all those extras, are you even surprised it has a 4.5-star rating and more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon?

2 Best Canister Vacuum With A Lower Price Point Bissell Zing Bagged Canister Vacuum $60 Amazon See On Amazon Coincidentally the same shade of maroon as the Shark TruePet, the Bissell Zing canister vacuum, which has more than 4,000 reviews, is also great for multiple floor types — with a few major differences. First, it's less than half the price (aka under $100). Second, it's exclusively a canister style (no upright option here). Third, it's bagged, meaning an extra investment (a six-pack of Bissell dust bags costs around $7) when the full-bag indicator is activated. Despite these differences, this lightweight option also features 10 amperes of power and customizable settings to navigate both low- and high-pile carpet as well as hard floors. It comes with an adjustable wand, plus its cord will automatically rewind with the push of a button.

3 Best Robot Vacuum For Hassle-Free Maintenance ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum $160 Amazon See On Amazon More than 1,500 reviewers have weighed in: This four-star ILIFE robotic vacuum works for in-between cleans. The compact gadget has four cleaning modes that are designed to tackle everything from dirt to pet hair, with minimal effort on your part. Once you create a schedule using the included remote, it'll charge and dock itself after each use. You just have to remember to empty the dust container afterward. While the manufacturer deems it ideal for hard floor types, it can operate on low-pile rugs and carpets. "This thing goes up the three carpets I have in my apartment, the thickest one being maybe six [millimeters] tall," reads one satisfied review, while another noted for reference: "[It] get dust and dirt out of carpet, but [it] leaves bigger debris like strings and fuzz."