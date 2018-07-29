Vacuums are a necessary household tool to keep your living space clean and comfortable, but that doesn't mean they have to cost you a small fortune. There are tons of different options out there, but if you know what to look for, you'll have no trouble finding one of the best vacuums under $100.

To make your life easier, I've done the research and compiled a list of the best vacuums that are affordable and will do a great job of keeping your space tidy.

When choosing a vacuum, there are many different factors to consider. First and foremost, you want to make sure it's a solid choice for your living space. If you live in close quarters, there are great options for small spaces, like convenient cordless vacuums, compact canister models, and even handheld ones that make tidying up a breeze. But maybe you have much larger ground to cover and need a budget-friendly and powerful machine for the task? If so, you're in luck, because sturdy uprights for all floor types exist in this under-$100 range.

Regardless of the style and features you choose, know this: All the vacuums included below are bagless, meaning they're super easy to empty and clean. On an even tighter budget? You'll find some of the best vacuums under $50 here, too.

1 The Overall Best Vacuum Under $100 Considering Price, Reviews, & Functionality Amazon Shark Navigator Light Upright Vacuum $100 Amazon Buy Now While upright vacuums tend to be heavier and larger than canister vacuums, this Shark model is known for being lightweight and easy to maneuver in tight spaces. Weighing in at just under 11 pounds, it has an optional brush roll function, meaning it can be used on both hard floors and carpets, and it even includes a detachable hose for upholstery use. With nearly 3,000 customer reviews, it comes highly-rated by users who confirm that it's lightweight, functional, and easy to store. One person called it "an amazing little machine."

2 A 2-In-1 Cordless Option That's Compatible With All Surfaces Amazon Roomie Tec Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 Amazon Buy Now If you loathe cords, this cordless vacuum by Roomie Tec is your best bet. Its two-in-one capabilities allow you to use it as an upright stick vacuum or a portable handheld one. Boasting six frontend lights and 180-degree rotation for full visibility, this machine is compatible with all surface types. Even more convenient? It folds in half and comes with an automatic charging base that'll give you about 23 minutes of uninterrupted use with each charge. A happy Amazon customer raved, "I love everything about this, from the swivel brush, to the hand vac, to the folding it in half (saves space), to being lightweight, easy to clean, and the price was great."

3 A Powerful Canister Vacuum That Won't Break The Bank Amazon Bissell Zing Canister Bagless Vacuum $50 Amazon Buy Now For just $50, you can get this super thin and easy-to-maneuver canister vacuum from Bissell. The entire machine weighs less than 8 pounds and it has an integrated carrying handle that gives it a comfortable, lightweight feel. Featuring handy specs like swivel steering, a 15-foot retractable power cord, and a multi-surface floor tool that can be changed with the flip of a switch, this option is really versatile. It even comes with a crevice tool and a dusting brush for deeper cleaning. Reviewers love how powerful and light it is. According to one, it's "a great little vacuum with lots of power."