Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, or neither, the best vegan multivitamins can help you get your essential daily nutrients. Below, Julieanna Hever, a plant-based dietician and co-author of The Healthspan Solution, tells Bustle what criteria to look for when shopping for vegan multivitamins.

“There are five micronutrients — three vitamins and two minerals — that vegans need to be vigilant about: vitamins B-12, D, K-2, iodine, and zinc,” Hever explains. So you’ll want a multivitamin containing all of these nutrients if you're on a plant-based diet.

Additionally, Hever advises against buying vitamins that claim to contain excessive levels of nutrients, like a label boasting "888% DV [Daily Value]." “Just because something is good doesn't mean that more is better, and high doses of certain nutrients — especially fat soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K — can be harmful,” Hever says. However, she says the same rule doesn’t apply to B-12. “B-12 is water soluble, and your body won't absorb more than a certain amount, so you can't technically go too high on a B-12 supplement,” Hever says. The daily recommended amount of vitamin B-12 for adults is 2.4 micrograms, but any excess will just pass through the urine, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Hever recommends Dr. Fuhrman's line of vitamins for women, men, and children. “These have just the right amount of everything necessary without megadoses of anything,” Hever says.

Before you start shopping, know that vitamin K is often treated like an umbrella term for vitamins K-1 and K-2, and both vitamins are important for blood clotting, bone health, and possibly heart health. Also: Vitamin D is often used to describe vitamins D-2 and D-3, but either nutrient will help you meet your daily vitamin D requirement. Also: While vitamin D-3 is often sourced from lanolin, all the multivitamins below are made with D-3 sourced from lichen.

So here' a roundup of the best vegan multivitamins on the market.

1. The Best Vegan Multivitamin Overall: A Dietician-Approved Pick Dr. Fuhrman’s Women’s Daily (120 Capsules) $49 | Amazon See on Amazon Boasting a 4.1-star rating, Dr. Fuhrman’s Women’s Daily contains all of Hever’s recommended nutrients: B-12, D, K-2, iodine, and zinc. Plus, it's her personal multivitamin pick for women. While the daily value percentage for B-12 is high, the rest of the nutrients listed are all within reasonable levels. It also contains a maitake mushroom blend extract (beta-glucan), known for its ability to support immune defenses. What fans are saying: “These vitamins are very high quality. I've taken them daily for months, and have felt much better since taking them. They surpass any others that I've taken in the past.”

2. A Women's Daily Vitamin That's Also Full Of Super Foods X Gold Health Women’s Multivitamin (90 Capsules) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Formulated specifically for the needs of active women, X Gold Health Women’s Daily Multivitamin includes all of Hever’s suggested nutrients: B-12, D, K-2, iodine, and zinc. Plus, the daily value percentages of all of the nutrients listed in this vegan pick are well within reasonable range, and this option boasts a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. Additionally, this super food-packed supplement contains nutrients sourced from organic cranberry, kale, ginger, turmeric, maca, blueberry, and ginkgo biloba. What fans are saying: “I'm vegan and I love these multivitamins because they contain natural vitamins, with organic blends necessary for my body. I already feel more energetic, my mood is improved, and my skin seems more vibrant. I like having all the nutrients I need in just one vitamin so it's easier for me to remember to take them. Easy to swallow and just the right size. I highly recommend them."

3. A Budget-Friendly Easy-To-Swallow Tablet Option Igennus Healthcare Nutrition Pure & Essential Advanced Multivitamin & Minerals (60 Tablets) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Since it contains B-12, D-3, K-2, iodine, and zinc, Igennus's Pure & Essential Vegan Multivitamin checks all the right boxes. It also boasts a high-absorption, timed-released formula, and its easy-to-swallow tablets make it a great pick for anyone who struggles with taking larger pills. It’s also vegan-certified by the Vegetarian Society. Aside from a high daily value percentage for B-12, this pick has Hever's must-have vitamins within the recommended daily value range. Also, Amazon shoppers give this option a 4.2-star rating. What fans are saying: "Great daily vitamin. Has everything you would want for someone looking for improved immune system response. Good value and not too big to take. Has typical smell to it like most supplements. About the size of a Tylenol gel cap. Take two pills, once morning and once at night. Very pleased with my purchase!"