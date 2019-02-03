Capacity: 2 or 3 liters

What's great about it: The best part of this durable TPU water bladder is the leak-proof, self-sealing bite valve that automatically closes after each sip. On top of that, the lightweight, BPA-free bladder is reversible. This means you can turn it inside out to clean it and let it fully dry to minimize the risk of bacteria growth and odor. Best of all, it come in your choice of 2- or 3-liter sizes.

What fans say: "The bottom line with HydraPak is that the closure is completely dependable. It's essentially impossible to assemble the bladder and fail to seal it correctly. There are no threads to get crossed, no O-ring to wear out. If your HydraPak hasn't been punctured, you can rely on it to hold water and not leak, and that's really the only thing that matters."