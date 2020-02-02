Whether you’ve committed to using a refillable water bottle instead of single-use plastic, or are looking for a safer source of water than your tap, the best water cooler dispensers give you access to clean, filtered water on demand. But when it comes to finding the best dispenser, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First decide if you want a top-loading or bottom-loading water dispenser. For background, typical water jugs hold 3 or 5 gallons, the latter of which weighs about 40 pounds. Bottom-loading dispensers offer an easy way to load your water jug because they don’t need to be lifted and inverted. Instead, the opening faces up and water is pulled from the jug using a probe and tube. And, because the jug is stored in a cabinet, bottom-loading dispensers are discrete and tend to blend in with furnishings. However, if a 5-gallon jug is no match for you, or if you have someone helping you, a top-loading dispenser lets you easily view how much water you have left in your jug, and they tend to be a bit more affordable than bottom-loading dispensers.

For the most versatility, look for a dispenser that offers cold, room temperature, and hot water for beverages and items like soup and hot cereal. You’ll also find machines that dispense water with a paddle, lever, and button, so decide which operation you prefer.

Fresh, filtered water at home doesn’t need to be a luxury. Keep scrolling to see the best water cooler dispensers below.

1. The Overall Best Water Cooler Dispenser: hOmeLabs Bottom-Loading Water Dispenser hOmeLabs Bottom-Loading Water Dispenser $156.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This bottom-loading water cooler dispenser from hOmeLabs offers a back-friendly design and simple operation for cold, room temperature, or hot water. Compatible with either a 3- or 5-gallon jug, water is hidden behind a sleek, stainless steel door, and is pumped via a probe that fastens to the mouth of the jug. The overall design is subtle, with an unfussy control panel and dispensing buttons situated at the top, versus the front of the unit. Bonus features like an LED night light and child safety lock (to prevent small hands from dispensing hot water), make it the overall best water cooler dispenser.

2. The Best Top-Loading Dispenser: AQUAWELL Hot & Cold Water Dispenser AQUAWELL Water Dispenser Hot & Cold Water Dispenser $139.99 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're set on getting on a top-loading water dispenser, this one from Aquawell is a great choice. It can instantly dispense cold or hot water. It has a built-in cabinet for keeping cups, tea bags, oatmeal, and other related items out of sight but within reach. And, as is the case with most water dispensers, this model is compatible you use a 3- or 5-gallon jug. And as far as safety features go, rest assured this water dispenser also comes with a safety lock that will prevent any young children from accidentally dispensing hot water.

3. The Best Countertop Dispenser: Avalon Top-Loading Countertop Water Cooler Dispenser Avalon Top Loading Countertop Water Cooler Dispenser $149.50 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have an abundance of counter space or just have limited floor space, this countertop water cooler dispenser from Avalon delivers clean, filtered water at a convenient height. Though the base is compact, it’s sturdy enough to hold a 3- or 5-gallon jug. And unlike full-sized water dispensers, the Avalon can go wherever you go, whether that’s an office, garage, or playroom. Handles on the sides of the base make it a breeze to transport, and the large hot and cold paddles on the front are easy to press. Like others on this list, this water cooler dispenser also has a safety lock for peace of mind. One note, this unit does not dispense room temperature water, so you should consider one of the other models featured here if that is a must-have feature for you.

4. The Most Hygienic: Brio Self-Cleaning Bottom-Loading Water Cooler Water Dispenser Brio Self Cleaning Bottom Loading Water Cooler Water Dispenser $299.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Combining the ergonomics of a bottom-loading design, three individual dispenser spouts, as well as self-cleaning capabilities, this dispenser from Brio is a worthy investment. The self-cleaning ozone feature works by sanitizing the dispenser and eliminating bacteria that can sometimes be found in water dispenser tanks and pipes. The splash guard in the dispensing area is also antibacterial, a welcome feature if your dispenser is in a high-traffic area or used by multiple people. Like others on this list, this dispenser has a generous 3- to 5-gallon capacity. The Brio comes with a child safety lock for peace of mind, a night light, and the ability to turn the hot and cold functions off to save energy when not in use.