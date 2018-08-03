The 4 Best White Noise Machines For Sleep
If you're one of the lucky people who fall asleep the second their head hits the pillow, I'm happy for you (and maybe a little jealous). But if you struggle to fall asleep at night, it's worth experimenting with the best white noise machines for sleep. Lots of people swear by them, and they just might be the one thing you need to drift off quicker.
Choosing the right machine really comes down to your personal preferences. If you're only interested in white noise or other ambient sounds, a traditional one that doesn't include a bunch of other features will do the trick. On the other hand, if you enjoy the sound of a fan, you can choose from one of the best white noise fans or a white noise machine with a fan setting. Customizable machines — featuring additional noises like relaxing nature sounds — also exist, and if you want to take yours with you everywhere? You'll be pleased to know some are even cordless and ready for travel.
To help narrow down your options, I've compiled a list of the best white noise machines for sleep, below. No matter which one you go with, it's sure to help you fall asleep faster.
1The Best Traditional White Noise Machine With Nearly 7,000 Reviews
Marpac's classic white noise machine is the top pick for a traditional machine that produces ambient sounds without focusing on other fancy features. The brand's products release a unique, soothing sound of rushing air, and the volume, tone, and pitch are totally adjustable. With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and nearly 7,000 customer reviews, you really can't go wrong with this effective option that has been around for years.
What fans say: "EVERYONE needs this, from babies to adults. We own three of these machines, and they have changed everything about the way we sleep. I can't believe we got any sleep without one."
2Also Great: A Highly-Rated White Noise Machine With Lots Of Customizable Settings
If you're looking for something even more customizable, you'll love the compact Lectrofan by Adaptive Sound Technologies. With this high-fidelity machine, you have the option of choosing between 10 ambient noise variations and 10 fan sounds, all of which are unique and non-repeating. The Lectrofan also lets you control the volume and includes a convenient sleep timer should you only want it on as you're drifting off. It also comes highly-rated by Amazon reviewers, with over 6,600 mostly positive reviews.
What fans say: "This sound machine has literally changed my life. There are a plethora of choices concerning volume and intensity of sound. Highly recommend."
3Best For Travel: A Portable, Rechargeable White Noise Machine With A Headphone Jack
Frequent travelers, this one's for you. This portable white noise machine by Mesqool is also super customizable. It offers eight different sounds to choose from — including white noise, obviously — and has a volume control knob as well as three sleep timer settings. It's also compact and rechargeable with a headphone jack and USB port, making it perfect for use on the go. With all these handy features, it's a solid choice. The best part? It's only $20.
What fans say: "I've owned several sound machines over the past two decades. This is the best one by far. I've taken it with me when we have traveled. Having the USB charger is also a plus. The downside is the LED light for the timer setting is extremely bright."
4Best For Babies: A Tiny, Handheld Machine With A Child-Lock Setting
Parents looking for a baby-friendly option will love the Marpac Hushh white noise sound machine — it was made specifically to cater to babies' unique sleep patterns. Boasting more than 1,300 Amazon reviews, the handheld option is so compact you can even fit it on a keychain, making it great for hanging in a baby's stroller, next to their carseat, or in their crib. You can choose between three ambient sounds, set the volume, and charge it up for cordless use. It even has a child-lock setting that'll keep the sound and volume at a certain level.
What fans say: "My newborn has been super fussy and has a hard time taking naps. I discovered she loves loud noise especially white noise. I bought this little device mainly for the car but I have been using it for a few days now for everything. I attach it to her bassinet to sleep at night and for naps, I put it close to her ear while holding her to calm her down, and use it in the car. The speaker is small but works great!"
