If you're one of the lucky people who fall asleep the second their head hits the pillow, I'm happy for you (and maybe a little jealous). But if you struggle to fall asleep at night, it's worth experimenting with the best white noise machines for sleep. Lots of people swear by them, and they just might be the one thing you need to drift off quicker.

Choosing the right machine really comes down to your personal preferences. If you're only interested in white noise or other ambient sounds, a traditional one that doesn't include a bunch of other features will do the trick. On the other hand, if you enjoy the sound of a fan, you can choose from one of the best white noise fans or a white noise machine with a fan setting. Customizable machines — featuring additional noises like relaxing nature sounds — also exist, and if you want to take yours with you everywhere? You'll be pleased to know some are even cordless and ready for travel.

To help narrow down your options, I've compiled a list of the best white noise machines for sleep, below. No matter which one you go with, it's sure to help you fall asleep faster.

1 The Best Traditional White Noise Machine With Nearly 7,000 Reviews Amazon Marpac Dohm Classic White Noise Machine $50 Amazon Buy Now Marpac's classic white noise machine is the top pick for a traditional machine that produces ambient sounds without focusing on other fancy features. The brand's products release a unique, soothing sound of rushing air, and the volume, tone, and pitch are totally adjustable. With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and nearly 7,000 customer reviews, you really can't go wrong with this effective option that has been around for years. What fans say: "EVERYONE needs this, from babies to adults. We own three of these machines, and they have changed everything about the way we sleep. I can't believe we got any sleep without one."

2 Also Great: A Highly-Rated White Noise Machine With Lots Of Customizable Settings Amazon Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan White Noise Machine $50 Amazon Buy Now If you're looking for something even more customizable, you'll love the compact Lectrofan by Adaptive Sound Technologies. With this high-fidelity machine, you have the option of choosing between 10 ambient noise variations and 10 fan sounds, all of which are unique and non-repeating. The Lectrofan also lets you control the volume and includes a convenient sleep timer should you only want it on as you're drifting off. It also comes highly-rated by Amazon reviewers, with over 6,600 mostly positive reviews. What fans say: "This sound machine has literally changed my life. There are a plethora of choices concerning volume and intensity of sound. Highly recommend."

3 Best For Travel: A Portable, Rechargeable White Noise Machine With A Headphone Jack Amazon Mesqool White Noise Machine $20 Amazon Buy Now Frequent travelers, this one's for you. This portable white noise machine by Mesqool is also super customizable. It offers eight different sounds to choose from — including white noise, obviously — and has a volume control knob as well as three sleep timer settings. It's also compact and rechargeable with a headphone jack and USB port, making it perfect for use on the go. With all these handy features, it's a solid choice. The best part? It's only $20. What fans say: "I've owned several sound machines over the past two decades. This is the best one by far. I've taken it with me when we have traveled. Having the USB charger is also a plus. The downside is the LED light for the timer setting is extremely bright."