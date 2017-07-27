Whether you're struggling with loud neighbors, living above a busy street, or you just can't stand the true silence of your bedroom at night, the best fans for white noise can perform dual purposes: keeping your bedroom cool while filling the airwaves with a light background noise that can lull you to sleep. But, there are a lot of fans out there, ranging from small ones that are whisper quiet to workhorses that might be too loud for you. So, what should you look for in a white noise fan?

First and foremost, keep your space in mind. There are plenty of fans for white noise that come in a variety of types, from a taller tower fan to a box fan you might place in your window. This may go without saying but, the larger your bedroom, the more powerful you'll want your fan to be. However, if you're primarily looking for a fan for the white noise it provides instead of its cooling features, room size might not matter quite as much as you shop. And, if you are looking to mimic the sound of a white noise fan without any of the breeze, you might be better off with a white noise machine reviewers love.

I've done the legwork and pored over Amazon reviews and "best of" lists and can say that the 10 fans below are the best white noise fans you can buy. Keep scrolling.

1. A Popular Box Fan For White Noise: Holmes Box Fan

White noise sleepers widely consider box fans (like this one from Holmes) to be one of the best options, because they're often the loudest. This one has three speed settings, a convenient 5-foot cord, and it's great for a constant sound. It also features a high-efficiency motor to save you money on your electricity bill and comes with a one-year warranty. Over 4,000 Amazon users have weighed in and love the white noise of this box fan.

What reviewers say: "I bought this fan mostly for it's noise cancelling sound. We like to sleep with a certain level of white noise (pretty loud) in order to drown out outside sounds. This fan does it perfectly. It's smaller than our other box fans, but it is also more powerful."

2. A Small Tower White Noise Fan: Lasko 4916 Desktop Wind Tower Oscillating Fan

If you're looking for a compact fan for your apartment, this small but powerful oscillating tower should do the trick. It has three speeds, a stacked design to save space, and two separate sections that pivot for even wider coverage. It comes in a few different colors, if you have a preference as to which style you place on your bedside table or desk.

What reviewers say: "I like the breeze that comes from this little fan. It's good for a small room. I even like the white noise from it when I sleep with the window open. I covered the blue light on it with a small piece of black cardboard paper because I prefer not to see the light during bedtime."

3. A Powerful, Industrial White Noise Fan: Air King Industrial Grade Fan

According to many reviewers, the Air King fans are the way to go if you want plenty of power as well as a soothing white noise. This floor fan has a pivoting head, powder-coated steel blades, and a mounting option for more versatility. It measures 20 inches in width, but it comes in a few different sizes if this isn't the best one for your space.

What reviewers say: "I’ve been using a fan for years to help me sleep. So far this fan has the best white noise I’ve ever used. It blows a lot of air, does a great job with circulating the air. I noticed my air conditioner doesn’t kick on as much. I like this fan a lot. I use it in my bedroom at night, and it makes me sleep like a baby. It keeps my mattress cool at night. I can’t sleep if my mattress gets hot during the night. It meets all my needs."

4. A Low-Profile Personal White Noise Fan: Chillout Personal Fan

If you want something that's noticeable, but bit more subtle, there's the Chillout personal fan. It has two speeds and it fits on desks, tabletops, and nightstands. With a one-year warranty in case you run into any issues, this fan is a safe home purchase that plenty of Amazon reviewers wish they had found sooner.

What reviewers say: "Good fan, the high setting produced sufficient air movement to make me chilli in a normal office environment and produces just the right amount of white noise so you can focus. The low setting keeps air moving and is quiet allowing or normal conversation levels while in use. All of my co-workers like the white color, they say it looks nicer than the black fans they have."

5. A Stronger (& Louder) Fan For Your Whole Room: Vornado Whole Room Air Circulator Fan

"I use the small vornado fans," says Reddit user rfgrunt in a post about white noise fans. "Very good quality, has lasted years with nightly use." It's ideal for someone who likes a ton of air flow because it uses a signature vortex technology that circulates up to 70 feet. Instead of hearing the mechanical sound of blades, though, you actually hear whooshing air.

What reviewers say: "Like most Vornado fans, the medium and high settings will produce a nice level of white noise which does a great job drowning out the dogs moving around when we sleep (feet running in their sleep, feet scraping baseboards, collar clinking when the roll over, etc). It fits nicely on my large nightstand and the adjustable angle allows me to point the fan directly at me when sleeping. It also has a 5 year warranty, and Vornado will absolutely back their warranty."

6. An Oscillating Table White Noise Fan: Holmes Lil' Blizzard Oscillating Table Fan

The Holmes Lil' Blizzard is surprisingly loud for such a small fan, and the oscillating motor adds to the white noise. It also has two speed settings and you can tilt the head any which way. The front of the fan can be easily pulled apart to make cleaning it a breeze, and it comes with the backing of over 3,000 Amazon reviewers.

What reviewers say: "Love this fan! Have been searching high and low for fan that offers good white noise as well as cooling. So many fans are too quiet and do nothing to block noise. Or the noise has an irritating rattle. Not this fan. It was perfect! The oscillating feature is just a bonus. I intend to buy more of these fans. Will use them in each kids room when we travel."

7. A Portable White Noise Fan: O2COOL Clip Fan

This battery-operated clip fan measures in at only 5 inches, so it’s a great option for traveling, and according to reviewers — it delivers just the right amount of white noise for sleeping. The head pivots 360 degrees, so you can aim the direction of airflow in any direction you choose. Pro tip: The clip is perfect for attaching the fan to your headboard or bedside table.

What reviewers say: "Our dog gets too hot at night and loves a fan (yes, she's spoiled, lol) and I really like this because I can hook it to her cage or set it on the floor next to where she's sleeping. On low you can barely hear it. On high it puts out quite a bit of white noise for such a small fan. I may have to order more as everyone keeps trying to take mine, lol. Well worth the money."

8. A Powerful Fan That Cools Like An Air Conditioner: Lasko Hv Utility Fan

This one was another direct recommendation on a forum about the best fans for white noise. The Lasko Hv utility fan has a pivoting high-velocity airstream blower that outputs loads of air and a nice constant noise. It's ideal for super hot sleepers (one reviewer even called it the "best thing since air conditioning"), but it's not so loud that you can't fall asleep.

What reviewers say: "I've had the Lasko Cooling 4905 HV Utility Fan about a week, and I'm kicking myself for not discovering it sooner. I'm a very hot sleeper, which has made for many restless nights, but I've been sleeping like a baby since the first night I got this fan. I was actually researching fans that were recommended for people who have difficulty sleeping, and this one was at the top of the list for it's white noise and cooling abilities. I've used it on nothing but the lowest setting so far, and it's been perfect."

9. A "Wind Machine" White Noise Fan: Lasko Wind Machine 3

The Lasko Wind Machine 3 was another suggestion from a white noise fan forum: "It is very loud. It blocks out the sound of my 3 little kids with the sitter when I sleep after a night shift. Great quality, too." It's got a large 20-inch pivoting head for optimum air flow, and a convenient carrying handle to move it from room to room. This fan has three different speeds so you can pick your preference and weighs under 10 pounds, making it easy to lift and move.

What reviewers say: "I bought this fan about 3 years ago and had it running close to 24 hours a day 7 days a week. It finally gave out a few days ago and will now only turn at half its [original] speed. It put out a good amount of air and served as a white noise machine as well. I highly [recommend] this if you have trouble sleeping without background noise."

10. A Tiny White Noise Machine: Marpac Dohm Sound Machine Fan

Whether you're traveling light or it's too cold to deal with airflow, the Marpac Dohm sound machine was specifically created to drown out the world with a relaxing fan noise. That's because it's got actual asymmetrical blades inside that create the soothing sound of rushing air without pushing any. With nearly 15,000 Amazon reviewers weighing in, this white noise machine is tried and true. It's a great way to experience the sound of a white noise fan without any of the cooling effects.

What reviewers say: "I always sleep with a fan for noise. This mimics the fan noise and has 2 speeds as well as an adjustable cap which changes the tone of the air. It is very small and can even be packed for travel. I'd highly recommend this item."

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.