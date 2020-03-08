Whether you're a diehard runner or you just started up a new hobby, you don't want the cold weather to interfere with your sessions. To prevent your hands from turning into icicles when you hit the pavement or the trails, you need one of the best winter running gloves. When shopping around, there are two essential things to look for:

Breathable material: Given that you sweat a lot when you run, your gloves should be made of breathable fabric that allows your hands to perspire without getting hot and sticky. If the fabric also features sweat-wicking materials, like Merino wool, nylon, or polyester, all the better. Low-profile design: Your running gloves need to be thinner and more lightweight than a pair you'd wear for strolling around town. Cutting down the bulk makes you more aerodynamic and will also make it easier to move your hands. Although it's not essential, having a stretchy material like Lycra in the fabric blend can allow your fingers to move even more comfortably.

On top of these key qualities, there are a couple of extra features that can be nice to have. Touchscreen fingers let you access your smartphone without having to take your gloves off, which can be helpful for changing the music or answering calls mid-run. Also, gloves with silicone pads or other grippy material on the palms will make it easier to hold things.

Now that you have a better idea of what to look for, take a look at the best winter running gloves below.

1. The Overall Best: Lightweight, Stretchy Gloves Made With A Merino Wool Blend IceBreaker Oasis Running Gloves $35 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Specifically designed for high-energy activities in cold weather, these lightweight running gloves keep your hands warm without causing them to overheat. They feature breathable Merino wool that wicks moisture so your hands will remain comfortable and dry, even if you do break a sweat. Additionally, Merino wool offers odor-resistant properties, so your gloves won't get smelly. The fabric blend also includes Lycra, which adds stretch and flexibility. As a bonus, this pair is thin enough to be worn under thicker gloves in extra-frigid temperatures. The only drawback is that they don't have touchscreen compatibility. One reviewer wrote: "If you have ever had sweaty clammy hands then this is your solution. They truly keep my hands warm and toasty plus keep them dry as well." Available sizes: X-Small to X-Large

2. The Runner-Up: Stylish Knit Gloves With Sleek Leatherette Cuffs And Touchscreen Fingers Adidas Awp Tone Women's Gloves $24 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: With knitted backs and leatherette cuffs, these Adidas running gloves are warm, durable, and stylish to boot. Made with moisture-wicking polyester, the high-quality gloves feature breathable technology called Climalite that regulates your body temperature without adding unnecessary bulk to the profile. On top of that, they have cozy yet breathable insulation, and sleek, touchscreen-compatible fingers. This pair is available in three different patterns (though, some sizes are currently out of stock). One reviewer wrote: "Very warm! Love them!" Available sizes: Small to Large

3. The Most Versatile: Convertible Mittens With Magnetic Thumb Flaps TrailHeads Power Stretch Convertible Mittens $32 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: These warm running gloves are an impressively versatile pick that can be worn as mittens or fingerless gloves. While they don't have touchscreen capabilities, they showcase tuck-away mitten tops and magnetic thumb flaps that make it easy to access your phone if you pause during your run. They're also exceptionally cozy, according to reviewers. Made with four-way stretch and a blend of nylon, polyester, and Lycra, the breathable fabric is soft and moisture-wicking. The palms have a grippy texture so you can easily hold onto items, and the backs of the gloves have reflective stripes to keep you visible at night. On top of that, even with the flaps, the overall design is slender and bulk-free. One reviewer wrote: "I am so very happy I bought these for running outside in the cold weather. I ran the other day and it was 30 degrees and with windchill much lower and my hands and fingers were very warm!!" Available sizes: Small/Medium to Medium/Large