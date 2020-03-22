Whether you are taking more calls at home or what a hands-free option when you are on the go, having one of the best wired headsets for cell phones makes it easy. Unlike with wireless headsets, wired options have more reliability with fewer connectivity issues and don't require charging. Many of them also have high-quality built-in microphones, and some even feature noise-canceling for better clarity during calls or when you’re listening to tunes by blocking background noise.

Any headset you choose should first and foremost be comfortable. Look for over-the-ear headsets with padded ear cushions and adjustable headbands. For earbuds, zero in on pairs that includes multiple earbud sizes for a secure and customized fit.

Also, remember to check for compatibility. Most wired headsets have a 3.5-millimeter jack, so for those with newer models of the iPhone, you’ll need a Lightning to 3.5-millimeter adapter to connect. And if you decide it might be helpful to go wireless from time to time, I’ve also included a well-reviewed Bluetooth pick that costs less than $50 which you can use both wired or wireless.

Keep scrolling for the best wired headsets for cell phones. All of these options have the features you need and are top-rated to help you rock out and stay in touch.

1. The Overall Best Wired Headset For Cell Phones Arama Cell Phone Headset $33 | Amazon See On Amazon The Arama cell phone headset offers plenty of features like a noise-canceling microphone in a compact package. You can easily adjust the volume control and block background noise during calls for better clarity. It has a 3.5-millimeter jack, so iPhone users with newer models will need a Lightning to 3.5 millimeter adapter to connect. The headset is lightweight with an adjustable headband for a secure fit and soft ear cushions for comfort during long conversations. According to fans: “This headset is great, the audio is extremely clear both ways for voice (music does not sound very good on them, but that is not this headsets' purpose). The earpieces are comfortable and are not too tight on an average-sized head. The boom mic is very flexible, and background noise is not easily detected. I use this headset for working from home and plugs in and works perfectly with no adapter to my Samsung Galaxy S6.”

2. The Best Wired Earbud Headsets Sony Extra Bass Earbud Headset $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for an earbud headset, the Sony Extra Bass earbud headset is a great option that uses 12-millimeter drivers for rich sound and a design that allows sound isolation, though not noise cancellation. The cord is tangle free with a slider, and it features silicone earbuds in extra-small to large so you can find your most comfortable fit. Plus, it has an integrated microphone and multi-function control right on the cords. It has a 3.5-millimeter jack for connectivity. According to fans: “Best sounding earbuds I've ever owned. Bass is thick but not overpowering. They have a crisp high definition sound. The drivers on these are Killer!”

3. The Best Wired Headset For Workouts Mucro Foldable Wired Running Sports Headphones $20 | Amazon See On Amazon For jogging and hitting the gym, these foldable wired running headphones stay put and aren't afraid of a little sweat. The design features a behind-the-neck design, so the wires won't get in your way, and when you're all done, they have a foldable design. These come with three sizes of silicone ear tips to choose from. Plus, the neckband features a reflective strip to make you visible while night running, too. There's also a built-in microphone and controls to answer calls and switch between tracks quickly. It features the standard 3.5-millimeter jack. According to fans: “I absolutely love these! They're comfortable and lightweight. You can hear clearly, and they fold up easily to store. They're very flexible but sturdy at the same time. They stay in place while jogging. They're definitely worth the price.”