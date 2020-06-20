If you want to ditch the wires, having one of the best wireless charging pads will quickly charge Apple and Android phones that support Qi wireless charging without damage. So if you have a phone ⁠— including iPhones 8 and newer as well as Samsung Galaxy models S4 and S5 (with a special battery cover) or S6 without the cover ⁠— there's no fumbling around with connectors necessary. Many of these can even charge things like the AirPod 2 and Pro.

Wireless charging pads come in a variety of styles, but the two most common are large round flat charging pads and upright standing charging pads. Flat charging pads are a good choice for overnight charging when you don't need a clear view of your phone and tend to be a bit cheaper. Standing pads are good options for desks or other spots when you want to be able to use your phone while it's in the charger.

For performance, you’ll want to consider the charging speed of the pad, and the more watts, the faster you can expect the charge will be. Qi chargers can support up to 15 watts, but 5- to 10-watt charging speeds are the most common. And since most phones can't support 15 watts, it's usually not an issue at all. iPhones, for one, support chargers up to 7.5 watts. And while some Android phones can support 15 watts, 10 is common.

With all that in mind, here’s my list of the best wireless charging pads for all your compatible devices.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Flat Wireless Charging Pad Anker PowerWave Wireless Charger $12 | Amazon See On Amazon The Anker PowerWave Wireless Charger is a flat charging pad that’s great for overnight charging. This pad has a high charging of up to 10-watts and works with both Apple and Android Qi-enabled devices, including AirPods. There’s an LED indicator, and the pad is also case-friendly, so most rubber, plastic, and TPU cases under 5-millimeters thick will work. And at less than $20, it's a great budget-friendly choice. However, like the first one, you'll need to buy an AC adapter separately. With more than 17,000 reviews, it's a customer favorite. According to fans: “Use with my new Samsung Galaxy S10. No problems yet, and I've had it for a couple months. Works as expected! Admittedly, I don't have testers like others for actual speed of charge, etc - but phone indicates it's fast charging.I have a Spiegen cover on my phone & no interference.”

2. A Budget-Friendly Charging Stand Anker Wireless Charger $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This Anker wireless charger is the best overall standing option for both Apple and Android users. This Qi charging pad has over 4,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers and stands upright to allow you to view your incoming alerts and messages or even watch a video while charging. The charger also works with most cases, so you don’t have to remove it. “Works with OtterBox defender case!” praised one Amazon reviewer. It has a 5-watt charging speed and LED indicator to let you know when charging is complete. It might have the slowest speeds out of the bunch but for the price, it's still a great option. This pad also has temperature control to prevent it from overheating. However, the AC adapter isn’t included so you might want to order one of those as well, and this doesn't work with AirPods. According to fans: “I love the little blue indicator that shows when it's charging. It's subtle and a great touch. I have one of these on my nightstand, and the light is in no way too bright. It's just right. I also use this with a Spigen Liquid Armor case, and the wireless charging works flawlessly!”

3. The Best Charging Stand For Android Phones Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charger Stand $45 | Amazon See On Amazon The Samsung Fast Charge wireless charger stand works for all Qi standard smartphones and offers up to 9-watt speeds, making it an especially good choice for Android users. Plus, this large pad stands upright, so you have a full view of it to quickly respond to a message or answer a call while charging. There’s a multicolor LED light indicating your charging status and a built-in fan prevents overheating. Plus, it can charge with an OtterBox case still on. However, it's not the best pick for those looking to charge AirPods. According to fans: “I am using this on my Samsung Note 10 Plus. It works as advertised. It charges with my case cover installed on my phone. Charges very quickly.”