16 Gifts For iPhone Users Who Are Always Plugged In

Gift giving doesn't have to be as difficult as we make it. Sometimes it's as easy as figuring out what people already have and then giving them something that goes along with it. A perfect example of this is shopping for people who own iPhones. Finding gifts for iPhone users can be as simple as hunting down iPhone accessories that would be useful to them.

There are lots of different routes to take when it comes to gifts for iPhone owners — especially the ones who keep their phones by their side 24/7 and rarely "unplug." On the Apple site alone, for instance, there are 11 different categories listed underneath iPhone Accessories, including Accessibility, Cases & Protection, Creativity. Best of all, there are a ton of options within each section, giving you a large selection to choose from if you're shopping for a gift or just treating yourself this busy holiday season. And prices vary across the board, whether you're shopping at Apple or another retailer, so you're bound to discover something special within your price range. All you have to do is figure out what device your family or friend uses the most, and then shop based on that.

Here are 16 gifts all the iPhone owners in your life won't want to put down:

1. Portable Phone Tripod Portable Phone Tripod $15.28 | Amazon Shopping for your Insta-famous friend? Help them take their pictures to the next level and stop relying on other people to capture their perfect shot. The portable tripod is compatible with any iPhone model, and it comes with a wireless remote control that allows you to take pictures of yourself from a distance. Plus, taking group photos just became so much easier.

2. 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad mophie 3-in-1 wireless charging pad $139.95 | Apple If the person you're shopping for is into iPhones and has several other products, this 3-in-1 wireless charging pad is a good option. All you have to do is place your devices on the pad, and they'll start charging immediately. And, there are designated spots for each device, so none of your screens get obstructed or scratched.

3. Professional Grade Lavalier Lapel Microphone Professional Grade Lavalier Lapel Microphone $22.23 | Amazon If you're shopping for your friend that wants to start their own podcast or make ASMR videos, the Professional Grade Lavalier Lapel Microphone is the perfect pick. It's super affordable and also has good quality. With almost 3,000 reviews and a 4.1 out of 5-star rating, you can be assured you're giving something that'll last a long time.

4. Duo Millennial Pink iPhone XS Max Case Duo Millennial Pink iPhone XS Max Case $69.95 | LuMee Give your friend the ultimate gift for selfie-taking — the LuMee Duo Millennial Pink iPhone XS Max Case. The LuMee case comes with both front and back lighting, so that you have the perfect lighting conditions anywhere you want to take a picture. And just like the site states, it's like having a lighting studio at your fingertips.

5. Beddit Sleep Monitor Beddit Sleep Monitor $149.95 | Apple What do you get for your friend who has trouble sleeping? Aside from calming incense or a weighted blanket, you can get them the Beddit Sleep Monitor. This device pairs with the Beddit app on your iPhone and monitors your sleep to help you manage and improve it. The monitor measures everything from room temperature and sleep time to breathing and snoring. So whenever your friend gets a good night's sleep, they'll have you to thank.

6. Apple World Travel Adapter Kit Apple World Travel Adapter Kit $29 | Apple Your worldly friend who's always on the move will appreciate having iPhone accessories that keeps up with them. One of these is Apple's World Travel Adapter Kit. The kit comes with seven different AC prongs that fit outlets from around the world. This way, you won't slow down just because you have to charge your iPhone.

7. Decoded Leather Wallet Case for iPhone XR Decoded Leather Wallet Case for iPhone XR $69.95 | Apple Help the Apple-lover in your life get organized. This Decoded Leather Wallet Case for the iPhone XR opens up to a wallet where you can keep your money, IDs, and credit cards. At the same time, there is an opening for your camera lens, so that you don't have to fumble with your phone anytime you want to capture a photo.

8. Women's Winter Leather Touchscreen Gloves Womens Winter Leather Touchscreen Texting Warm Driving Lambskin Gloves 100% Pure $15.99 | Amazon As we plunge into the colder season, gloves are a great gift to give. And what's better than gloves? Gloves that are compatible with touch screens. Your iPhone user will love the fact that they don't have to take their gloves off in the cold just to answer a text back. You'll probably get some happy texts from some happy, warm fingers.

9. Fugetek Selfie Stick Fugetek 49" Selfie Stick Monopod Professional High End FT-568 $19.99 | Amazon You can't go wrong with a selfie stick, especially for the selfie-lovers out there. It's one of the best gifts you can give to an iPhone owner who lives to capture the moment. And while there are plenty of options, this Fugetek 49-inch selfie-stick from Amazon is only $19.99. Plus, it's drop-safe, meaning its grip will ensure your iPhone doesn't fall out.

10. Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband Case TRIBE Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband Case $10.98 | Amazon If your friend loves working out, a cool iPhone accessory you can buy them is this Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband Case. You don't have to worry about your phone falling out of pockets or being hard to reach when you want to change a song. Plus, with the case being water resistant, sweat won't get in the way.

11. Kingsolar Solar Charger Kingsolar Solar Charger 21W Portable Solar Panel Charger with 2 USB Ports $49.99 | Amazon Give your friend a new, more eco-friendly way of charging their phone. This Kingsolar Solar Charger uses solar energy to charge your iPhone. The tilted design gives it the optimal angle for the best charging capabilities. And if you're a little skeptical about a solar powered iPhone charger, don't worry: With almost 100 reviews, the Kingsolar Solar Charger has a 4.2 out of 5-star rating.

12. MaxBoost Screen Protector with Anti-Blue Maxboost (3 Pack) Screen Protector with Anti-Blue $14.99 | Amazon Does your friend have trouble sleeping at night? This could have something to do with them staying on their phones in bed and the blue light exposure messing with their sleep patterns. Help them out with this super affordable yet useful screen protector from Amazon. This screen protector comes with special blue-light filtering which protects your eyes from getting strained or tired from looking at the blue light your screen emits. For just $14.99, you can give your friend the gift of better sleep and healthier eyes.

13. Roam Universal Premium Bike Phone Mount Roam Universal Premium Bike Phone Mount $16.98 | Amazon If you're shopping for someone who loves a good bike ride, give them something to make the ride easier: the Roam Universal Premium Bike Phone Mount. This mount makes it possible to stick your iPhone to the handlebars of your bicycle or motorcycle. The size of the mount is totally adjustable so that you can fit it to almost any bike. Plus, it's sturdy and secure so that you know once it's mounted, it's not going anywhere.

14. Moment Macro Lens Moment - Macro Lens for iPhone, Pixel, Samsung Galaxy and OnePlus Camera Phones $99.99 | Amazon If you want to give a slightly more luxurious gift to the photography-enthusiast friend in your group, the Moment Macro Lens is a great choice for the holidays. The attachable lens captures life-sized, quality images of smaller objects, helping any of your friends turn their iPhones into professional cameras. Plus, the product comes with a lifetime guarantee, so even if you give it to your clumsy friend, no worries there.

15. Alpatronix iPhone 8 Plus/7 Plus Battery Case Alpatronix iPhone 8 Plus/7 Plus Battery Case $29.95 | Amazon Sure there are plenty of iPhone cases you can buy as a gift for someone this holiday season. But how many of these cases actually charge your phone? The Alpatronix is one of them and would make a great gift for your friend whose battery is always running low. The battery-charging case keeps your iPhone 7 Plus or 8 Plus charged for the entire day, with 150% battery power. Plus, you'll always know who to turn to when you're out and your phone runs out of power.