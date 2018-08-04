Fans of crew socks know they offer foot support and cozy mid-calf compression that other kinds, just, don't. And if you're searching for the best women's crew socks on the market, you'll be pleased to know that they come in a variety of styles and thickness levels — all with that medium height that lets just the right amount of sock peep through.

Made with all kinds of materials, from cotton to poly blends and even wool, crew socks are undoubtedly stylish, but many have other benefits, too. Some are moisture-wicking and great at preventing blisters, while others are made to conquer the elements including extreme heat and chilly weather. When determining the best socks for your lifestyle, it's all about your personal preferences: thickness, material, and style.

Here, find a list of four of the most premium sock options available on Amazon. Once you've picked the perfect crew socks for you — be it a neutral, sweat-resistant pair for daily wear or an ultra-thick pair for wintertime — why not browse the best gym socks and the best hiking socks? Trust me, your feet (and, to be honest, your favorite shoes) will thank you later for the added comfort.

1 The Best Women's Crew Socks For Every Day Wear Considering Material & Price Amazon Hanes Women's Comfortsoft Crew Socks $10 (3 Pack) Amazon Buy Now For a no-fuss pair to wear daily, these Hanes Women's Comfort Crew Socks are your best choice. Made with a mix of cotton, polyester, and spandex, they're soft and stretchy — but still super lightweight. The socks have no seams or bulky stitching, so they're easily the softest and most comfortable on your feet. Machine-washable and available in two classic colors — white and black — each three-pack retails for a mere $10, making them a great deal you'll want to repurchase again and again. What fans say: "These socks are great! Better than I expected and better than cotton. I'll order more when I need them." Available sizes: One size, fits shoe sizes 5 - 9

2 The Best Budget-Friendly Socks For Exercise Amazon Dickies Women's Dritech Advanced Moisture-Wicking Crew Socks $13 (6 Pack) Amazon Buy Now Looking for a value pack that's both affordable and moisture-wicking enough to conquer your next sweat session? These Dickies Dritech Crew Socks are just that — and so much more. They offer just the right amount of arch support and compression and come in lots of color options. Crafted largely from a polyester material with just a hint of spandex, these socks are stretchy and machine-washable, and you'll appreciate that they won't lose their snug fit. What fans say: "Great workout socks... quality is great for a good price." Available sizes: 9 - 11

3 Another Great, More Premium Pair Of Workout Socks Amazon Thorlos Unisex XJ Running Thick Padded Crew Socks $15 Amazon Buy Now These unisex Thorlos XJ Running Crew Socks are a runner up to the Dickies pair, but their thicker padding sets them apart and makes them even more comfortable. Made from an acrylic material that's a great alternative to cotton (but not as warm as wool), their additional cushion reduces blisters and moisture. The best part? Thorlos' running socks aren't heavy, despite the added comfort. Get them in a variety of white options, and reap the benefits during your next workout. What fans say: "These are excellent socks, and the best I've found for treadmill workouts. The heavy padding really absorbs the shock very well. Yes, these are expensive but are well worth the extra cost in my opinion." Available sizes: Small - X-Large