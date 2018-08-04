The 4 Best Women's Crew Socks
Fans of crew socks know they offer foot support and cozy mid-calf compression that other kinds, just, don't. And if you're searching for the best women's crew socks on the market, you'll be pleased to know that they come in a variety of styles and thickness levels — all with that medium height that lets just the right amount of sock peep through.
Made with all kinds of materials, from cotton to poly blends and even wool, crew socks are undoubtedly stylish, but many have other benefits, too. Some are moisture-wicking and great at preventing blisters, while others are made to conquer the elements including extreme heat and chilly weather. When determining the best socks for your lifestyle, it's all about your personal preferences: thickness, material, and style.
Here, find a list of four of the most premium sock options available on Amazon. Once you've picked the perfect crew socks for you — be it a neutral, sweat-resistant pair for daily wear or an ultra-thick pair for wintertime — why not browse the best gym socks and the best hiking socks? Trust me, your feet (and, to be honest, your favorite shoes) will thank you later for the added comfort.
1The Best Women's Crew Socks For Every Day Wear Considering Material & Price
$10 (3 Pack)
For a no-fuss pair to wear daily, these Hanes Women's Comfort Crew Socks are your best choice. Made with a mix of cotton, polyester, and spandex, they're soft and stretchy — but still super lightweight. The socks have no seams or bulky stitching, so they're easily the softest and most comfortable on your feet. Machine-washable and available in two classic colors — white and black — each three-pack retails for a mere $10, making them a great deal you'll want to repurchase again and again.
What fans say: "These socks are great! Better than I expected and better than cotton. I'll order more when I need them."
- Available sizes: One size, fits shoe sizes 5 - 9
2The Best Budget-Friendly Socks For Exercise
Looking for a value pack that's both affordable and moisture-wicking enough to conquer your next sweat session? These Dickies Dritech Crew Socks are just that — and so much more. They offer just the right amount of arch support and compression and come in lots of color options. Crafted largely from a polyester material with just a hint of spandex, these socks are stretchy and machine-washable, and you'll appreciate that they won't lose their snug fit.
What fans say: "Great workout socks... quality is great for a good price."
- Available sizes: 9 - 11
3Another Great, More Premium Pair Of Workout Socks
These unisex Thorlos XJ Running Crew Socks are a runner up to the Dickies pair, but their thicker padding sets them apart and makes them even more comfortable. Made from an acrylic material that's a great alternative to cotton (but not as warm as wool), their additional cushion reduces blisters and moisture. The best part? Thorlos' running socks aren't heavy, despite the added comfort. Get them in a variety of white options, and reap the benefits during your next workout.
What fans say: "These are excellent socks, and the best I've found for treadmill workouts. The heavy padding really absorbs the shock very well. Yes, these are expensive but are well worth the extra cost in my opinion."
- Available sizes: Small - X-Large
4Warm Crew Socks That Are Best For Cold Weather
$35 (4 Pack)
This pair of crew socks by People Socks is best for cold temperatures, as it's made from 71 percent Merino wool, a breathable-yet-warm wool fabric often found hiking socks. For added stretch and comfort, these socks also have a bit of polyester and spandex. They have "smooth toe construction" that prevents chafing and come backed with a satisfaction guarantee. Four-packs are available in charcoal black, navy, grey, and brown for just $35.
What fans say: "Keeps warmer than pure wool socks I had. Thick and good fit. Reasonably priced even with shipping included compared to what have to pay in my home country."
- Available sizes: One size (large), fits men's shoe sizes 9 - 12
