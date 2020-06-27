Wood is a timeless, relatively durable material — but when the natural moisture evaporates and the dust settles in, your furniture (or floors) may start to dull. The best wood cleaners and polishes tackle both the dirt and dulling simultaneously, and they do so without harming your furniture or leaving behind an unwanted residue.

When shopping for any cleaning product, the ingredients will be the most important factor. That said, especially when polishing, you want to make sure that the formula is optimized for use on wood and doesn't contain anything damaging. According to experts, you should skip the aerosol polishes, as these often contain silicone and other solvents that might eat through the wood's varnish. Liquid polishes and paste waxes, on the other hand, are typically moisturizing and can create a protective layer over the wood. Just check the reviews to make sure that past buyers haven't had an issue with waxy or milky residues.

Below, you won't find any aerosol cans — just effective wood cleaners and polishes that reviewers can't stop raving about, including one that's great for floors.

1. The Overall Best Wood Cleaner & Polish Therapy Wood Cleaner and Polish Kit, 16 Oz. $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Therapy wood cleaner and polish kit has tons of rave reviews for several reasons. For one, it safely cleans and conditions furniture, cabinets, and more without leaving a sticky residue, unlike so many competitors. For another, it can be used on finished wood surfaces (other than your floors) including desks, tables, chairs, and cabinets, and reviewers say a little goes a long way. Last, it serves as a protectant against stains and spills and it even comes with a free microfiber cloth. One reviewer wrote: "Finally! A product that does not leave a sticky film on my furniture. I love this product. It rubs in easily, and buffs to a natural shine. The wood is left looking healthy and with a natural glow, not a heavy fake glossy polish. And best of all, there is no residue. The smell is pleasant and dissipates quickly."

2. The Runner-Up: A Cult-Favorite Brand That's A Little Cheaper Howard Products Orange Oil Wood Polish, 16 Oz. $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to condition and dust your wood furniture for less than $10, look no further than Howard Products' orange polish. This easy-to-use spray has an uplifting citrus scent because it's made using real orange oil. It penetrates dry wood to replenish lost moisture and enhance the natural grain, but it does so without leaving a waxy film. It's an especially great option for paneling and large furniture sets, since it costs less than $10 per 16-ounce bottle and a little goes a long way. But while it'll add a shine to floors, it can also make them very slippery. One reviewer wrote: "Howard's Orange Oil is well known for being a superior product. It lasts extremely long, is very affordable, smells great, & does an excellent job of protecting wood. Brings out the figure of wood very well."

3. The Best Plant-Based Wood Polish — & The Best Value Better Life Natural Wood Polish, 16 Oz. (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon The team behind Better Life negotiated a deal on Shark Tank, after which this brand skyrocketed in popularity due to its plant-based, non-toxic, and biodegradable formulas. Better Life's natural wood polish is no exception. Even though it's made from natural ingredients (and entirely skips the alcohol, dyes, petroleum solvents, aerosols, and synthetic fragrances), it still cleans, protects, and enhances your wood furniture well. Reviewers love the cinnamon and lavender scent, and since you get two bottles for $12, it's also the best value. However, to clean your floors, opt for the option below or Better Life's floor cleaner instead. One reviewer wrote: "I can't believe that a natural wood polish would be just as good or better than the petroleum products I was using. But this works. I have kids and pets at home with lots of wood furniture. [...] This natural wood polish is fantastic."