When it comes to cozy blankets, it's hard to beat old-fashioned wool. It's some of the warmest material out there, yet it's still lightweight and breathable. Not only that, but it also stays warm even if it gets wet — and Merino wool has the added advantage of keeping you cool even in the warmer months. The options, however, often look similar — so how do you select the best wool blankets? It helps to think about the following factors:

Warmth: Most natural wools with tighter weaves will be warmer since they trap more heat — they're great for bed comforters and colder climates. Merino wool, on the other hand, with a looser, more breathable weave, will work better for throw blankets and warmer climates.

: High-quality blankets usually have edging around the sides to make them extra durable and prevent the ends from fraying or unweaving. They're also typically double-stitched for longevity. Softness: How does the blanket feel against your skin — is it smooth or does it seem scratchy? Some wool variations will be "itchier" than others so be sure to read the reviews carefully. In general, Merino wool tends to be soft and itch-free.

Other than that, style and personal preference go a long way, too. You want a blanket you like looking at and that fits in with your space. To spare you the extensive research, I've scoured Amazon to find the best wool blankets in each category based on the factors above. Take a look to find the best fit for you.

1. The Best Wool Comforter Poyet Motte Aubisque Heavyweight 100 Percent Wool Blanket $153 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Exceptionally warm and ultra soft, this high-quality wool comforter is made with 100 percent virgin wool that measures an impressive 500 grams per square meter. The fabric is woven extra tight to trap heat, with an anti-piling finish that deters it from shedding, making it perfect to crawl into bed with. The colors are reversible, reviewers say it isn't scratchy, and the satin binding is double stitched for durability and style. What fans say: "I positively love this blanket. It is so cozy and comfortable I'm sad when winter's over, and I have to pack it away ... This is absolutely the best warmest [most] wonderful blanket I've ever owned. I highly recommend." Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King

2. The Best Throw Blanket Biddy Murphy 100% Merino Lambswool Throw Blanket $150 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With a cute pattern and cozy fringe, this wool throw blanket is made for curling up on the couch or sitting in front of the fireplace. It's constructed with 100 percent Merino wool that feels soft and silky on your skin while also being breathable. Best of all, it's not too heavy, according to reviewers, and it comes in two colors schemes to choose from. What fans say: "Cozy, soft, light weight but very warm. Nice bigger size than usual for a throw blanket. My favorite throw so far." Available sizes: One size (75 by 58 inches)

3. The Best Budget Option Woolly Mammoth Woolen Company Farmhouse Collection Blanket $70 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Since this option is only 80 percent wool (rather than 100 percent, like the others), it's a more affordable choice that still offers decent quality and lots of positive reviews. The virgin Merino wool blanket is supplemented by a 20 percent nylon-polyester blend, which makes it lighter and more breathable, in addition to being cheaper. It weighs only 4 pounds and has double-stitched edging and a soft, plush finish. What fans say: "What a wonderful blanket. I owned a fabric store so I know fabric. This is a great quality blanket for a very good price ... Martha Stewart would approve and so do I. Don’t hesitate to get this blanket. Just the right weight coupled with my other blankets to keep us warm!!!!!" Available sizes: One size (66 by 90 inches)