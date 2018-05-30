The 4 Most Confident Zodiac Signs In Bed

Anyone can learn to ask for what they want during sex. But there are people who are more naturally inclined towards being more confident sexually than others. And, turns out, they may share a handful of Zodiac signs.

“When it comes to what we want in bed, some of us might be more conservative or shy than others," astrologer Cindy McKean tells Bustle. "With that, it may be easier to be with someone that takes the initiative with what they want in bed. As intimate as an activity being in bed together can be, it's natural to want someone compatible. If you're the shy type, perhaps partnering with someone who knows what they want is best for you." And you can use astrology to help guide you when getting to know a partner a little bit better — even between the sheets.

“The zodiac signs that [tend to be] best at asking for what they want in bed are Fire signs," McKean says. "These are Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. Outside of fire signs, Scorpios are top contenders too." So if you end up with a partner who falls under one of these signs, chances are you're in luck. Of course, it's up to you and your partner to decide what you are most comfortable doing together, but communication is always key.

Here are the four signs that are the best at asking for what they want in bed, according to astrologers.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries are, above most things, adventurous and self-assured. Those two words are pretty ideal when it comes to sex and communication. “Aries are aces when it comes to letting their needs be known," Joshua MacGuire, a Los Angeles psychic, astrologer and life coach, tells Bustle. "It helps that they're impatient and don't expect others to be mind-readers.” Plus, Aries are all about pleasure. “For them, it's not about gaining notches on their bedpost, it's about satisfying their desires,” McKean says. So you can look forward to your Aries partner asking for what they need, instead of circling around it awkwardly, any time.

2 Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leos know what they want, and like it a certain way. Plus, as a Fire sign, they aren't going to skirt around their interests. "With that, they have a tendency to guide their partner in bed to be satisfied the way they want," McKean says. Leos also aren't shy. They will feel able to ask you what you want, too. "Often gifted with a royalty complex, Leo believes [they] should have the best of everything — and that includes pleasure most definitely,” MacGuire says. So look forward to your loyal Leo partner also being loyal to keeping you both pleased.

3 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Don't be fooled by the fact that Scorpios aren't a Fire sign — they have a lot of depth when it comes to their sexuality. "Scorpios are sometimes described as 'lusty,'" McKean says. "That's not exactly accurate, for they are very discerning partners. They exude sex appeal and know how to lure prospective partners to them." Plus, as a water sign, McKean adds, they seek depth and connection. So sex with them is likely to be about a lot more than just physical pleasure. And when it comes to asking what they want, it's a top priority. “Scorpio takes their sex extremely seriously and if it's not enjoyable for them, they're unlikely to suffer in silence," MacGuire says. "The sign of Scorpio rules sex, and they expect it to be a transcendental experience. If it's not working out that way, their partner is sure to be given direction,” And that's a pretty sexy quality.