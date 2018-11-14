The 4 Most Misunderstood Zodiac Signs

Being misunderstood doesn't stop when you become an adult. And for certain people, the gap between intention and impact is especially large. Communicating what you mean can be difficult. The most misunderstood zodiac signs know this all too well.

Being misunderstood can be something that happens in a moment, like when you slip up on some words. This kind of feeling, however, can feel more chronic for people with certain personality types.

"We've all been there: the moment when we're misunderstood," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "Often it rolls off easily like water off a duck's back. But when someone is misunderstood by the great majority of people the great majority of the time, the misunderstandings might simply be a matter of perception. Whatever the reason, astrology can help us understand the motive behind their actions." If you're feeling a particularly schism between you and another person, there's a chance you simply aren't understanding them as deeply as possible.

While anyone can go through life feeling misunderstood, these four zodiac signs may be particularly inclined to experiencing this. Whether it's due to moodiness, a dark sense of humor, or a monotone affectation, these sun signs have to work harder than others to get their feelings across.

Here are the four most misunderstood zodiac signs, according to experts.

1 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Known as one of the more moody sun signs, Cancer, experiences misunderstandings due to the fact that other signs can't quite follow the seeming unpredictability of their feelings. "Most people don't understand [Cancer's] moodiness," Mckean says. "[...] Cancer isn't good at explaining themselves either. The more you are with the Cancer, the easier it is to understand them, to the point that they are predictable in a comfortable way." Luckily, Cancers are also good at reading a room and can reign it in if needed.

2 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio's fierce privacy and mysterious nature make them a more obvious example of a misunderstood zodiac sign. "Scorpios love their privacy and to keep information close to their chest," Mckean says. "Shrouded in mystery, they tend to be misunderstood. But that's OK because this works out the way Scorpio likes it." They enjoy being an enigma, and will be fiercely loyal to anyone who can crack the surface and love them for who they are.

3 Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Capricorns don't always try to fit in. Because of this, they can sometimes be misread by those around them who aren't on the same wavelength. "Not only is Capricorn often misunderstood, but they are also misread," Mckean says. "[...] They might come across as sticks-in-the-mud, but they really aren't. Capricorns are one of the most sincere signs in the zodiac. They enjoy originality but love structure. Thus, they don't do much to compromise or try to mold themselves to suit those around them, but they also don't interfere." They may seem uninterested in people around them, but to the Capricorn, they're simply letting those around them be themselves.