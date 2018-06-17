Whether you're seconds away from delicious avocado toast, or about to ingest heavenly pizza bagels, there's something seriously satisfying about the moment when your toaster dings signaling your food is ready. But if you're stuck with a tiny kitchen or strapped for space, even the smallest toaster ovens may seem too big for you. And I firmly believe no one should be deprived of pizza bagels.

Which is why I've done the research and am happy to report there are a lot of tiny toaster ovens that can cook food well without taking up room in your space. The best mini toaster ovens are usually around 1 cubic feet, weigh under 15 pounds, and feature plenty of settings so that you can cook your food exactly to your liking, including pre-sets for common meals, wide heat ranges, and flat trays for even toasting.

The best overall pick I found in my search, the Panasonic flash Xpress toaster oven, fits this bill, and even has a double infrared heating system that's rumored to (and reviewers confirm can) cook your food up to 40 percent faster than traditional convection toaster ovens.

But, whether you're looking for an affordable oven or one with pop-up functionality, I've put in the legwork so you can easily pick one that's right for you. Keep scrolling. Here are the best and smallest toaster ovens money can buy.

1 The Overall Best: A Tiny Unit That Can Cook Food Up To 40 Percent Faster Amazon Panasonic NB-G110P Flash Xpress Toaster Oven $107 AmazonBuy Now Why it's great: Not only is Panasonic's toaster the smallest oven on this roundup, it's also a powerful addition to your kitchen that uses infrared technology to eliminate the need for it to preheat, thus cooking your food faster than traditional convection ovens. The specs: It's 0.921 cubic feet in size with 1300 watts of power, and comes with pre-set features including a button for toast, pizza, and frozen foods. If you'd rather customize how you cook, you can easily set the toaster to temperatures ranging from 250 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 25 minutes. What Consumer Reports says: When Consumer Reports tested this oven to see how effectively it cooks food, they gave it "excellent" marks on its toast time, how well it cooks multiple slices of toast, and how easy it is to use. What fans say: "This oven is as close to perfect as one can get. It toasts evenly and quickly, the ringer is quiet, the quality of the oven is excellent and for those who are energy conscious it even offers an option for leaving the plug in but not using electricity."

2 The Budget Pick: An Affordable Option That Fits Four Slices Of Toast Amazon BLACK+DECKER 4-Slice Toaster Oven $30 AmazonBuy Now Why it's great: The price. For just $30, this affordable toaster oven is a fantastic budget buy that delivers results akin to top-of-the-line toasters. The specs: This toaster is 1.003 cubic feet in size, 1200 watts in power, and can heat food up to 450 degrees for 30 minutes. It lacks a digital screen like other ovens on this list, but has easy-to-turn knobs that allow you to customize your toast level. It also has four heating settings: baking, broiling, toasting, and keeping food warm. The tradeoff: Some reviewers say the exterior of the oven can heat up on all sides, so it requires a little caution when using it to make sure you don't come into contact with its sides when it's on. What fans say: "I LOVE this little toaster oven. I use it to bake small things, re-heat leftovers and toast bread and rolls. It's fantastic for bringing cold pizza back to life! The inner pieces are easy to remove and clean. It's compact and light-weight... I probably use it more than my conventional oven."

3 The Best For Cooking: An 1800-Watt Powerhouse With The Most Heat Settings Amazon Breville BOV450XL Mini Smart Oven $150 AmazonBuy Now Why it's great: This mini smart oven from Breville is the most powerful toaster on this list and can fit four slices of 11-inch pizza inside. It also has eight unique cooking settings including bake, broil, roast, pizza, and, of course, toast. The specs: This oven takes up 1.083 cubic feet (the biggest toaster here by a hair) with 1800 watts of power. As noted above, it has eight cooking settings, and features built-in quartz heating technology that helps it cook food your food more evenly. The tradeoff: This is the most expensive small toaster oven on this list, but it's an investment worth making if you're serious about cooking and willing to spend a little more. What fans say: "This thing is a gem, toasts evenly, handy for broiling and baking small items that don't need a full size oven. Controls are logical (directions not required except for a quick orientation) and everything works just the way you hope and expect. Highly recommended!" Many fans of this toaster have even updated their original reviews, years later, to say that this oven is still working wonders for them.