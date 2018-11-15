Whether it's protein-infused coffee or a collagen-rich lace face mask, products from Shark Tank are some of the most covetable items on the internet. After all, who wouldn't want to unwrap a self-heating spoon or a solar-powered lamp that folds flat?

In case you've missed this TV phenomenon, on Shark Tank entrepreneurs pitch inventions to investors in hopes that one of them will fund their idea. Much to the excitement of avid fans, the best and brightest inventions on the show are widely released and even available on Amazon.

These genius inventions also make great gifts because they've already been vetted. Any product that makes it through the rigorous Q&A process (where investors tear the idea apart to make sure it's sound) has been pre-determined as awesome and worth your money. Plus, whether it's a tiny spatula that helps you get mayonnaise out of the jar or a piece of plastic that stops things from falling down the car seat, each invention solves one of life's nuisances — and who amongst us doesn't want a gift that makes our lives easier?

So, whether you're shopping for yourself, a best friend, a partner, a parent, or a coworker, there's something on this list of Shark Tank gifts to make them happy, I promise.

1 A Fitness Board That Delivers An Ab Workout Simply Fit Board $30 Amazon See On Amazon This handy fitness board gives you a great workout without a major time investment. It's easy to use — just stand on top and twist your body around. You'll feel your abs working right away. This board even comes with a workout guide and DVD highlighting various exercise options.

2 An Outdoor Blanket That You Can Fold Into A Tiny Pouch Monkey Mat Indoor Outdoor Blanket $36 Amazon See On Amazon Fully waterproof, this tough Monkey Mat repels sand, making it a great companion when you're laying on the beach or picnicking in the park. The blanket is big enough for multiple people (it measures 5 by 8 feet) and has a loop at its center where you can attach car keys, dog leashes, kids' toys, and other miscellaneous items. Best of all, it folds up into a convenient small pouch, so when you're done lounging, you can easily toss it in your bag and go.

3 This Set Of Microwave Mats That'll Protect Your Hands From Burns Safe Grabs Multi-Purpose Silicone Microwave Mat $27 Amazon See On Amazon These versatile microwave mats don't just prevent your hands from burning when you're retrieving food from the microwave. They can be used as hot pads, jar openers, place mats, pot grabbers, food covers, spoon rests, splatter guards, and more. These BPA-free, non-stick mats are made from 100 percent silicone and have raised grooves and edges that evenly distribute heat and allow you to safely pick up anything.

4 A Genius Travel Pillow With A Built-In Hood To Block Light & Sound HoodiePillow Memory Foam Travel Pillows $30 Amazon See On Amazon Meant to be the perfect travel buddy, this cozy memory foam pillow is a hoodie and neck pillow all in one. Not only is the hoodie made from top-grade sweatshirt material, but the pillow is constructed of soft cushion that you can comfortably rest your neck on. Best of all, the hood helps block out light and dampen sound so you can rest better with some peace and quiet.

5 This Acupressure Tool That Can Massage Hard-To-Reach Spots Q-flex Acupressure Back and Body Massage Tool $25 Amazon See On Amazon With an innovative pear-shaped tip that's different than traditional back massagers, this Q-flex acupressure tool lets you access hard-to-reach places on your back, releasing muscle spasms and alleviating pain. Just place the soft, pointed end in the direction of your soreness and pull forward for about 15 seconds. You'll be able to customize the precise pressure you desire thanks to the tool's easy ergonomic grip.

6 A Portable Campfire You Can Bring With You Anywhere Radiate Portable Campfire $28 Amazon See On Amazon Never again hassle with gathering wood, chopping kindling, or shoving newspaper between logs trying to get a campfire started. This easy portable campfire has everything you need in a small container. Just light the recycled paper briquettes and minutes later you'll have a full campfire underway. The eco-friendly soy wax fuel is odor-free, and the fire burns for up to three hours. Best of all, the device is waterproof and windproof.

7 This Shatterproof Wine Tumbler That's Like A 'Sippy Cup For Adults' Goverre Portable Stemless Wine Glass Tumbler $24 See On Amazon Thick, durable, and 100 percent shatterproof, this wine tumbler is the perfect accessory for picnics, beach days, barbecues, concerts in the park, or other outdoor activities. The stemless cup, which holds 17 ounces of liquid, features strong white glass and a houndstooth silicone sleeve that makes it extra sturdy. The sleeve reduces heat transfer and also offers a no-slip grip, making you less likely to drop your beloved rosé.

8 A Mineral Supplement Designed To Bring Out The Flavors Of Your Favorite Coffee Third Wave Mineral Supplement For Coffee $14 Amazon See On Amazon Give your java some extra kick with this mineral-enhanced water packet that's specifically engineered to enhance the taste of your coffee. Just add one capsule to 1 gallon of distilled water, mix it up, and use it to brew your coffee like you normally would. Packed with magnesium and calcium, this packet will add a subtle sweetness to your morning joe and enrich the overall flavor. One initially-skeptical fan raves, "I was thinking how much of a difference could this make? Well I got it and added it to a gallon of distilled water. I brewed a cup with my filtered water I had and this. No b.s I tasted more with this water."

9 This 2-In-1 Cleanser That Exfoliates Without Drying Out Your Skin Nardo's Natural Exfoliating Cleanser $22 Amazon See On Amazon With a blend of green tea and activated charcoal, this all-natural exfoliating cleanser lifts dirt and oil from your pores while delivering deep hydration throughout every layer of your skin. It's non-abrasive formula also removes makeup and isn't rough on your complexion like other exfoliants can be. Bonus: It's also rich in antioxidants, leaves your skin soft, and is 100 percent cruelty-free.

10 A Toilet Stool That Makes Number Two Faster And Easier Squatty Potty The Original Bathroom Toilet Stool $20 Amazon See On Amazon The Squatty Potty is a cult-favorite that's so popular on Amazon it has more than 8,400 reviews (no joke, one fan even wrote a haiku for the toilet stool). How it works: This bathroom contraption lifts your knees above your hips so that your colon is more properly aligned for easy bowel movements. The positioning allows your muscles to relax and makes it easier and faster to do your business.

11 These Food Storage Bags That You Can Reuse Over And Over Again Stasher Reusable Silicone Food Bag $12 Amazon See On Amazon Rather than go through dozens of plastic sandwich bags every week (destroying your pocketbook and the environment), this reusable food storage bag lets you save money while reducing your eco-footprint. It's made with platinum food-grade silicone and showcases a self-sealing, pinch-press design. Nearly 1,000 reviewers agree this bag is perfect for things like fruit, veggies, cookies, pastries, sandwiches, and more.

12 A Super-Versatile Lantern That Packs Down Completely Flat LuminAID Solar Inflatable Lantern $17 Amazon See On Amazon This lightweight LED lantern can be compressed into a flat square, so you can take it with you camping, fishing, or backpacking. Best of all, it's solar powered, waterproof, and can float on water. When you expand it back out, the 5-ounce light will powerfully illuminate up to 125 square feet of space. And to charge it, simply leave the lantern's sensor facing toward the sun for 10 hours of direct sunlight.

13 These Noise-Reducing Earplugs Made Just For Concerts Vibes High Fidelity Concert Earplugs $24 Amazon See On Amazon Designed specifically for concerts and musical venues, these Vibes earplugs block out damaging, high-pitched noises without compromising the quality of the music. They feature high-tech filters that reduce the volume while maintaining the quality of the sound you're hearing. By blocking the harsh noises, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite musician without worrying about damaging your eardrums.

14 A Brilliant Gadget That Stops Things From Falling In Between The Car Seats Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler (2-Pack) $20 Amazon See On Amazon This car seat gap filler is a genius invention that'll keep you from dropping your phone or pencil into the bottomless abyss between the car seat and the console. Just attach it to your seat belt holder and watch it work. You can still slide the seat back and forth without having to reinstall it and the device works with virtually any car make or model. With over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this Shark Tank invention has literally changed lives.

15 These Clever Shirt Clips That Hold Your Glasses Effortlessly ReadeREST Original Eyeglass Holders (2-Pack) $19 Amazon See On Amazon No longer will you have to search bedside tables, your pockets, or your head for missing eyeglasses. Just pull the two sections of these glasses holders apart, place the oval backplate inside your shirt, and attach the front clip to the outside. The strong magnets will clamp on to each other and self-center, holding your glasses in place on your shirt. As a bonus, they work great for earbuds or ID badges too.

16 A Pan Guard That Protects Oils From Splattering You Frywall Large Splatter Guard $29 Amazon See On Amazon Not only will this convenient splatter guard prevent oil burns, it traps heat to evenly distribute the temperature, giving your burgers that perfect sear. The cooking gadget is different from other splatter screens where fine oils can still seep through — this one fully seals them in while allowing the steam to escape. The result is perfectly done meat, reduced simmer time, and clean, splatter-free clothes.

17 A Speaker That Clips To Your Pet's Collar & Can Give Your Pup A Voice G.O.A.T. Bluetooth Pet Speaker $20 Amazon See On Amazon This adorable Bluetooth pet speaker clips onto your dog's collar, allowing you to give Rover a voice. It's equipped with a remote control selfie button (for that elusive perfect pet pic) and a powerful LED light for night walks. The water-resistant device lets you play tunes while the two of you are out taking walks or snoozing at the house. Best of all, you can create your pet's own speaker profile, personalized with a photo and accent.

18 This Convenient Wine Glass That Screws Right Onto The Bottle Guzzle Buddy Wine Bottle Glass $18 Amazon See On Amazon This clever wine bottle adapter morphs the stem of any wine bottle into a glass, allowing you to take elegant sips straight from the source (no judgement). Just screw the hand-blown glass cup directly onto your favorite bottle of rosé and you're good to go. On top of being a fabulous addition to your own wine cabinet, the funny glass makes a great gift for fellow wine lovers.

19 A Magic Hair Cutting Tool So You Can Trim Your Hair Evenly CreaProducts Original CreaClip Set $30 Amazon See On Amazon You may never have to pay for a salon haircut again: This genius hair cutting tool clips to your hair to create a line you can cut when trimming your hair. The set comes with two clips — a straight edge for trimming bangs or creating dramatic looks, as well as a curved edge for softer cuts and layering. One fan raves, "This is the best $30 I ever spent! I hate the salon, I never get the cut I like, and it's way too expensive... I can say after using this for a year, I haven't been to a salon and I won't go back."

20 This Mini Spatula So You Can Use Every Drop Of Your Favorite Skin Care Product Spatty Daddy Extend Your Beauty Tool Bundle $20 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're digging inside a tube of concealer or a jar of mayonnaise, this amazing spatula extender is specifically designed to squeeze every last drop of products out of bottles and containers. And, because the spatula is 12 inches long, it can reach into almost any tough-to-reach jar, bottle, or tube of lotion and lifts the product from the rim. Best yet, this comes in a set of two, so you can use one for the kitchen and one for your makeup products without cross-contamination.

21 A Sweet-Smelling Wound Ointment That's All-Natural And Fits In Your Pocket Doc Spartan Combat Ready Ointment $22 Amazon See On Amazon Rule of thumb: You never know when you'll need first aid supplies. That's why this wound ointment kit is an amazing mini to keep in your purse. You can use it on cuts, scrapes, scars, burns, rashes, and other ailments. Unlike pharmacy ointments that smell bad and are full of chemicals, this treatment is made with all-natural ingredients including coconut oil, lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, beeswax, vitamin E, and sweet almond oil.

22 This Stainless Steel Protein Shaker That Keeps Drinks Cold For 30 Hours Ice Shaker Stainless Steel Water Bottle $28 Amazon See On Amazon This top-of-the-line stainless steel protein shaker is odor resistant and can keep drinks cold for more than 30 hours. You can fit 26 ounces of your favorite beverage in this vacuum-insulated container, which is BPA-free and leakproof. Even better, the durable stainless steel material prevents condensation build-up so this shaker won't leave rings on the table.

23 A Hair Oil Infused With Pheromones That'll Moisturize Your Hair Rockin Multipurpose Hair Oil $24 Amazon See On Amazon This pheromone-enriched hair oil works to hydrate and repair damaged hair without leaving your hair feeling heavy or greasy. Reviewers praise the scent of the oil and how healthy and soft it left their hair. But the formula really sets this hair oil apart: It's paraben- and sulfate-free, and is blended with six different types of pheromones thought to increase your senses and feelings of attraction.

24 This Wax Balm That Prevents Your Glasses From Slipping Down Nerdwax Stop Slipping Glasses $11 Amazon See On Amazon Made with a blend of beeswax and other natural ingredients, this eyeglass balm prevents your glasses from sliding down your nose all day and driving you crazy. Just apply a small amount to the bridge of your nose (or the bottom bridge of your glasses) before you put them on. This all-natural wax goes on soft and lightweight, and can last up to a full day so you won't have to reapply.

25 These Odor-Absorbing Sticks You Can Put Inside Sporting Shoes And Gloves Glovestix Antimicrobial Deodorizer $30 Amazon See On Amazon Just pop these innovative deodorizer sticks into your shoes or boots, and sit back and wait. Within 24 hours they'll have eliminated up to 99 percent of all bacteria in your footwear. How they work: Using lightly scented bags to absorb moisture and anti-microbial silver ions that reduce odors, these neutralizing sticks will return your shoes to their freshest state. Reviewers have spoken, "Trust me, your nose will thank you."

26 These Reusable Paper Towels That Can Be Used 100 Times Each Bambooee Reusable Paper Towel Replacement $17 Amazon See On Amazon Give the gift of eco-friendliness. These paper towel substitutes allow you to soak up your spills with a clean conscience. Made of bamboo, these towels can be used up to 100 times in a row and are machine-washable, so you can wash them (in the dishwasher or washer-dryer) and reuse them again. Hundreds of reviewers love this eco-friendly solution and praise the towels, "They never break apart and they last forever."

27 A Tough Sponge That's Scratch Free, Odor Resistant, & Temperature Controlled Scrub Daddy Temperature Controlled Scrubber $11 Amazon See On Amazon This powerful kitchen sponge doesn't simply clean the countertop — it changes texture depending on the temperature of the water you're using. Rinse it under cold water and it will become stiff and rigid for scrubbing items like stainless steel or cast iron pans. Place it under hot water and watch it transform into a soft, flexible sponge more ideal for fragile wine glasses or delicate dishware. It's also fully odor resistant and scratch proof, too.

28 These Heat-Free, Memory Foam Hair Curlers That You Can Sleep In The Sleep Styler Heat Free Curlers $17 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike those old hair rollers your grandma used to wear that had poky edges and metal pins, these heat-free hair curlers are made with luxurious memory foam that's specifically engineered to mold to the contours of your scalp. You won't feel clips digging into your head or wake up to welt marks on your cheeks. Plus, the sleek rollers are moisture-absorbent so if you shower before bed, they won’t trap water by your scalp all night long.

29 This Beard Shaving Tool So You Can Shape Your Beard However You Like The Cut Buddy Beard Shaping Tool $13 Amazon See On Amazon You'll be able to achieve the beard of your dreams with this hair cutting tool that allows you to trim your facial hair at a ton of angles and curve shapes. Simply place the tool along your beard line and shave against the template. Fans praise this tool as the key to avoiding expensive trips to the barber. "Bought this for my husband because he trims his own beard and always complained that he couldn’t get one side right," wrote one customer. "This is super easy to use and helps him get a barbershop look on his own every time!"

30 A Pair Of Orthotic Insoles That Ease Foot Pain And Reduce Stress Synxsole Plantar Fasciitis Insoles $30 Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever suffered from foot pain, you'll know that an extra cushioned and supportive insole, like this protective insole, can align your body and provide much-needed comfort. Taking it one step further, this insole is even built with a shock-absorbing design to protect your joints. Fans rave: "Have tried numerous different types of inserts before and nothing compares to Synx Soles. I have no pain issues with my feet at all since starting using them and my feet feel totally supported in my shoes."

31 This Genius Toilet Bowl Light That Helps You See In The Dark Illumibowl LED Toilet Night Light $10 Amazon See On Amazon Never stumble around in the dark again trying to find the toilet at night. This clever toilet light illuminates the toilet bowl so you can navigate the bathroom in the dark without having to turn on the overhead light. The device is motion-activated so it won’t light up until you enter the room and it shuts off automatically behind you. The light also features nine color settings and a three-stage dimmer to adjust the degree of brightness.

32 This All-Natural Home Cleaner That Works On Literally Everything Better Life Natural All-Purpose Cleaner (2-Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon Rather than rubbing harsh chemicals into your countertops, use this all-natural cleaner to lift dirt and grime without any toxic ingredients. Unlike some cleaning products that are designed for one purpose only, this exceptionally versatile formula works on toilets, countertops, appliances, and pretty much any other area you'd need to clean. Best yet, the formula is unscented and 100 percent free of VOCs (volatile organic compounds), alkylphenol surfactants, and petroleum.

33 A Brilliant Gadget That Protects The Flavor Of Your Wine Air Cork Wine Preserver $28 Amazon See On Amazon This clever gadget for wine lovers features an inflatable balloon that protects the flavor of your opened bottle of wine — just slide the tube inside and give the hand pump a couple of squeezes. Once blown up, it creates an airtight seal that prevents oxidation and preserves the richness of your wine. Each balloon can be used up to 80 times is is fully replaceable. One reviewer says, "One of the best wine preservers I've used so far. It really does keep your wine tasting fresh for 2-3 days after opening."

34 These Himalayan Soapberries That Clean Your Clothes Naturally Eco Nuts Organic Laundry Detergent $26 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're sensitive to the chemicals in laundry detergent or you just prefer a more eco-friendly approach, these organic soap berries will keep your laundry room all feeling natural. Instead of a fine powder made with harsh soaps and cleaners, Eco Nuts is essentially of a handful of full-sized Himalayan soap berries. Put them in the provided wash bag and throw them in with your clothes. The berries clean your clothes without the chemicals and can be reused up to 10 times.

35 A Regular Notebook That You Can Back Up To The Cloud Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook $27 Amazon See On Amazon See On Amazon If you'd rather write on paper than use a tablet but you want to be able to back up your work, the Rocketbook Wave offers the option to have both. The smart notebook is compatible with Google Drive, Dropbox, iCloud, Evernote, and other cloud-based backup systems. Just use it with a Pilot FriXion pen and when you've filled all of the pages up, pop it in the microwave to erase and start over. You can do this up to five times, making eco-friendly as well as ultra-convenient.

36 A Genius Tub Drainer That Catches Hair In A Tiny Basket Drain Strain Clog Preventing Bathtub Drain Strainer $22 Amazon See On Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing grosser than pulling of wad a of hair and soap scum from the depths your bathtub drain that seems to stretch for miles. This ingenious Drain Strain lets you skip that unsettling process, catching hairs and other gunk it a tiny basket underneath the drain. Rather pulling a three-foot monster from the drain, just pop out the basket and empty it into the trash. It's super easy and in addition to being more pleasant, it also prevents clogs.

37 A Super Convenient Bib That Catches Facial Hair While You Shave Beard King Beard Bib Hair Clippings Catcher $25 Amazon See On Amazon See On Amazon Rather than turning your bathroom sink into a debris field of facial fuzz, this clever beard bib catches your clippings while you shave, preventing a mess in the bathroom before it occurs. Just put on the bib, attach the suction cups to your mirror, and begin your regular trimming routine. It keeps the drain from clogging while reducing cleanup time. The innovative bib is available in black or white color choices.

38 This Pancake Mix That's Chock-Full Of Protein But Still Tastes Amazing Kodiak Cakes Protein Pancakes Mix $13 Amazon See On Amazon See On Amazon This versatile, protein-rich pancake mix can be made using milk, water, or even the addition of eggs for extra flavor. It's made with 100 percent whole grains and reviewers say the resulting pancakes taste amazing. "I am very picky about what pancakes I choose to eat because I know a good pancake when I taste it," wrote one customer. "Simply put it's amazing. It's not too sweet like most brands, but it isn't bland. ... Most pancakes advertised as 'healthy' have a very strong wheat flavor that overpowers everything else and makes it taste like wheat bread, but Kodiak Cakes has perfectly balanced this wheat with the oat and made a delicious natural flavor."

39 This Enormously Efficient Ramen Cooker That Cuts Prep Time In Half Rapid Ramen Cooker $7 Amazon See On Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're a ramen junkie yourself or you know a college kid who is, this fast, efficient ramen cooker makes life much easier. The rapid cooker speeds up the heating time, allowing you to use the microwave so you don't have to wait around for the water to boil. You can prepare the food in the dishwasher-safe container and eat directly from it when the food is ready. It makes ramen in half the time it normally takes and you only need half the seasoning.

40 An Herb Starter Kit That Text You Reminders To Water And Fertilize Seedsheet Fast-Growing Organic NonGMO Recipe Garden Kit $15 Amazon See On Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're a natural green thumb or you can't keep a houseplant alive to save your life, this easy-grow herb kit will make a garden bloom in your kitchen in no time. The kit makes everything painfully simple with seeds that are tucked inside dissolvable pouches embedded in weed-blocking fabric. If that's not enough, it's linked to an app that tracks your garden and texts you reminders when it's time to water, fertilize, thin, or harvest, along with instructional videos and blog links. The seed pouches include basil, cilantro, dill, parsley, scallion and sorrel.

41 This Ultra-Secure RFID-Blocking Sleeve That Protects You From Identity Theft SignalVault RFID Blocking Credit Card Protector $15 Amazon See On Amazon See On Amazon If you worry about identity theft, this high-tech RFID-blocking credit card sleeve is a fantastic way to keep your wallet secure. The protective sleeve is thin and lightweight so it can easily slide into almost any wallet. It protects your credit and debit cards with a 10-millimeter e-field that's rendered invisible to thieves' card readers. The durable sleeve lasts six to nine years and doesn't require any batteries.