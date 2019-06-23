Across the board, Korean beauty products are pretty much all amazing — sheet masks, cleansers, CC creams, et cetera. But the undisputed stars of the K-beauty industry are undoubtedly its serums. Not only that, but Korean skin-care products also happen to be quite moderately priced: You can buy one of the best affordable Korean serums for a quarter of the price of a prestige Western beauty brand's, yet receive the same results.

That being said, the K-beauty market is now more expansive than ever, which means picking the best Korean serum for your skin type can be a bit complicated. To help streamline your search, you'll find five of the best formulas on the market that cost $25 or less, below. Each one targets a specific skin concern — so whether your goal is to replenish hydration, regulate oil production, or achieve a more luminous complexion, there's a great, affordable K-beauty pick below. And as a bonus, each and every serum on this list is available on Amazon, so you don't need to trek to your local Koreatown (or, you know, Seoul) to pick one up.

Scroll on to discover five of the best Korean serums for under $25.

1. The Overall Best Line Of Korean Serums For All Skin Types TonyMoly Vital Vita 12 Ampoule $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If this is your first foray into the world of Korean serums, or you're just looking to change things up, take a peek at this new line of ampoules (aka, highly concentrated serums) from TonyMoly. The Vital Vita 12 line contains six targeted serums created to treat a range of skin concerns: They include brightening, firming, calming, moisturizing, and balancing formulas, as well as one one called "poresol," which treats oily skin and enlarged pores. Each ampoule is packed with a host of vitamins and plant-based ingredients, and formulated without artificial fragrances or dyes. In short, you pretty much can't go wrong with any of them — and at just $20 each, it might even be worth trying out a few.

2. The Best Affordable Korean Serum For Dehydrated Skin Elizavecca Hell Pore Control Hyaluronic Acid Serum $9 | Amazon See On Amazon For a super-affordable hydrating serum, there's this Elizavecca Hell Pore Control Hyaluronic Acid Serum. Hyaluronic acid is the star ingredient here, which is beloved for its intensely hydrating and skin-plumping abilities. It also contains niacinamide, which can help soothe and even out skin, which is perhaps why reviewers with rosacea and blotchy complexions have had such luck with it. The formula is water-light and blends into skin easily, so it's great for layering underneath makeup or other products. What's more, oily and acne-prone skin types love it for being such a lightweight, non-greasy way to keep skin moisturized and soft.

3. The Best Affordable Korean Serum For Damaged Skin Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Snail mucin is one of the most popular ingredients used in Korean beauty products, mainly because of how many different benefits it yields: It's great for nourishing troubled skin, repairing signs of scarring and damage, and overall brightening. The result? Increased elasticity, a more even-looking complexion, and smooth, soft skin. Amazon reviewers with acne-prone skin say Mizon's Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule has helped with everything from clogged pores to cystic acne, while others claim it helps keep oil production in check. Overall, this is another one of those amazing Korean serums that will be great for almost every skin type.

4. The Best Affordable Korean Serum For Oily Skin SkinFood Peach Sake Pore Serum $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Oily skin types will love the way SkinFood's Peach Sake Pore Serum makes their skin feel. It's formulated with sake to brighten and soften your skin, and peach extract, which is rich in vitamins A and C. This combo helps control excess oil production and keep pores clear, which can make them appear smaller and less congested. A gentler alternative for acne-prone skin types who find salicylic acid too harsh, this serum can also help keep breakouts at bay.