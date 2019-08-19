There's a common misconception that vaginal dildos and anal dildos are interchangeable. And while there is some truth to that — most dildos that you insert into your vagina can also be put in your anus —there are some key differences. Plus, since the materials dildos are made of tends to be porous, cross-contamination is a big concern, which is why it's important to keep your vaginal and anal dildos separate. Ahead, a guide to help you narrow down the best anal dildo to add to your sex toy collection.

The differences between anal and vaginal dildos are slight, but important. Anal dildos typically have a flared base, which helps them stay put in your anus; Since your anal cavity isn't meant to sit open, the flared base is important. Anal dildos also tend to be slimmer than vaginal dildos, since your anus doesn't stretch as far as your vagina does.

Speaking of size, it's important to start small and go slow. If you're new to anal penetration, it's best to start with your finger, or a finger-sized dildo. Eventually, you can work your way up to the larger options on this list. And remember — lube is your friend.

Scroll on for the best anal dildos you can buy on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Anal Dildo Umery Realistic Dildo $12 | Amazon See On Amazon As far as anal dildos go, Umery's realistic dildo wins top marks for a few reasons. First, at 1.37 inches in width, it's just the right size: thin enough for beginners, but not so thin that advanced users won't be able to enjoy it, either. Its length is long enough to hit your prostate, and with its flared base, you can be sure that it won't get lost in your anal cavity. Made of waterproof PVC that's free of latex and phthalates, it's equipped with a strong suction cup that can adhere to any hard surface, so you can stick it onto the shower wall or bathtub, for example. "The suction cup is really strong, I tried it on a few different surfaces and it stayed in place extremely well," reported one reviewer. "This is so realistic, you can feel every detail, and vein, as you use it. This toy made me feel like I'd died and gone to heaven."

2. The Best Anal Dildo For Beginners Adam & Eve Jelly Slim Anal Starter Dildo $11 | Amazon See On Amazon For complete newbies, this dildo from Adam & Eve is great beginner toy. Its thin design means it's more comfortable for folks who don't have a ton of experience with anal penetration. At 6 inches long and 1 inch in thickness, it's smaller than most anal dildos — but that doesn't mean it doesn't feel as good. Made of a flexible, latex-free jelly material, it has a realistic veined texture that helps hold onto lube, so you don't have to reapply it, plus a flared base. It's also harness compatible. "Can be used in action or just as a plug. Definitely a beginners toy," wrote one reviewer. Another said, "If you're getting into the sync of trying anal this will be a great toy to use. The length was average and the girth was slim so there's no worries of getting it to fit; just relax your mind and body."

3. The Best Extra-Long Anal Dildo SHEQU 10 Inches Realistic Dildo $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Care more about length than girth? Then SHEQU's realistic dildo is for you. At 10 inches long (with 8 insertable inches), it's 1.6 inches wide, making it a great choice for experienced users. It has a flared, suction cup base and a lifelike veined texture (plus balls near the base), and it's harness-compatible and waterproof. Basically, it ticks all the boxes — which is probably why it has a near-perfect 4.3-star overall rating on Amazon. "It's not too bendy, not too firm. Like Goldilocks would say, it's juuuust right," wrote one reviewer. They continued, "The suction cup works well, especially if you wet it first, and adheres to any smooth, clean surface such as your bathtub or shower walls, the front of your closet door, or a securely mounted mirror."

4. The Best Glass Anal Dildo T-explorer Hot Crystal Glass Dildo $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Glass dildos, like the T-explorer Hot Crystal Glass Dildo, offer a unique experience, since they can be warmed or chilled. This one has a design that's meant to mimic anal beads, which feels extra stimulating when inserted and pulled out of the anus. Since glass isn't porous, it doesn't harbor bacteria the same way silicone and jelly dildos do — but you still want to be sure to wash it thoroughly after each use. Just make sure to use plenty of lube with this dildo: since it isn't porous, glass tends to lose lubrication faster. "Wow. First toy to ever give me a completely hand-free orgasm through prostate massage! Most powerful orgasm I've had in over 20 years. Amazing value. If you are a guy interested in p-spot play buy this NOW. It is perfect for targeting the prostate," raved one satisfied customer.