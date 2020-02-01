BaByliss hair styling tools have a long history and a ton of fans. The beauty brand's hair dryers and curling irons get consistently high marks from users and our picks for the best BaByliss flat irons are just as fantastic.

Figuring out which BaByliss hair straightening tool is the best choice for you depends mostly on your hair type and which type of plate material corresponds to your needs. There are two types of heating technology you'll see with most flat irons:

Ceramic plates: Using a tool with ceramic plates is the best way to protect fine or easy-to-straighten hair from unnecessary heat damage. Ceramic plates use infrared heat, which works from the inside out and is gentler on strands. Ceramic plates also distribute heat evenly so you don't have to work sections over and over again.

Titanium plates: Titanium plates work better for hair that's typically difficult to style (think coarse, curly, or frizzy). The metal is a highly efficient heat conductor and so it heats up faster and the smooth plates create a ton of shine. Titanium is also durable and corrosion-resistant to styling products that can build up and leave a residue.

Though the material of the plates is the most important consideration, some flat irons use a combination of both of these technologies. For instance, a flat iron with titanium plates and a ceramic heater will create powerful but even heat.

Another factor to consider is the size of your flat iron's plates: 1-inch irons are easier to maneuver, especially closer to the scalp and when straightening bangs. Flat irons with 2-inch-wide plates can style large sections of hair quickly, so they may be the best choice if you have long hair.

No matter your hair type, though, a good heat-styling tip is to always use a heat protector like this HSI spray with argan oil. It not only protects your hair from heat damage but acts as a leave-in conditioner, as well.

Read on to find the best BaByliss flat iron for your needs.

1. The Overall Best BaByliss Flat Iron BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium-Plated Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron $130 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 3,100 reviews, this hair straightener is a popular choice for people with all kinds of hair needs and hair types. The styling tool has 50 heat settings, with a maximum temperature of 450 degrees. That makes it an excellent choice for both fragile hair that needs lower temperatures and for more resilient locks, like thick curls, that need more heat to achieve the same results. This professional-level hair straightener is unique in that it combines a ceramic heater — that helps it heat up in a flash — with titanium plates that will smooth down even the most unruly of flyaways. Those slim, 1-inch plates will also give you more control as you work this tool through your strands, especially around your scalp where it can often be difficult to get close enough to make an impact. This size is ideal for short and medium lengths, as well as for bangs. If you have long hair and a shortage of time, though, the same styler with 2-inch plates can get the job even done faster. Fans say: “When I worked in a salon as a hairstylist I used it almost everyday on clients and had great results every time. It glosses the hair, and it takes seconds to heat up, giving an even heat throughout the sections being straightened/curled saving time and your hair from excessive heat damage. It's a product/brand I trust inside and outside the salon.”

2. The Best Hair Straightener For Long Hair BaBylissPRO Porcelain Ceramic Straightening Iron $60 See On Amazon What makes this BaByliss flat iron a good choice for longer lengths is the 4-inch long and 2-inch wide plates, which can straighten bigger sections of hair faster. Though the width is similar to our overall best pick above, this iron's ceramic heater, which uses infrared heat, is instead designed with porcelain plates that will help distribute heat more evenly as you work through your strands. Even heat means you won't have to go over the same sections repeatedly, making this styler a safer bet for long hair that's also fine. Plus, this tool is also a few ounces lighter than our first pick, which means it will be less of a chore on your arms. The temperature range goes from 235 to 450 degrees. Fans say: “This is an amazing product. I ordered one for a family member a year ago and after hearing how much she still loves it, I decided to order one for myself. I have long, thick and curly Hispanic hair and this flat iron straightens my hair amazingly well. I can get it super straight within one pass...Two max if my hair is especially unruly but even then, I'm able to straighten my full head in 25 minutes and it says perfect for days. Highly recommended.”

3. The Best Budget-Friendly Flat Iron BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme Straightening Iron $40 | Amazon See On Amazon The ceramic plates of this flat iron emit far-infrared heat, which protects strands, heats them up evenly from the inside out (thus eliminating damaging hot spots), and is overall more gentle. It has 25 temperature settings, with the highest at 450 degrees — being able to adjust the heat to the proper level is key when it comes managing damaged and/or delicate, fine hair. This straightener is also extremely wallet-friendly and has dual voltage so you can take it with you almost anywhere in the world. Fans say: “I love my flat iron! It heats quickly, works perfectly, and never catches and pulls or breaks my hair like the [other] one I had. It has a nice long cord that swivels. It really is a wonderful flat iron. I also have the matching hair dryer and love it as well. I would buy them again if anything happens to these.”

4. The Most Portable & Compact Flat Iron For Travel BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Mini Straightening Iron $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The dual voltage Nano Mini will work almost anywhere you travel to, without you needing to lug around a converter. Though it’s tiny, at only 6 inches long, it still heats up to 430 degrees and has hair-smoothing, titanium-coated ceramic plates that are 1 inch wide. The flat iron is super lightweight at only 4.8 ounces, making easy to pack in your suitcase or duffel bag. Fans say: “ I bought this for a trip to Europe, and am so happy I got it! This is a great little iron - heats up quickly, and works extremely well. It is very small and light, easy to transport, and it was great that the voltage switched automatically. I used it both in the States and in Europe, and it worked perfectly in both places. I highly recommend it!”