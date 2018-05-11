The 5 Best Bamboo Toothbrushes
Bamboo toothbrushes are quickly becoming a staple in many households, not only because they're naturally antimicrobial, but also because of they're eco-friendliness and biodegradability. While a plastic toothbrush will sit in a landfill forever and release toxic chemicals as it decays, a bamboo toothbrush will naturally decompose after it’s been disposed of. In our already over-polluted world, this is why switching over to one of the best bamboo toothbrushes is so crucial.
The majority of bamboo toothbrushes come in two types: those with nylon bristles, and those with charcoal-infused bristles, each of which has their own set of advantages. Traditional nylon bristles are more common, and while they're firm enough to sweep and capture bacteria from around each tooth, they also tend to be softer than charcoal bristles.
Charcoal-infused bristles, on the other hand, absorb and bind bacteria together at a microscopic level and then remove it from the mouth, rather than sweeping it away as a nylon bristle would. They're also beneficial for their whitening abilities, as they absorb the tannins that typically stain your teeth when you drink tea, coffee, and red wine.
When choosing the best toothbrush for you, try a nylon-bristled bamboo toothbrush if you’re looking for an effective clean that’s still gentle on your teeth and gums, or try a charcoal-infused bamboo toothbrush if you want something that’s going to be a little tougher on stains and bacteria. Here are five of the best bamboo toothbrushes out there to give your mouth a fresh and clean feeling, all while being eco-friendly.
1A Top-Rated Bamboo Toothbrush With Nylon Bristles
Made of nylon bristles that are free of BPA (a chemical used in hard plastics), this bamboo toothbrush is an excellent choice if you want the same quality clean as a traditional toothbrush but with bristles that are softer and more gentle on your teeth and gums. In addition to this toothbrush and all of the packaging being 100 percent recyclable, Mother’s Vault also donates a portion of every sale to the Earthjustice charity, a non-profit environmental law organization. And even with over 500 reviews and a near-perfect rating on Amazon, the manufacturer also offers risk-free purchasing, promising a refund if you aren’t 100 percent satisfied with the product.
2Or, If You're Looking To Swap Out The Entire Family's Toothbrushes, This Nylon-Bristled Option Comes In A Pack Of Four
Available in a four pack, this is another great option for a nylon-bristled bamboo toothbrush if you're buying for the whole family or would prefer to have replacement options on hand (after all, most of us don't replace our toothbrushes nearly as often as we're supposed to). Each toothbrush has an ergonomic handle with a 15-degree curve in the neck for easy and effective brushing. And with each toothbrush individually labeled with a number, your family or roommates can keep them all in the same bathroom and still easily tell each one apart.
3Another Four-Pack Of Bamboo Toothbrushes, But These Have Charcoal-Infused Bristles
This is the best value option if you're looking for a charcoal-infused bamboo toothbrush. It has a near-perfect rating on Amazon, an ergonomic design that makes it comfortable to use, and plastic-free packaging. The smooth and natural bamboo handle is water-resistant and will never splinter, so the toothbrush doesn't require more care than a standard plastic version. Plus, you can feel good about using it: it's PETA-certified as being cruelty-free and vegan, and Wowe has pledged to donate 1 percent of sales to One Tree Planted, an organization that works to bring trees to areas that have experienced deforestation.
4If You're Unsure Whether You Prefer Nylon Or Charcoal Bristles, This Two-Pack Comes With One Of Each
This bamboo toothbrush combo pack is the perfect solution for anyone who isn't yet sure if they prefer nylon or charcoal-infused bristles. With soft and BPA-free nylon bristles in one brush and charcoal-activated bristles in the other, this option a simple way to get a high-quality clean and figure out which type of toothbrush is best for you. The toothbrushes are harvested from organically grown Moso bamboo and are cruelty-free and vegan. Plus, each toothbrush has a 100 percent money-back guarantee, making this a great option for anyone who is curious about bamboo toothbrushes but not fully sold on them yet.
5And, For The Best Bang For Your Buck, This Set Of Bamboo Toothbrushes Comes With 20 In A Pack
This is a great option for a long-term user of bamboo toothbrushes who simply wants the best value for their money. At only $25 total, this 20-pack of bamboo toothbrushes comes down to less than $1.50 per brush. The toothbrushes come in four different colors and each one is individually wrapped, so this option is perfect for large families and/or long-term storage. Each one is made with medium-soft nylon bristles, and one five-star reviewer noted that they "brush as well as any other plastic brush I have ever had."
