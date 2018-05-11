Bamboo toothbrushes are quickly becoming a staple in many households, not only because they're naturally antimicrobial, but also because of they're eco-friendliness and biodegradability. While a plastic toothbrush will sit in a landfill forever and release toxic chemicals as it decays, a bamboo toothbrush will naturally decompose after it’s been disposed of. In our already over-polluted world, this is why switching over to one of the best bamboo toothbrushes is so crucial.

The majority of bamboo toothbrushes come in two types: those with nylon bristles, and those with charcoal-infused bristles, each of which has their own set of advantages. Traditional nylon bristles are more common, and while they're firm enough to sweep and capture bacteria from around each tooth, they also tend to be softer than charcoal bristles.

Charcoal-infused bristles, on the other hand, absorb and bind bacteria together at a microscopic level and then remove it from the mouth, rather than sweeping it away as a nylon bristle would. They're also beneficial for their whitening abilities, as they absorb the tannins that typically stain your teeth when you drink tea, coffee, and red wine.

When choosing the best toothbrush for you, try a nylon-bristled bamboo toothbrush if you’re looking for an effective clean that’s still gentle on your teeth and gums, or try a charcoal-infused bamboo toothbrush if you want something that’s going to be a little tougher on stains and bacteria. Here are five of the best bamboo toothbrushes out there to give your mouth a fresh and clean feeling, all while being eco-friendly.

1 A Top-Rated Bamboo Toothbrush With Nylon Bristles

2 Or, If You're Looking To Swap Out The Entire Family's Toothbrushes, This Nylon-Bristled Option Comes In A Pack Of Four

3 Another Four-Pack Of Bamboo Toothbrushes, But These Have Charcoal-Infused Bristles

4 If You're Unsure Whether You Prefer Nylon Or Charcoal Bristles, This Two-Pack Comes With One Of Each