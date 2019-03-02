Caring for sensitive skin doesn't just mean paying attention to the cleansers, creams, and makeup you put on your face. If you have skin that's prone to irritation in the form of dryness, flakiness, redness, or blemishes, or a condition like eczema, you could also benefit from using a gentle body soap. The best body soaps for sensitive skin come in a variety of formulas, from bar soaps to body washes and even body oils, and they're all actually pretty affordable.

When you're on the hunt for a body soap, looking for something that's dermatologist- or even pediatrician-recommended is a good indicator that the ingredients won't aggravate sensitive skin. You'll also want to stay away from common skin irritants like sulfates (or more specifically, SLS), parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances. While you obviously want your soap to leave your skin clean, sensitive skin types should look for soap that contains moisturizing ingredients to balance out the cleansing ingredients so that your skin isn't left feeling stripped or dry. Glycerin and hyaluronic acid are both effective moisturizers, as well as oils like coconut, jojoba, and sunflower seed.

To help get you started, here are five of the best body soaps for sensitive skin.

1 Best Value Pack Of Bar Soap For Sensitive Skin Dove Beauty Bar For Sensitive Skin (6 Pack) $14 Amazon See On Amazon Dove's sensitive skin formula is even gentler than their original beauty bar and, according to the brand, is one of the most recommended soaps for sensitive skin by dermatologists and pediatricians . The fragrance-free formula pairs moisturizing cream with mild cleansers that help keep your skin feeling hydrated and soft, and you can use it safely on your face, body, and hands, making it the best bar soap out there. Plus, for under $15, you'll get six bars of soap, so you'll be stocked for a while.

2 Best Foaming Body Wash For Sensitive Skin CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash $8 Amazon See On Amazon If a foaming body wash is more your speed, CeraVe's Hydrating Body Wash is a gentle cleanser that was developed with dermatologists and is accepted by the National Eczema Association. It's also loaded with good-for-skin ingredients like hyaluronic acid to help to hydrate, and ceramides to help restore the skin's protective barrier, which tends to be compromised in sensitive skin types. In addition to being free of parabens, sulfates, and soap, it's also non-comedogenic, so if you're prone to body acne, you don't have to worry about this leaving breakouts behind. Hot tip: For even more targeted sensitive skin conditions, CeraVe also makes formulas specifically to relieve the symptoms of eczema and psoriasis.

3 Best Oil Body Wash For Dry, Sensitive Skin Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil $11 Amazon See On Amazon For sensitive skin that's in need of some serious nourishment, Bioderma's Atoderm Shower Oil promises 24 hours of hydration. The French brand is a longtime favorite for sensitive skin types, and their shower oil is comprised of a three-part formula that includes vegetal biolipids to soothe irritated skin and protect it from future flare-ups. Amazon users rave over the formula, saying, "Immediately I could feel the difference in my skin." Users also note that the oil has a light scent and doesn't leave the shower feeling slick or slippery. One fan even recommends it for multiple uses, writing, "I put it in my bath, use it to wash and shave my legs, and I love how it makes my skin feel so moisturized and soft."

4 Best Cleansing Cream For Sensitive & Eczema-Prone Skin Mustela Stelatopia Cleansing Cream $13 Amazon See On Amazon It's a pretty safe bet that if a soap is gentle enough for babies, it's gentle enough for any grown-up with sensitive skin. More of a creamy cleanser than a body wash, Mustela's Stelatopia Cleansing Cream was actually developed for babies and children with eczema-prone skin. It uses a plant-based formula of glycerin, sunflower oil, and its patented avocado perseose to soothe flare-ups while protecting and strengthening the skin, and it doesn't contain any parabens, phthalates, phenoxyethanol, or fragrance. "My son and mother both use this and the cream that goes with it," writes one Amazon user, adding, "It's the only thing that clears my son's face and arms when he has eczema flare ups." Another user confirms that it's great for adults, too, writing, "I know this is for babies, however, I am eczema-prone and have found that this soap makes my skin soft and not itchy."