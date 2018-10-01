Whether you’re just getting into boxing or you’re a regular Laila Ali, jumping rope is an amazing way to workout. It develops your timing, hones your footwork, and keeps you in excellent shape. But when you're training to step into the ring, you don’t want just any jump rope. You'll want a rope that's strong and sturdy with a high-quality ball-bearing system and ergonomic handles. There are several things to look for in the best boxing jump ropes:

Durability: You don’t want your new rope to snap in half the first time you slap it on the ground. Look for something that’s well-built with stainless steel cables or other durable materials.

Handles: You'll be spinning it around in swift, repetitive motions so try to find soft, comfortable handles that won't chafe. They should also have some sort of anti-slip surface to provide a solid grip.

Swing: The ball-bearing system should be smooth and efficient so you can twirl it effectively without it catching or tangling. It should also be able to spin around quickly.

Amazon has tons of jump ropes to choose from for your next training companion. To help you find the perfect one, I’ve narrowed down a list of the best jump ropes to get you into premium boxing shape.

1 The Overall Best Jump Rope Survival and Cross Jump Rope $10 Amazon See On Amazon With over 6,100 reviews, this popular jump rope offers a superb assortment of features at a great price. It's lightweight and highly compact, with a customizable length that's easily adjusted via two quick-sliding screws. Just set the handles at your desired length and trim away the excess cable. It is tangle-free and comes with a downloadable exercise manual. One reviewer wrote: "I would recommend it to anyone looking for a good jump rope for boxing or cross-fit training. Really good quality and it comes with spare parts just in case you lose something."

2 The Best Budget Jump Rope SUPETE Jump Rope $5 Amazon See On Amazon If all you want is something cheap and easy that will get you in shape for boxing, this budget jump rope is for you. It spins fast, it's well-made, and it only costs $5. The 9.8-foot-long rope is made with tough PVC material that you can cut to your desired length, or you can stuff the excess into the handles. The rope has a robust ball-bearing system with strong handles and smooth material that twirls easily. The handles feature soft, elastic sponge that won't rub or chafe. "The Performance of this rope is really good!" wrote one reviewer. "It feels nice and the handles are comfortable and are easy to maintain a secure grip during movement."

3 The Best Digital Jump Rope Keweis Digital Cordless Jump Rope $18 Amazon See On Amazon When you're trying to keep track of your jumps, it can really get tiring, which is why this digital jump rope is such a handy option. The LED screen and internal counter will track your jumps, so you don't have to suffer the frustration of losing count halfway through your workout. On top of repetitions, it also tracks time and calories, acting like a makeshift Fitbit. You can set the rope to beep after a certain length of time or when you've hit a specific target (for example, 100 jumps). Best of all, the rope is convertible, allowing you to use it cordlessly or with a traditional cable.

4 The Best Speed Jump Rope Epitomie Fitness Sonic Boom M2 High-Speed Jump Rope $30 Amazon See On Amazon For hardcore trainers whose number one goal is jumping as fast as they possibly can, this Sonic Boom speed rope will not disappoint. It showcases a special 360-degree ball-bearing system, which means it can whip around at an astonishingly quick pace. The rotation is almost frictionless, minimizing wear and tear while making it extra durable. The stainless steel handles are covered in grippy silicone, so they won't slide out of your hands, and the 10-foot cable is coated in sturdy polymer. The adjustment mechanism is self-locking, so you don't have to hassle with cutting a cable. This jump rope even comes with a handy carrying case, making it easy to take on-the-go.