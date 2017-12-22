The 5 Best Brushes To Blow Dry Hair

A salon-level blowout, whether it's done at home or by a professional, starts with the right tools – and that doesn't just mean a high-quality blow dryer. The right brush can be the difference between a great blowout and a mediocre one. But the best brushes to blow dry hair aren't all alike. The right choice for you will depend on your hair type, your blowout goal, and your level of expertise.

In general, a round brush is the most classic shape for blowouts. It's what you will see most professionals using because it allows greater control and can create any shape or style one might desire. If you're not as experienced at blow-drying, or have super thick or wavy hair, a paddle-shaped brush might be a better choice, since they're a little easier to control. Size is another factor to consider when choosing a blow dry brush. Smaller brushes are better for shorter hair or tighter curls, while a larger brush can create mega volume on any length hair.

Lastly, take a look at what your brush's barrel and bristles are made of before you purchase. Ceramic brushes hold heat really well, vented barrels speed up drying time, and nylon or boar bristle mixtures are gentle and give shiny end results.

Feeling overwhelmed? Don't be — you can't go wrong with any one of these five, highly rated blowout brushes.

1 A Splurge-Worthy Mixed Bristle Brush With A Super Light, Cork Handle https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000BCDRZM/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle7433-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B000BCDRZM&linkId=e20ce70336c9b1234e14ded7e50bb6dd Amazon Ibiza Hair G Series Brush, G4, $37, Amazon When it comes to quality, Ibiza’s brushes are top of the line. This particular brush is ideal for creating volume near the root and smoothing and shaping medium to long hair. Its lightweight and heat-resistant cork handle and mixed boar and nylon bristles make this brush a luxurious choice for both professionals and at-home users.

2 A Ceramic Paddle Brush That's Great For Beginners https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B003C1CWWI/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle7433-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B003C1CWWI&linkId=ca219fbc6309222e1ef774a520e08ca8 Amazon Moroccanoil Paddle Brush, $22, Amazon With its large paddle shape and ceramic and ionic properties that allow for even heat distribution, Moroccanoil's paddle brush is ideal if you’re looking to speed up drying time without sacrificing shine. The shape also makes drying easier for beginners and works great for hair of all lengths and types — even wavy and thick — to smooth and straighten.

3 A Large, Round Brush With Plastic Bristles That Also Detangles https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01MFCX7MT/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle7433-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01MFCX7MT&linkId=1b70d087b9ca8a8431813b6737237b94 Amazon Tangle Teezer Blow-Styling Round Tool, Large, $35, Amazon If you didn’t think plastic bristles could be used to create a salon-like blowout, think again. This detangling brush uses innovative teeth made from sturdy plastic that pick up the hair and create superior lift and bounce — without any pulling or tugging. The larger size combined with the tangle-free design is great for long or textured hair.

4 A Vented, Budget-Friendly Brush That Reduces Drying Time https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B003RAXU2K/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle7433-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B003RAXU2K&linkId=7ec5dc924ee0dfd9e8e4023a3d295fad Amazon Olivia Garden Nano Thermic Ceramic Ion Brush, $12, Amazon As far as budget-friendly options go, this brush behaves the most like an expensive brush. It has large vents that allow for greater airflow (to reduce drying time) while the bristles and ceramic-coated barrel warm up quickly and hold heat for greater consistency when styling and shaping. The smaller barrel size is perfect for short hair and creating curls that look like they came from an iron.