Getting your hair done at a trendy blowout salon can be a blast, but it's not always the most time-sensitive or budget-friendly option. Instead, finding the best brush for blowouts is crucial to treating hair to salon-level luxury from the comfort of your own bedroom.

While getting a salon-level blowout at home might seem impossible, filling your beauty arsenal with tools catered to your hair texture and length can help make a lofty goal achievable. While larger barrels suit longer hair, a smaller circumference is ideal for shorter lengths to ensure the brush can actually grip and hold onto strands. Additionally, different types of hair brushes have different benefits. Round brushes give volume, paddle brushes help add shine, and vented brushes focus on preventing heat damage by reducing drying time.

It's also important to consider the type of bristles used for each brush. If your hair naturally tangles, nylon pins are not only heat-resistant but also easily take on knots. If your hair naturally produces a lot of oil, a boar bristle option can help condition hair by distributing oils and increasing shine. Of course, the number one priority for blowout brushes is finding bristles that are heat-resistant and can stand up to the high temperatures used by blow dryers.

With so many things to consider, the search for finding the best blowout companion can be a difficult task. Luckily, I've compiled a list of the best brushes for blowouts on the web — so find your match and prepare for your styling routine to get a whole lot easier.

1. A Mixed Bristle Brush That Adds Shine

Care Me's Brazilian blowout brush is crafted with two types of materials: boar bristles, which distribute natural sebum oils from the scalp to ends to keep hair shiny, and nylon pins, which easily comb through coarse hair. This combination works well on all hair types and is available in 43- and 53-millimeter barrel sizes for both shoulder length and extra long strands. The brush's ceramic and vented barrel also reduces drying time by evenly distributing heat on hair. And if you're still not convinced, this brush earned over 520 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I am adding my 5-Stars along with the others. I have tried virtually every hair styling brush on the market and this brush stands alone. I gave it a test run and really like the feel. Good grip, very comfy to hold and like the way it glides thru my hair like butter, plus it delivers amazing shine and volume. It puts the WOW back in styling. My hair's new styling soulmate. [...]"

2. A Heated Brush That Styles & Dries Your Hair At The Same Time

Revlon's best-selling One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush doubles as a blow dryer and hair brush in one — but it also helps add volume to the root and create big-bodied curls. Cut down on styling time with this genius hot tool that'll give you a salon-worthy blowout at home, every time.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love the look of a fresh blowout, but I don't have the limitless budget or endless hours ahead of work to sit in the salon chair every day and get it done. This is a HOLY GRAIL hair tool. I like to rough dry my hair for about 5-8 minutes before hand, but then I quickly section it off and pull this tool through and I have the rich lady hair of my dreams within 10 minutes. I will never have a bad hair day again! [...]"

3. A Brush With An Extra Large Barrel For Serious Volume

Built with a 55-millimeter barrel, Xtava's round brush is ideal for maximizing volume at the roots. The double body brush uses heat resistant nylon bristles for detangling hair and shorter, anti-static boar bristles to smooth strands. Crafted with a wood handle that won't overheat while styling, the extra-large barrel is ideal for longer lengths.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This brush is hands down the best round brush! I have thick, naturally wavy hair and it's long! I used to dread drying my hair because it took so much time and I could never make it look good enough to not have to use either a curling iron or flat iron after. This seriously cuts my drying time in half and makes it so easy. It easily glides and picks up my hair, it's sturdy, and big enough. I can't say enough good things about it. Worth every penny!"

4. A Bargain Brush Set For Short Curly Hair

This brush set includes a twilled brush with a stronger grip, which is ideal for curly hair, and a ruled brush with a looser hold, which is more suitable for shorter lengths. Designed with both boar bristles and nylon pins, and heat-resistant up to 220 degrees for longer styling sessions, these brushes also feature natural wood handles that contour to palms for maximum comfort. And as an added bonus, the brushes' bristles massage the scalp and stimulate blood flow to the hair follicles.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This Kaiercat Natural Boar Bristles Hair Brush Set is the best set of brushes I've purchased! [...] The larger one is perfect for styling & blow-drying. It makes my hair so easy to work with and good for wet or dry hair. My hair does not get tangled at all and I really like the feeling against my scalp- its like a mini scalp massage, and doesn't hurt at all. The wooden handle fits my hand very [comfortably] & I can maneuver it easily, especially when blow-drying.I prefer the smaller brush for using once my hair is dry and I'm gathering for styling, curling or just smoothing down the top of my hair to put my into a pony tail. Both brushes leave my hair shiny, soft & seem to reduce little 'fly away's'. [...] I am absolutely pleased with this purchase!! Both round brushes are made well & I expect to be using them for years to come."

5. A Quick-Drying Vented Brush That's Designed To Detangle

Crafted with ten rows of sturdy nylon pins, this paddle brush is built for detangling long, thick locks. Curved to adjust to the head's natural contour and fixed with an anti-slip grip, comfort meshes with functionality to create a professional-level tool. Styling is a dream with the anti-static and heat-resistant head, which features nine built in vents to reduce drying time.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "My hair is wavy and tangles very easily. I've broken strands of hair. I've broken brushes. Brushing my hair has never been enjoyable. My fiancee took note of my struggle and bought these for me and I'm honestly amazed. They're just simple brushes but both of them just glide right through my hair. I would recommend them to anyone, no matter what hair type you have. You get so much more than what you pay for with these."

6. An Investment-Worthy Ceramic Brush That Reduces Drying Time

The 35-millimeter barrel of GHD's professional radial brush is a versatile size ideal for achieving either a full body style or smooth blow dry look. Great for short to medium-length hair, the ceramic barrel retains heat to reduce drying time. This brush has a super thin handle and weighs just five ounces, making it easy to maneuver around shorter hair.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The ghd Ceramic Radial Hair Brush is a fabulous brush that allows me to give the best at home blow out that I've ever had. The brush is light weight and has a long, easy-to-hold handle. The bristles are short but sufficient to hold the hair against the barrel of the brush. The barrel is hollow and ceramic. It holds heat and allows the hair to dry more quickly. My hair ends up drying faster which leads to less damage. I'm actually very surprised by how fast my hair dries. It gives my hair a lot more volume. [...]"

7. An Ultra-Popular Brush That's Ideal For Thick, Curly Hair

Ideal for long, thick hair, the Denman cushion brush is built with an anti-static rubber pad that grips hair and gives maximum control during blow drying. Designed with nine rows of nylon pins, this brush is perfect for smoothing and shaping hair. Easy to take apart for a thorough cleaning, it's no surprise this brush earns almost five stars on Amazon after more than 2,700 reviews.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is the most amazing brush I’ve ever owned. As silly as it sounds, I can’t imagine using anything else. I really like brushes with harder bristles, and I like to feel them on my head when I’m brushing my hair... I have thick curly hair, and I feel like it’s able to reach & detangle everything. My daughter has 4c hair and is also pretty tender headed; this works really well on her hair and detangles easily. I also really love that this brush can be taken apart and cleaned because my brushes fill with hair really fast and in all honesty it was always easier to just get a new brush than sit there trying to clean them. I highly recommend this brush, especially if you have thick and/or curly hair."

8. A Slim Boar-Bristle Brush That's Great For Short Hair

Bangmeng's anti-static hair brush comes in at just 25 millimeters, making it the best fit for shorter hair. Built with nano ceramic ionic technology and boar bristles, this round brush adds shine and distributes oils while an ergonomic and anti-slip rubber handle increases comfort.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I have short hair and did not realize that it would look so much better blowing drying with round brush, duh...Love the feel, the end result and it was such a good deal I purchased 3!! [...] Great product!!!!"

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.