It's bad enough to have to deal with insects when you're camping or spending time in the backyard— but inside your house? When that happens, you need the best bug sprays for home to keep those six- and eight-legged creatures at bay. But there are so many to choose from that it can be hard to know which ones actually work and which ones just leave your countertop smelling gross.

To help you out, I've looked at a variety of different insect sprays and read through dozens of Amazon reviews. From that research, I put together a list of the best bug sprays for home on Amazon.

As you read through my picks, first consider what type of pests you have. Is it a general problem of insects and creepy crawlies getting inside your home? (In that case, the multipurpose spray is your best option). If, on the other hand, you have a specific problem — like ants, bedbugs, or spiders — one of the more specialized options will be a better fit.

I've also included an all-natural bug spray for those who want to steer clear of harsh chemicals. Keep in mind, however, that all bug sprays can be toxic to pets — even the natural ones — so if you have furry friends, keep them away from all sprayed-down zones.

With that in mind, check out my list of the best bug sprays below.

1. The Best All-Purpose Bug Spray Ortho Home Defense Max Insect Killer, 24 Fl. Oz. (2-Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you have an assortment of creepy crawlies in your abode rather than just one specific kind, this multipurpose insect spray is a great choice. Reviewers vouch that it's effective on numerous types of pests including ants, beetles, spiders, centipedes, and cockroaches. It won't stain the surface you spray it on and, in addition to providing on-contact protection, it also creates a bug barrier that will last up to a year. What fans say: "I buy this every year. Really does keep the ants and bugs out of my house for 12 months once sprayed. I will not use anything else."

2. The Best For Ants And Cockroaches Raid Ant And Roach Killer, 17.5 Fl. Oz. $12 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you have ants or cockroaches raiding your kitchen, bathroom, or other parts of the house, this instant bug spray is a fantastic way to exterminate them on the spot. It also provides barrier protection for up to four weeks if you want a preventative layer. I've personally used it before and can vouch for its effectiveness. While it's fragrance-free, it does have a heavy chemical smell, which is a drawback, but that's pretty much the case for any non-natural ant spray. It's not specified whether this formula is non-staining, so I recommend doing a spot-test first. What fans say: "Works well! Each year we get a visit from mini ants. This year we most effectively banished them. Great product, speedy delivery."

3. The Best For Bed Bugs And Lice Bedlam Plus Bed Bug Aerosol, 17 Fl. Oz. $20 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This powerful insect spray works exceptionally well on bedbug, lice, and mite infestations (all of which are notoriously difficult to control). It's formulated especially for these stubborn creatures, and reviewers say it does the job well. The spray won't stain your mattress (providing it's a water-safe fabric), and you can also use it in the cracks and crevices of baseboards and floorboards. The one drawback is that it's an aerosol can, so it's not eco-friendly. However, it is the one that's the most effective, according reviewers. What fans say: "OMG! Finally something that really works... For the first time in six months, I actually slept with the light off no longer scared that these blood suckers are coming after me. Please use this stuff."

4. The Best For Spiders Terro Spider Killer Aerosol Spray, 16 Fl. Oz. (2-Pack) $19 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made specially for spiders, this super-effective bug spray works on the common house spider, as well as the dangerous species like the hobo, brown recluse, and black widow. You can use it as an on-contact spray when you spot spiders or lay it down as a toxic barrier to catch them later. Best of all, it can be used outdoors, so it's also great for tackling garden sheds or other outdoor structures (though this one is also an aerosol spray, so it's not eco-friendly). The manufacturer recommends testing this spray in a discreet spot first to confirm that it doesn't cause any staining. What fans say: "Our garage was littered with spiders, ticks, and egg sacks, my mother took a can of this out, sprayed everything, and watched them all die instantly. A ring formed in the sacks and she said she could see everything in them dying. It killed the ticks right on contact, too. I’m definitely going to be purchasing more of this and using it for when I'm alone and see one in my room or for others to use in problem areas."