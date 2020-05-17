Whether you’re a newbie to lettering or a more experienced calligrapher, the right pens make all the difference. The best calligraphy pens will be ones that suit your specific skill level and task, whether it's a brush pen for signs or a dip pen for detailed work.

To help you navigate pen terminology, consider the following:

You can practice lettering with any of these pens, but the best calligraphy pen will be the one you're most comfortable holding and enjoy using for writing. Below are calligraphy pens to suit any style, whether you're doodling or addressing wedding invitations, plus ink and paper to get you started.

1. The Best Brush Pens Tombow Fudenosuke Brush Pens (2-Pack) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon With their ease of use and affordable entry point, it's no wonder these are a favorite brush pen for beginners in calligraphy. This set includes a pen with a soft tip and another with a hard tip so you can write with extra fine to medium strokes in letters. Tombow is a brand name that’s been in the industry since 1913, and these black-ink pens have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 6,000 reviews. If you prefer colored brush pens, they also come in a 6-pack of neon hues. A helpful review: “The brush pens are amazing. The soft tip is great for bold captions and the hard tip for finer writing ... You may notice how the upstrokes of the hard tip are much finer. The soft tip requires the application of very little pressure but you'll need a bit of practice with the hard tip. Personally, I love the hard tip because of the finer writing and cleaner curves. I'd recommend this to all the beginners."

2. The Best Standard Pens For Faux Calligraphy Muji Gel Ink Ball Point Pen (10-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've spent any time on Etsy, then you've seen examples of faux calligraphy, and you can try your hand at it with an everyday pen. This Muji ball point pen works well for experimenting in faux calligraphy since it doesn't smudge and its ink flows smoothly. Plus, it's affordable and can be used as an everyday pen. This pen is highly rated with more than 1,000 reviews, and it's the pen of choice for Ira Glass of This American Life. A helpful review: “Bought these for my wife who does art and calligraphy, and she absolutely loves them. Some of her favorite pens, hands down.”

3. The Best Straight Dip Pen For Calligraphy Tachikawa Comic Pen Nib Holder $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Calligraphy can be labor-intensive, and the cushioned grip on this wooden holder makes this an outstanding straight dip pen for calligraphy This pen style, which requires that you purchase nib writing tools separately, is also popular for drawing or lettering with fine detail, and this pick from Tachikawa makes it easier to work for longer stretches. Reviewers commented that the protective cap for the pen's nib is especially convenient for portability and protecting the pen. Nikko G nibs are an excellent starter nib for this dip pen (and it also accommodates crow quill nibs for fine details). This straight dip pen also comes in pink. A helpful review: “I learned calligraphy with a slanted point marker.... and then, got into brush lettering, but there is something far too special about a dip pen. I purchased an oblique holder and after it not working right after a week or so... I purchased this.... It was like magic. I know that folks love their oblique pen holders, but this thing is phenomenal to hold and work with ... I love the way that it has a nib cover so that I can keep a nib in there for me to work with quickly ... If your hand is comfortable, then your work will come out so gorgeous."

4. The Best Set Of Cartridge Pens Pilot Parallel Calligraphy Pen Set (4-Pack) $23 | Amazon See on Amazon The best set of cartridge pens (aka fountain pens) comes with four nib sizes that have color-coded caps. You can also purchase cartridges with other colors to use. One reviewer reported these "write like a dream," but some also said these pens are better for more experienced calligraphers and may be too advanced for beginners, which is generally the case with cartridge pens. A helpful review: “I've been a calligrapher for 25 years and the Pilot Parallel pens are among my favorite. The ink flows very well and doesn't dry up in the nib between uses. I also like how you can use the edge of the nib for fine point lines. The different color caps for different sized nibs is also convenient. If you are a calligrapher, try these pens — you won't be disappointed.”

5. The Best Oblique Dip Pen Holder Speedball Oblique Pen Point Holder $5 | Amazon See on Amazon An oblique dip pen probably isn't the first pen you'll try for calligraphy, but this is the one to start with if you're ready to try this unique style. At $5, it's an affordable holder, and several reviewers commented they were glad they chose it as their first oblique dip pen. Nikko G nibs are a popular starter nib, and reviewers report they fit this pen. A helpful review: “I am currently teaching myself calligraphy, and many of the bloggers I follow suggest getting an oblique holder for calligraphy nibs. I am SO glad I did! It's made my studies easier and more beautiful, honestly. The angle is perfect for getting that thick-and-thin stroke without having mastered it yet. I would definitely recommend this to anyone looking to advance their skills, or even just play around!”

Nice To Have: High-Quality Paper To Practice Your Calligraphy On Strathmore Calligraphy Writing Paper (50 Sheets) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Practicing calligraphy requires high-quality paper that will stand up to your calligraphy pen without bleeding. This highly rated calligraphy pad has 50 sheets of textured paper so you can turn out smooth lettering. Reviewers say it is highly absorbent and can even handle water colors. A helpful review: “A lovely finish, just the right weight, a pleasure to use and to give away calligraphy pieces.”