The quickest way to ruin a camping trip is to be freezing. That's why — in addition to the hot dogs and s'mores — it's important that you pack one of the best camping blankets. In your quest to find the perfect choice, you'll want to keep the following qualities in mind:

Durability: Unlike the one that you keep on your bed, your camping blanket will have to contend with dirt, mud, sharp rocks, and other natural elements. It needs to be tougher than average, with strong materials like ripstop nylon or polyester, and durable stitching that won't tear easily.

Unlike the one that you keep on your bed, your camping blanket will have to contend with dirt, mud, sharp rocks, and other natural elements. It needs to be tougher than average, with strong materials like ripstop nylon or polyester, and durable stitching that won't tear easily. Weatherproofing: When you're indoors, you don't have to worry about wind penetrating the fabric or your blanket getting wet. Not so when you're on the campground. There, your blanket will face all sorts of weather elements, so you need to make sure it's both wind- and water-resistant. DWR coatings or other waterproofing treatments will help protect against both wind and water.

When you're indoors, you don't have to worry about wind penetrating the fabric or your blanket getting wet. Not so when you're on the campground. There, your blanket will face all sorts of weather elements, so you need to make sure it's both wind- and water-resistant. DWR coatings or other waterproofing treatments will help protect against both wind and water. Portability: The blanket you keep folded on the couch can be thick and bulky because it likely doesn't travel far. Camping blankets, on the other hand, need to be lightweight, compact, and equipped with a stuff sack or other mechanism for easy travel. Most of my picks below weigh less than 3 pounds and pack up nicely.

Once you've considered these main qualities, you can also think about bonus features like pockets, snaps, and other helpful elements. Read on for my list of the best camping blankets below.

1. The Overall Best: A Convertible Blanket With A 45-Degree Temperature Rating Coalatree Compact Outdoor Adventure Blanket $80 | Amazon See On Amazon Weight: 1.9 pounds What's great about it: Constructed from a blend of recycled cotton and tough ripstop nylon, this durable flannel blanket is specifically designed for the outdoors. It has a secret pocket for stashing small items and a convertible feature that lets you transform it into a wearable poncho — complete with a snap-on hood. When you're not using it as a blanket or poncho, you can stuff it into the pocket like a carry sack, so it's portable, too. The exterior is coated with DWR waterproof treatment, and it's antimicrobial to reduce odor. Best of all, it's available in six cute colors and patterns. Available sizes: 50 by 72 inches

2. The Best Budget Option Down Under Outdoors Waterproof Quilted Fleece Stadium Blanket $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Weight: 2.9 pounds What's great about it: If you're on a budget, this affordable camping blanket offers softness mixed with durability at a great price. The polyester exterior is both wind- and water-resistant, while the interior showcases soft, 250 GSM (grams per square meter) polar fleece. Rather than traditional stitching, the layers are ultrasonically quilted, which keeps them together without the risk of threads unraveling. The cozy, lightweight blanket, which is roughly the dimensions of a queen-size sheet, can be used for picnics, festivals, and outdoor concerts in addition to regular camping. Just note that the inner fleece layer is not waterproof. Available sizes: 55 by 82 inches

3. The Most Packable Rumpl The Original Puffy Camping Blanket $99 | Amazon See On Amazon Weight: 2.1 pounds, 3.3 pounds, or 4.8 pounds What's great about it: I have this cozy sleeping bag blanket myself and can personally attest to its greatness. Made with tough ripstop nylon, it feels soft and silky like a sleeping bag, but it doesn't leave you feeling sweaty or sticky. The lightweight, packable construction makes it great for camping and outdoor purposes, but I also use it for movie nights on the couch. What's more, the ripstop nylon is machine-washable so if you bring it home covered in mud, you can throw it in the laundry and use it again the next day. It comes with a stuff sack for maximum portability and is available in nearly a dozen colors. Available sizes: 50 by 70 inches (throw), 54 by 80 inches (one-person), 88 by 84 inches (two-person)

4. The Best For Extra Insulation Big Agnes Insulated Tent Comforter $90 | Amazon See On Amazon Weight: 1.93 pounds or 2.93 pounds What's great about it: Meant to lie underneath you in your tent (or on the floor of your camper, in your truck bed, etc.), this thermal camping blanket creates a barrier between you and the chilly ground. It can also be used on top of your sleeping bag or as a little extra warmth while you're sitting around the campfire. It's made from tightly woven polyester fibers and fluffy synthetic loft. The exterior is water-resistant, and it has snap patches and integrated hooks to attach it to the floor of your tent or vehicle. It is super packable, and the smaller version weighs less than 2 pounds. Available sizes: 58 by 90 inches, 90 by 90 inches