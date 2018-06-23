There’s nothing like snuggling up with a comfy blanket at home, and the best travel blankets mimic that feeling on the go. They're compact and lightweight enough to fold up and carry, while still maintaining that comfort factor we all yearn for when we're on a trip.

And no matter where you plan to take yours, there's one out there that's sure to fit your needs. You just need to prioritize what matters most to you. Bonus features like super soft and convenient zip-up carrying cases that double as pillows or added lumbar support tend to cost a little more than, say, a simple budget blanket with no extra frills. So, if price is an issue, that's something to keep in mind along with how you'll be traveling. For example, the best travel blankets for an airplane exist to make air travel cozy AF, but for camping trips outdoors, you'll need some totally different specs like a waterproof lining or a thicker fleece material.

Here, find a list of four options that offer supreme comfort for all kinds of adventures — from ultra affordable ones to ones that you can literally wear. Once you've found the perfect blanket, be sure to pick up the best travel headphones to go along with it.

Amazon World's Best Cozy-Soft Microfleece Travel Blanket $10 AmazonBuy Now This extra-soft travel blanket by World's Best comes highly-rated by Amazon users with over 500 reviews. The $10 price point on this 50-inch by 60-inch travel blanket proves that you can find a luxurious and cozy travel accessory without shelling out tons of money. Made with 100 percent polyester microfleece, this blanket will keep you warm and covered, while still being lightweight enough to simply roll up and carry with you. It's machine washable and easy to keep clean. One Amazon reviewer noted that it doesn't collect hairs like many other blankets of this material, while another called it "the perfect compromise between taking up space in my luggage and giving me good coverage while on the plane."

Amazon Travelrest 4-In-1 Premier Class Travel Blanket $30 AmazonBuy Now The four-in-one travel blanket by Travelrest is a great option for long airplane or car rides, as it comes with a soft, convenient carrying case that can be used as a pillow, a neck rest, or support for your back. The plush material opens up into a 38-inch by 60-inch poncho-style blanket that lets you use your hands and move around freely as it keeps you warm. What's more, it has a zipper on the front and sits on top of the shoulders to prevent it from sliding off. As you'd expect, Amazon reviewers love this blanket. One person raved, "Very soft blanket, I love that I can fall asleep without the blanket slipping down. It's high quality."

Amazon Cocoon CoolMax Travel Blanket $38 AmazonBuy Now Cocoon's travel blanket is a dependable option for those who need a portable, lightweight blanket for travel. It's made with the brand's cooling fabric that's just warm enough, breathable, and moisture-wicking. While this blanket has a higher price than some of the others on this list, it's a great choice if you're looking for a long-lasting, high-quality blanket that rolls up and fits perfectly inside its 3-inch by 6-inch mesh case. "I must admit I was a bit skeptical at first about how a blanket this thin could keep me warm," wrote an Amazon customer, "however it works perfectly."