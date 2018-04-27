Whether you plug in and use your curling iron almost every day or only break it out on special occasions, a quality iron is the difference between lackluster results and long-lasting curls that look natural. That said, the best ceramic curling irons are the cream of the crop when it comes to quality irons. Why? They deliver high, consistent heat that makes curls stay put, and are gentle enough to use on all hair types.

Which ceramic curling iron is best for you? That will depend on the length of your hair and your specific needs. Longer, larger barrels are better for long hair whereas smaller, tapered wands are better for short hair. The kind of curls you want to create will also dictate which iron you choose. Wands are your best friend if you want to create realistic beach waves and barely-there bends. Spring clip irons, on the other hand, are necessary for long-lasting, bouncy curls that add mega volume.

You'll want to consider budget as you make your decision as well. But, rest assured, there are plenty of great irons whether you're looking to splurge on a professional curling iron or save money with a budget-friendly option that has interchangeable barrels.

If you still feel like you can't decide on a which iron is right for you, you won't go wrong with one best ceramic curling irons below.

1 The Best Value: A Curling Iron And Wand With Five Different-Sized Interchangeable Barrels Amazon Xtava 5 in 1 Professional Curling Wand And Iron Set $45 AmazonBuy Now Can't decide which barrel size or iron shape is right for you and your hair? Shop the Xtava 5-in-1 professional curling wand and iron set and you won't have to choose! For under $50, this set comes with five different ceramic tourmaline barrels including a traditional clip iron, a wand, and a tapered wand so that you can create different styles and curl patterns without having to buy separate tools. Each barrel easily clips in and out and fits nicely (along with the base) in a convenient carrying case. Other features include nine precise temperature settings, a 60 minute auto shut-off function and dual voltage for easy international travel.

2 The Best For Beach Waves: A Rotating Ceramic Curling Iron With A Custom Clip For Kink-Free Styling Amazon The Beachwaver Co. S1 Curling Iron $129 AmazonBuy Now When it comes to ease of use, The Beachwaver Co. S1 curling iron is top of its class. Once you clip in the end of a section of your hair, the iron does the rest of the work for you. With a convenient arrow button and fast/slow switch, the iron easily rotates to wrap around your hair in either direction, leaving you with natural-looking beach waves in no time. Other features include a one-inch ceramic barrel, heat that ranges from 290 degrees to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, a digital temperature clock, and 30 minute automatic shutoff.

3 The Best For Long Hair: A Ceramic Curling Iron With An Extra Long Barrel And Accurate Temperature Control Amazon Mr. Big Extra Long Ceramic Curling Iron $60 AmazonBuy Now The Mr. Big extra long ceramic curling iron blows the length of other curling irons out of the water. It's extra-long, nine and a half inch triple-plated ceramic barrel is perfect for long hair and, with six different temperature settings, it works great on all hair types. Also, the negative ion technology from the ceramic reduces damage and leaves your hair smooth and shiny. Other features include a rotating tip, a 105-inch cord and ergonomic grip for easy handling, a non-slip stand, and a no-fuss temperature dial.

4 The Best For Short Hair: A Budget-Friendly Tapered Curling Wand Amazon Herstyler Baby Curls Mini Curling Iron $23 AmazonBuy Now The Herstyler Baby Curls mini curling iron features a ceramic barrel for even heat distribution and a clipless lock to eliminate snagging. The best part? The small size and tapered shape make styling short hair a breeze because you can easily create tight or loose curls depending on where you wrap you hair on the barrel. It also means your curls will hold tightly and last longer. Infused with tourmaline, this iron heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.