Perfectly imperfect tousled beach waves can make you look (and feel) like you spent the morning with your toes in the sand — even if you're stuck at the office. But to create them, you've got to have the right tools. The best curling irons for beach waves usually consist of a wave plate, multiple barrels, or a rotating wand that leaves you with loose waves that look perfectly casual instead of seriously polished. While it's true that you'll benefit most from applying a styling product like mousse or sea salt spray first, there's no denying that a quality curling iron is the holy grail where beachy waves are concerned.

To get the perfect beach waves, start with damp hair that has been towel-dried, apply the styling product of your choice, and decide if you want to dry your hair with a hair dryer or diffuser or let it dry naturally. Once your hair is dry (and only when it's dry — never use a curling iron on wet hair or you risk breakage and split ends), curl one 1 to 2-inch sections of hair. For the most natural results, be sure to vary the direction of the curls. When you're finished, set your hair with a light hairspray — and you're done.

Now that you're armed with a few key tips, scroll on the shop the best curling irons and wands for easy, beachy waves. From automatic styling tools that do the work for you to tiny, travel-sized wavers that are easy to pack, you're bound to find a tool that suits your hair type and styling skills, ahead.

1. Best Deep Waver: The Hot Tools Professional Ceramic + Tourmaline Deep Waver

This Hot Tools deep waver uses tourmaline and ceramic plates to create glossy, frizz-free waves while minimizing the risk of damage. The brand's Hot Tools Professional Pulse Technology ensures the tool stays at a consistently hot temperature for as long as you use it. This tool heats up to 430 degrees and has multiple temperature settings and an 8-foot cord. Despite its reasonable price point, Hot Tools is a go-to brand for professional hair stylists and beauty bloggers alike.

One reviewer raved, "This is my GO TO hair tool! If you want beach waves get this product. I bought my first in 2010 and it lasted until 2018 and it was used daily!" Another customer, who described their hair as fine and straight, wrote, "This gives me instant beach waves in less than 15 minutes. It gives me volume no product ever has."

2. Best Clampless Wand: The Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand

Another styling tool that uses ceramic and tourmaline to reduce damage and frizz, the Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand comes at a great price. Create either loose curls or beachy waves using the wand's innovative, round barrel shape, as opposed to a tricky-to-maneuver clamp, all while enhancing your hair's natural volume. For loose curls, wrap sections of hair around the balls — slightly tighter and more structured curls can be achieved by placing hair in between each of the balls. This iron also comes with a bonus mitt to keep your hand safe from burns.

One reviewer commented, "The big bumps make the clampless curling iron much easier to use. I have a tapered clampless one as well and it is a nightmare to use. This is much easier and the curls you get are not uniform and I think that makes the overall result look much better and more natural."

3. Best Deep Waver For Hair That Struggles To Hold A Curl: The Revlon Salon Deep Hair Waver

This three-barrel hair waver boasts triple ceramic coating to minimize damage and increase shine. It creates slightly tighter-looking waves than a wand, so it might be a better choice if your hair struggles to maintain a curl. One reviewer wrote, "My hair cannot hold a curl. Even with product, it goes flat by the end of the day [...] I had given up on giving my ramrod straight hair any texture for a good 5 years. [With] this product, my hair can hold the waves for a good two days with no product and I find that remarkable!" Other reviewers rave about how easy it is to use, noting that you "literally can't screw this up."

4. Best Automatic Curling Iron: The Beachwaver Co. S1.25

A cult-favorite styling tool created by celebrity hair stylist Sarah Potempa, the Beachwaver literally changed the game upon its launch a few years ago. If you consider yourself seriously challenged when it comes to your hair styling skills, don't worry: it literally does the work for you, thanks to its automatic rotating wand. Using a digital display, the wand rotates in either direction to create effortless, beachy waves with the press of a button.

"Works great. Easier than other curling irons I have tried. Makes great beachy waves that stay for days. Excellent product," one reviewer wrote. Another commented, "Awesome tool to curl your hair. Does the work for you."

5. Best Straightener/Curling Iron Hybrid: The KIPOZI 2-in-1 Straightener And Curling iron

One hair hack according to pro stylists is to invest in a flat iron with rounded tips so you can straighten hair and create loose waves using the same tool. (That's a money-saving tip, too.) That's where this two-in-one styler from Kipozi comes in. Using 3-D, nano-titanium floating plates, it efficiently straightens hair with one pass or creates beachy, natural looking waves with a slight twisting motion.

Impressively, this tool has a rare 4.9-star overall rating on Amazon. One fan commented, "I've been using a straightening iron to create waves for a long time, but the waves were never as nice as with this iron. The curvature of a regular straightening iron is almost non existent so it's easy to unintentionally create kinks, but with this it's almost impossible to do so. This is such a well made tool, everything about it is well thought out from material to dust bag and packaging."

6. Best Basic Curling Iron: The Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wand

If you're looking for a classic, no-frills curling wand, you can't go wrong with the Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wand (especially at such a great price point). The 1-inch wand heats up to 400 degrees, cuts down on frizz using tourmaline and ceramic plates, and comes with a bonus heat protective glove. Reviewers who say their straight hair never holds a curl rave about how this wand delivers beachy waves that last. In fact, over 2,000 reviewers gave it a perfect five-star rating.

It's important to note that you can't adjust the temperature settings on this tool, so make sure your hair type is compatible with the extreme heat this wand provides. It also comes in a variety of other barrel sizes and colors.

7. Best Mini Hair Waver: The Conair Mini Waver

Take your beach waves on the go with this mini waver from Conair. It's exactly what it sounds like: a tiny, travel-friendly wave-creator that heats up fast and is easy to pack. It heats up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and provides gentle, even heat using ceramic contoured plates; plus, it comes in a cute, pink color.

If you're interested in more travel-friendly hot tools, be sure to check out Conair's other pint-sized stylers, like their best-selling mini blow dryer and mini flat iron, which can also be used to create loose waves.

