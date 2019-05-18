While bath bombs can be a quick and convenient way to relax, choosing more affordable options may sometimes mean compromised quality. Finding the best cheap bath bombs will depend on both the quality of ingredients and the quantity you want to purchase (in other words, the bigger the set, the bigger the savings).

Whether you use bath bombs every day or weekly, it’s important to make sure the ingredients are gentle enough for regular use and won’t harm your skin. This means finding bath bombs that use natural, nontoxic ingredients. While vegan and organic bath bombs may come with a higher price tag, I've done the research to find great options that won't break your bank account. And for those who are dedicated to Lush products but don't necessarily want to spend a lot of money frequently, I've also included a dupe made with ingredients that are organic and non-GMO (it's even dye- and color-free, too).

Although bath bombs in bundles may be the most cost-efficient option, purchasing a larger set can be a little overwhelming, especially when you're figuring out what you like. When this is the case, sometimes going with a single bath bomb is best.

I’ve researched and read through Amazon reviews to help you find the option that suits your skin best. My picks range in quantity, from a single bath bomb option to a colorful set of 40 (hint: the latter will give you the most bang for your buck) but all are made with natural ingredients that won't stain your tub. Read on to find the best cheap bath bombs so you can treat yourself on a budget.

1. The Overall Best LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs (Set of 12) $27 Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: This handmade bath bomb set has a 4.9-star rating on Amazon and is highly raved about by reviewers. Each of the 12 bath bombs has a different scent and design, with a wide range of colors and varying touches like rose petals and glitter. Affordable and fun, they're made in the U.S. with high quality, natural, nontoxic ingredients. The company uses a manufacturing process that is safe for the environment, cruelty-free, and humane. These bath bombs do have a strong scent, and while they will color your bathwater, they shouldn't stain your tub. What fans say: “It takes a lot for me to spend money on myself so when I do I have high expectations. This product exceeded those expectations. They look, smell, and feel very expensive for a very reasonable price. The variety is excellent and the bombs themselves are very high quality. They do not stain the tub, and have a flat spot on the bottom so they [don't] roll around when I set them on my bath caddy. [Absolutely] my new 'go-to' bath bomb and I will be buying again.”

2. The Best For Sensitive Skin Salus Relaxing Essential Oil Bath Bombs (Set of 8) $12 Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: These Salus bath bombs are ideal for those with sensitive skin. The brand itself makes it their priority to cater to all skin types, but these bath bombs are especially ideal for those with reactive skin (since even the most gentle ingredients can sometimes cause an allergic reaction). Made and locally sourced in Colorado, these bath bombs feature organic, natural, and non-GMO ingredients, and they're also paraben- and cruelty-free. There are four varieties to choose from: relaxing, lavender and vanilla, yoga sunrise, and respiratory. These won't color your bathwater, but they will fizz up and add a soothing scent. What fans say: “These bath bombs smell like a ripe citrus grove. They still have a satisfying fizz to them, without all the dyes and extra fuss with other bath bombs. They're super moisturizing too! Will definitely be adding the other scents to my collection!”

3. The Best Lush Dupe Rejuvelle Vegan Essential Oil Bath Bombs (Set of 6) $14 Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: For those who love Lush bath bombs but want to save a little money, this Rejuvelle bath bomb gift set has nearly the same qualities. Made in the U.S., they feature ingredients that are gluten-free, organic, and non-GMO. There is a wide variety of options to choose from in the set, including lavender for relaxation, vanilla for detoxing, and grapefruit for energizing. The scents come from essential oil blends, so you won’t have to worry about added chemical fragrances. The bath bombs also contain shea and cocoa butters to leave your skin feeling super moisturized. On top of all that, this option is dye- and color-free, which means that it not only won’t stain your tub, but it's extra gentle on skin. What fans say: “So happy we have re-ordered dozens. Feel of a bath bomb without the typical dyes and chemicals. Pleasant smell and gentle on the skin. Will buy more.”

4. The Best Bundle Joanne Arden Organic Bath Bombs (Set of 40) $40 Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: If you’re looking to save more in the long-run, this Joanne Arden bath bomb set is the the most cost-effective option on my list. Available as a set of 40, this option is perfect for sharing or just stocking up. While these bath bombs are extra-colorful and may fizz a little more than most other options, they're easy to clean up and won't stain your tub. Made with 100 percent natural and pure ingredients, including essential oils, they're nontoxic, gluten-free, and vegan. What fans say: “These are awesome! I was hesitant on ordering these but have to say, I am glad I did! They [come] beautifully packaged and individually wrapped. They truly make my skin feel softer and no ring or discoloring after in the tub! I will be buying more especially for gifts!”