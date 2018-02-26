While good marketing may make you feel like you have to shell out tons of money for a good curling iron, more often than not, a budget iron will work just as well. In fact, the best cheap curling irons have a lot of the same features as their pricier counterparts, including the temperature control and barrel technology you need in order to prevent your hair from unwanted damage, as well as the size and shape variations that let you create any style you want.

As with any hot tools, before you choose a curling iron, you should consider your hair type, length, and the styles you typically create. For example, if you want to create natural looking beach waves, the Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand might be the perfect choice for you. If you want to prevent your hair from unnecessary heat damage, look instead for an option that allows you to easily control the temperature. Surprisingly, finer hair types don't need the high heat that many expensive curling irons have.

Below, you’ll find five of the best cheap curling irons on the market. Each one is designed to address a specific need, including an extra-long barrel iron for long hair, a cordless iron for travel, and interchangeable iron with five iron and wand sizes so that you can create any curl shape or style you want.

1 Best Overall Pick: A Curling Iron With Five Interchangeable Barrels Sizes And Shapes That Can Create Any Style You Want Amazon Xtava 5-in-1 Professional Curling Wand and Curling Iron Set $40 AmazonBuy Now Why get one curling iron for $40 when you can get five? The Xtava 5-in-1 Professional Curling Wand and Curling Iron Set is an interchangeable curling iron with five different sized ceramic-tourmaline barrels which makes it perfect for someone who likes to switch up their style often. The iron's base has precise temperature control with digital heat settings between 250 and 410 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as a 60-minute auto shut-off function. Also, as if the multiple barrels and included heat-resistant travel bag weren't enough, this iron is also great for travel because it has automatically adjusting universal dual voltage.

2 Best For Beach Waves: A Round-Barrel Curling Wand With A Ceramic-Tourmaline Coating Amazon Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand $22 AmazonBuy Now It might look a little odd, but the Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand, with its round, bubbled barrel shape, can give you some of the best beach waves ever. This clamp-free iron is made with a tourmaline ceramic barrel to reduce frizz and increase shine. The unique barrel shape gives your curls a natural, textured look without having to worry about switching directions or barrel size. Finally, the iron it heats up to a whopping 400 degrees Fahrenheit (good for super thick hair) and has dual voltage for worldwide travel.

3 Best For Fine Hair: A Tapered Ceramic Curling Iron With A Digital Temperature Display Amazon Remington Studio Silk Ceramic Slim Styling Wand $25 AmazonBuy Now It's easy to see why the Remington Studio Silk Ceramic Slim Styling Wand is one of the most popular options available for under $50. The ceramic barrel is infused with real silk to keep the heat evenly distributed and prevent damage to your hair. The tapered shape creates tighter curls at the bottom, which makes your style last longer, even on fine hair. The best part about this iron, however, is the digital display with temperature lock and the option to heat up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit. It heats up in just 30 seconds and has 60 minute automatic shut-off feature in case you're in a hurry and forget to turn it off on your way out the door.

4 Best For Long Hair: A 24 Karat Gold-Plated Curling Iron With An Extra-Long Barrel Amazon Hot Tools 1-inch Salon Curling Iron / Wand With Extra-Long Barrel $38 AmazonBuy Now If you've been blessed with long hair and are looking for a dependable curling iron that fits your budget and doesn't take forever to style your whole head, try the Hot Tools 1-inch Salon Curling Iron. As stated in the name, the extra-long barrel (which is almost 2 inches longer than a regular one!) seriously cuts down on styling time without sacrificing the look of a complete curl. The iron, which is plated in 24-karat gold, heats up quickly and evenly and is ideal for all hair types. It can act as both a wand and clip curling iron, too, depending on your ability to curl or the thickness of your hair.