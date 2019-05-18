You've probably noticed that the world of mattresses is both crowded and expensive. Whether on your Instagram feed or a subway advertisement, every day someone is selling a new, "life-changing" mattress that'll revolutionize the way you sleep. But, don't let fancy marketing campaigns sway you — you don't have to shell out a lot of money to get a great mattress. Enter, the best cheap mattresses.

Before you buy a mattress, it's important to consider its material. For example, a traditional coil mattress can be cheaper than a lot of other options, but coil mattresses with lower price points tend to have a lower coil count, which means less support. While both memory foam and latex mattresses will contour to your body's shape to relieve pressure, they can be a bit more expensive. Keep your eyes peeled for hybrid mattresses that combine materials; these will strike a great balance between affordability and support.

Not to complicate matters further, but you'll want to keep your sleep style top of mind. If you tend to run warm when you're sleeping, you'll need an option with proper ventilation or a latex mattress which will keep you cool even when you're overheating.

Coil or memory foam? Firm or soft? Here's a round-up of some of some of the best cheap mattress out there that won't break the bank. Pro-tip: These are sorted by price, low to high.

1. A Coil Mattress With An Ultra-Soft Topper Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam And Innerspring Hybrid Mattress $180 Amazon See On Amazon This hybrid mattress is a mix of memory foam and coils to offer medium-firm support. The coils are topped with a thick layer of memory foam that contours to your body to relieve pressure on your joints and back. The entire mattress is finished off with a plush knit cover for extra comfort. Best of all, at only $180, this mattress is a bargain. More than 8,000 Amazon reviewers have given it a glowing 4.4-star overall rating and rave about how comfortable this bed is. What fans say: "[H]ere's my honest review as a mattress expert. This is a medium-firm mattress. I prefer soft beds, and I find this one very comfortable to sleep on. The springs make no noise (I believe they are pocketed coils) and the fabric seems to be good quality. The mattress does not hold heat like a memory foam. I would 100% [recommend] this for guest rooms, kids rooms, campers, dorm rooms, etc."

2. A Luxe Memory Foam Mattress With Cooling Gel Lucid 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress $226 Amazon See On Amazon Like many popular memory foam mattresses, this dual-layer mattress features a top layer of memory foam that contours to your body, and a more durable and solid bottom layer of high-density foam. If both budget and back pain are a concern, this mattress is definitely the pick for you. While foam isn't always the best if you overheat, the top 2.5 inches of this mattress is infused with a rich cooling gel to help regulate your body temperature while you sleep. This option is pretty squarely in the medium-firm category, so if you prefer a super firm mattress keep scrolling. Bonus: It even comes with a removable cover for easy washing. What fans say: "It's been about two months since this bad boy arrived at my doorstep, and I have nothing bad to say at all. Best mattress I have ever slept on (with the Marriott hotel's memory foam beds coming in a very close second)."

3. A Super Thick Mattress That's Eco-Friendly Signature Sleep 12-Inch Memory Foam Mattress $307 Amazon See On Amazon This super plush mattress is pretty much like sleeping on a cloud. Made with a whopping 12 inches of foam (4 inches of memory foam and 8 inches of high-density memory foam), this mattress allows you to literally sink into it to relieve pain and pressure. That makes this a great mid-priced option if you experience any sleep-related back pain. On top of that, it's made with eco-friendly materials and doesn't include any mercury, heavy metals, or flame retardants in the foam. What fans say: "I've had this for over a year and it still feels brand new. Super comfy and very durable (I have two cats and previously a giant dog who all jumped around and slept on the bed)."

4. A Latex Foam Mattress With A Cult-Following Zinus Memory Foam 12-Inch Green Tea Mattress $344 Amazon See On Amazon This latex-memory foam hybrid mattress is designed with three layers: At the top there's 2 inches of super soft comfort foam, followed by almost 4 inches of ventilated foam, and then a supportive base made of high-density foam. While this mattress is a bit pricier than the one above it, it'll be the best mattress if you tend to overheat at night. Plus, the entire mattress is infused with green tea extract, which is a naturally antimicrobial, to keep it clean and odor-free. But, don't take my word for it. More than 26,000 fans have taken to the Amazon reviews section to praise this mattress. What fans say: "This bed is the jam. First off, I'm a flight attendant. I sleep in a lot of hotel beds. I know what a good and bad bad feels like. This bed is amazing. Feeling impartial about the non-conforming bed of the future? Think you'll miss the springs? No way."