Whether you're looking to refresh your hair color in between salon visits or want to give yourself a whole new look without the need to use dye, color-depositing shampoos provide an affordable, user-friendly solution — one that doesn't require much commitment or effort. Regardless of how you plan on using it, you can use this guide, ahead, to help narrow down the best color-depositing shampoo to help you achieve your specific hair goals.

On this list, you'll find shampoos that deposit vibrant, rainbow-hued colors, pretty pastel shades, and natural-looking tones like black and brown. Each one works a little differently, so for best results, it's important to read and follow the instructions thoroughly. But for the most part, if you plan on using a color-depositing shampoo to dye your hair a rainbow color — say pink, purple, or green — you'll have to pre-lighten your hair first. But other color-depositing shampoos were meant to intensify your existing hair color and can be applied directly over red, black, brown, and blonde shades to give them a boost.

And, if you're interested in other easy, at-home ways to color your hair without dye, check out this roundup of the best color-depositing conditioners.

1. The Best Color Depositing Shampoo For Vibrant Colors Celeb Luxury Viral Colorwash Color-Depositing Shampoo $34 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're someone who loves to experiment with bright, bold colors, the Celeb Luxury Viral Colorwash color-depositing shampoo is a must-try. You can use it three different ways: to help maintain your current color; to refresh your existing color that's fading; or, if you have pre-lightened hair, to give yourself a totally new look (in the latter case, you'll experience the best results if your hair has already been dyed platinum blonde). Use this shampoo to create dipped strands, vibrant highlights, or, a bold, monochromatic look. The more times you wash your hair with it, the more intense the color will be — and if you use it regularly, your color should never fade. As a bonus, the vegan formula is sulfate-free, cruelty-free, and even moisturizing. Choose from 10 different shades, including pastel blue and pink, bright yellow, and even silver. You can also buy this shampoo in various shades of blonde, red, and brown, here.

2. A Cheaper Alternative Punky 3-In-1 Color-Depositing Shampoo & Conditioner $11 | Amazon See On Amazon For a more affordable option, the Punky 3-In-1 color-depositing shampoo and conditioner works similarly, but comes in a few less colors. You can get it in brown and blonde, or more vibrant tones like blue, teal, and purple. This product actually works as a shampoo and conditioner — it's rich in nourishing ingredients that are good for your hair, and the formula is sulfate-free and ammonia-free, too. It deposits color with just one wash, but will produce a richer, darker shade the more times you use it. Just remember, if you plan on using any of the vibrant shades, it will work best on hair that's previously been lightened.

3. The Best Color-Deepening Shampoo For Brown Hair John Frieda Brilliant Brunette Color Deepening Shampoo $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're not looking to use a color-depositing shampoo to create a rainbow-hued look, but simply want to refresh or maintain your existing color, the John Frieda Brilliant Brunette Color Deepening Shampoo is a great choice for brunettes. With just one wash, this shampoo will take your already brown hair into a richer shade. For the best results, use it with its matching conditioner, which is sold on the same page.

4. A Great Pick For Red Hair KC Professional Color Mask Shampoo Red $20 | Amazon See On Amazon For redheads looking to intensify their existing color, there's the KC Professional Color Mask Shampoo. If you dye your hair, this is a great way to maintain your red color in between salon visits, or, if you're a natural redhead, to give your hair a more vibrant boost. The longer you leave it in your hair, the richer the result will be. The cruelty-free and vegan formula is also impressive in other ways: it contains a UV protectant, it's SLS- and SLES-free, and the brand even says it can help prevent static. One reviewer commented, "I have never been able to find a red shampoo that deposits this much color and doesn't damage my hair. It lathers really well and I can see a HUGE difference after just one wash. If you have red hair you need this!"