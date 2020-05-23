If you're wary of bleaching your hair, you're not alone. From tales of bleaching disasters to warnings over how bleach breaks down hair's protective coating, there are plenty of reasons to stay clear of it. But bleach does allow for better color transfer when dyeing your hair, so if you're looking for a temporary hair dye for dark hair without bleaching, you have a few different options. Your best bet is to choose a temporary or semi-permanent dye formulated specifically for dark hair, whether you choose a box dye or color-depositing conditioner, or a short-term dye like a hair chalk, wax, or spray, that sits on top of your strands rather than actually changing their color. Darker colors will also show up better on black or brown hair, so try rich purple dyes, dark reds, or even blues that are deep enough to stain dark hair, rather than pale or subtle options.

Before you buy, it's important to be real about your expectations. A vibrant teal won't show up as well on dark hair without bleach, but that's no reason not to use it! In fact, there are tons of at-home hair dyes that use special formulas to help brown hair cling to color for longer. If you're looking for a pop of color that will last for at least a few weeks, you may want to consider a box dye or conditioner that stains hair fibers. A color-depositing conditioner or hair mask may be a good choice if you don’t mind a subtler hint of color. Conditioners and masks also have the benefit of helping hair maintain moisture and shine while also acting as a dye.

On the other hand, if you're searching for something even more temporary, there are a lot of eye-popping temporary hair dyes for brunettes that you can choose from. You can go for a wax, spray, or even chalk that adds in really fun bursts of color just for the day. They're easy to wash out and you can change them up again the next day.

Ready to rainbow up your hair? Check out these awesome temporary dyes for dark hair to help you find your perfect match.

1 The Best Semi-Permanent Box Dye: L'Oréal Paris Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color For Brunettes L'Oréal Paris Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color For Brunettes Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only is this L'Oréal box dye made just for brunettes, but it doesn't use any harsh chemicals to amp up your color. There's no ammonia, peroxide, bleach, or other color-lifting agents in this formula. It goes on silky smooth and actually conditions your hair while it goes to work. Depending how long you let the color set, this box dye can last for up to 10 shampoos, which is the perfect amount of time to color up temporarily. Even professional stylists absolutely love this dye. This is available in seven different vibrant colors that reviewers love. According to one reviewer: "My hair is really dark so coloring it without first lightening it usually doesn't work for me. This colorista stuff is vibrant and bright and has only started to fade after my fifth or sixth shampoo. It doesn't damage the ends or anything, when I run my fingers through it it just feels like my natural hair. Will stain skin if you're not quick to wash it off, will stain the tub and other surfaces too, but it's quick to wash away, even if you're like me and don't worry about it or try very hard. It comes in a single tube and I'm thinking I can reapply it since I didn't use all of it. Now that I've found this and coloring my hair without damaging it is an option, I will be buying this product again."

2 The Best Spray: L'Oreal Paris Colorista 1-Day Temporary Hair Color Spray L'Oreal Paris Colorista 1-Day Temporary Hair Color Spray Amazon $9 See On Amazon For a one-day fix, this temporary color spray is really effective and tons of fun. This formula is made to color hair in a variety of vibrant colors without any bleach, making it suitable for even the darkest shades. Just spray anywhere to create highlights or all-over color, give it a few minutes to set, and you're good to go. This formula is super lightweight and never sticky, and it's really easy to wash out at the end of the day. This hair spray dye comes in a bunch of different colors so you can pick up a few for multiple different styles. According to one reviewer: "I have dark brown hair, so it's hard to dye vibrant colors into it without bleach. Green is the only color I've tried so far but I went through the first bottle quickly so I ordered this one. It's like spray painting your hair [...] and it shows up great. It washes out in one wash and doesn't damage your hair."

3 The Best Wax: SWAKER Hair Color Wax SWAKER Hair Color Wax (6-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon You can style and dye your strands at the same time with this genius hair dye wax. Made with environmentally safe and gentle ingredients, this wax works similarly to other waxes and pomades by holding your hair into place without hardening. Yet it also features highly pigmented colors that add a vibrant burst to your hair as you style it. This wax works great for a one-day transformation and is really simple to wash out when you're ready to go back to your original color. This pick comes in a pack with six bright colors, so you can try them all. According to one reviewer: "I tried the gold color my hair is usually a dark brown color almost looks black and it turn out great. Can’t wait to try the other colors."

4 The Best Chalk: LDREAMAM Temporary Hair Chalk LDREAMAM Temporary Hair Chalk Amazon $15 See On Amazon Using these hair chalks is just like painting your hair for the day. They come as a set with 12 neon-bright colors that you can mix and match all over your hair for a super fun effect. You can even blend multiple colors together to create an ombre effect, or chalk your whole head in every color to create a vibrant rainbow. Plus, these chalks easily wash out with your regular shampoo when you're finished, and reviewers noted that they don't create too much of a mess. According to one reviewer: "Colors go on easily and are vibrant on my brown hair. Love that they wash out in one shampoo. [...] I love these for a temporary pop of color with no bleaching or damage!"

5 The Best Fade-Resistant Option: ARCTIC FOX Semi-Permanent Hair Color ARCTIC FOX Semi-Permanent Hair Color Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you'd rather keep your color for a bit longer, this semi-permanent conditioning dye is the perfect solution. It applies like a standard hair dye, but it’s free of harmful chemicals and the vegan formula is actually hydrating for soft, shiny strands. Best of all, reviewers report that your fun new hair color should last a few months before it needs a touch-up. More than 62,000 reviewers couldn't say enough good things about this dye. Bonus: It comes in the most color options, with a whopping 20-plus different shades. According to one reviewer: "I'm a new fan of arctic fox hair color! I wanted to try something fun with my hair, so I decided on purple rain. I started out with medium brown hair (so no pre bleach or anything)[...] When I rinsed it out, I was pleasantly surprised. It was a nice, deep plum color and my hair was super shiny! In the sunlight it showed up very vibrant purple. The color actually stayed in my hair for the past 2.5 months - it faded to a nice magenta color. Since I was ready to try something new with my hair, I ended up striping the color out... so I'm not sure how long it would have lasted altogether. Overall, I really like arctic fox: the color was nice, made my hair shiny, it stayed for a long time, it didn't stain my sheets, I love that it's vegan and doesn't have horrible chemicals in it, and it smells nice... like grapes.”

6 The Best Conditioner For Dry Hair: oVertone Haircare Semi-Permanent Color Depositing Conditioner oVertone Haircare Semi-Permanent Color Depositing Conditioner Amazon $25 See On Amazon For a super hydrating conditioner that also colors dark hair, you can’t go wrong with this color-depositing oVertone conditioner. Formulated with shea butter, coconut oil, and avocado oil, the color treatment is a great way to add moisture to dry strands, leaving them soft and nourished. It coats your hair with super rich pigments in this process, adding a subtle (but not too subtle!) wash of color. To apply, simply cover your hair in the conditioner, let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes, and rinse it out. You’ll want to repeat every other week to maintain the color. Choose from a handful of different shades. According to one reviewer: "I used the blue on dark brown hair and got a lovely and subtle, deep blue shade. This product is not harsh on your hair and it is a wonderful way to either maintain dyed hair or add a nice bit of color to fall hair (it smells amazing too). I have medium-long, wavy hair and I usually get 3-4 uses out of this container.”