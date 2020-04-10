Whether you work out a lot or a little, there's some gear that you just can't skimp out on — the most important being a good bra. Luckily, the best compression bras offer extra support that'll hold your boobs in place, so you can jump, lunge, and run without worrying about any bounce.

When searching for a comfortable compression bra, it's important to pick out something that you'll actually enjoy wearing while you're exercising (so you're more likely to do it!). Be on the lookout for functional designs that offer plenty of compression, but also have unique features like a criss-cross or open back, or come in eye-popping colors to mix and match with your other gear.

And, of course, there's the support factor. Beyond compression, a supportive sports bra may also include layered cups or a high neck to keep everything in place. And since a good fit is important for the most compression in a sports bra, if you're between sizes, be on the lookout for options with hook-and-eye closures and adjustable straps so you can get a flawless fit.

At the end of the day, the bra you choose is going to depend on a combination of your personal style, support preferences, and the type of workout you're doing. Here are a few five-star compression bras to help you find your perfect match.

1. Best Overall, All Things Considered Champion Compression Bra $26 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes down to it, this basic compression bra scores high in every category. For one, it features double-layered cups, including an outer shell that's designed with moisture-wicking technology to keep you dry. The entire bra is made of a poly-spandex blend that offers just enough stretch, so it moves as you do while still holding you in place. It also features adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure so you can always find the perfect fit. According to one reviewer: "HOLY COW I LOVE THIS BRA. On the recommendation of a friend, I tried this bra (size large), and it is actually LIFE CHANGING. I know that sounds like an exaggeration, but I'm 100% not kidding. I can run again without pain from my boobs bouncing around or wearing 3 sports bras to try to squish them flat. It's both comfortable and functional - everything you could ever want. I've bought several now and couldn't be happier!" Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

2. Best Front-Zip Option Under Armour Women's Eclipse Zip Sports Bra $43 | Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer an easy-access option, this front-zip compression bra is simple to slip on and off — and it's ridiculously comfortable, too. It's made from a soft cotton-polyester blend with 10% elastane to hold you in, and it's designed to support you from all angles without tons of padding in all the wrong places. Constructed with a thick waistband and thick adjustable straps, this bra is unlikely to budge even during intense workouts. And its open back is lined with mesh, so you won't overheat in this pick. Plus, you can even lock the zipper to keep it from slipping down while you're working out. According to one reviewer: "It shouldn't really be so hard to find a sports bra that a) support you during high-impact sports and b) doesn't require you to dislocate your shoulders in order to take it off. Sadly... it is that hard. I am glad I finally found this bra which is VERY supportive and also easy to put on [and] take off. It's a keeper." Available in sizes: 32A - 38DD

3. Best Bra For High-Impact Workouts SYROKAN Women's High Impact Support Bra $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this high-impact compression bra really comfortable, but reviewers write that there's zero bounce back while you're jogging or jumping. It features two cup layers — one to offer structure, and another to add even more compression. This bra also features plenty of coverage and a no-slip bottom band, so whether you're doing a HIIT workout at home or jogging outdoors, everything stays firmly in place. And to keep you comfy while you're sweating it out, the band is made with a mesh back, and the entire bra features moisture-wicking technology. According to one reviewer: "Once I took it out of the package, I was very hesitant that it would fit okay because while the material is very comfortable, it didn't look very supportive. But after trying it on, it totally is! Nothing is tight or loose, pinchy or painful. Super comfortable!" Available in sizes: 32B - 44F

4. Best Bra For Studio Classes CRZ YOGA Supportive Racerback Compression Bra $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This medium- to high-impact studio bra is a great pick for a wide variety of classes. The double layer and high neck line keep you in place, even while you're in downward dog. It's also made with a soft, stretchy fabric blend that allows you to move. On top of that, it has a second inner layer for additional coverage and to absorb sweat without letting it show through the bra. The back is designed with both racerback and straight back straps for even more support. And, because the back has an adjustable hook-and-eye closure, you can get a custom fit. According to one reviewer: "It is awesome that this bra comes with an ADJUSTABLE band, several rows of hooks. My ribcage is about an inch smaller than average for medium, so I can easily reposition the loop size of band, and have a totally customized fit. The design is REALLY lovely. It really is basically 2 bras joined at the bottom seam. Comfy ,elegant, and great for gym, as well as under dark clothing." Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large