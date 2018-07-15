On the hottest nights, there's nothing like laying down on a refreshingly cool pillowcase. But if you overheat easily, suffer from night sweats, or sleep in a non-air conditioned room, you don't have to let sweaty, sticky sheets disrupt your quality rest. That's why it's important to invest in one of the best cooling pillowcases.

Since synthetic fabrics often trap heat, it's best to opt for a pillowcase made with natural fibers that are already breathable — like bamboo or silk — or with certain technologies that offer ventilation and temperature regulation. If night sweats are an issue, you may choose a micro-vented option that's specifically created to circulate air and absorb moisture (read: sweat).

Whatever you're looking for, I've compiled a list of the five best cooling pillowcases that are sure to give you what you need. They don't overheat; they all have moisture-wicking properties; and they're made with breathable materials, of course. Interested? Keep reading to browse versatile choices that offer a variety of features guaranteed to keep you cool and comfortable so you never have to search for the cool side of the pillow again. For an even better sleep, combine them with the best cooling pillows and sheets that'll keep you cool all night.

1 The Best Option For Most: A Cooling Pillowcase With Temperature Control & Quick-Drying Technology Amazon Sheex Original Performance Pillowcases $60 (Set Of Two) Amazon Buy Now This set of two original performance pillowcases by Sheex are the overall top pick, as they were created specifically to keep you cool and sweat-free all night. The Sheex brand was developed by two basketball coaches who wanted to use ultra breathable and ventilating fabrics, similar to that of athletic clothes, for the ultimate cooling effect. The pillowcases use evaporative cooling technologies to incorporate heat and moisture transfer, keeping the fabric cool to the touch at all times. They're also moisture-wicking and extra soft, which makes them a great choice if you suffer from night sweats. Users love them, naturally. They say they feel great on the skin and are "well worth the money."

2 For People Who Prefer Silk: A Luxurious Cooling Pillowcase That Comes In A Ton Of Designs & Colors Amazon Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase $23 Amazon Buy Now If you're looking for a luxurious option that'll feel amazing against your skin, you'll love the Alaska Bear natural silk pillowcase, which comes in 30 different patterns and colors, from solids and florals to stripes. This option is made with 100 percent mulberry silk, natural fibers, and a 600 thread count, making it super soft and breathable. Since the pillowcase is made with high-quality silk, it's naturally hypoallergenic and feels cool to the touch. Silk pillowcases are also a great option for hair and skin health because they reduce friction. Note that silk is not a moisture-wicking fabric, so it may not be the best choice if you sweat easily overnight.

3 Best For Sweaty Sleepers: A Moisture-Wicking, Micro-Vented Pillowcase Made With Bamboo Fibers Amazon Snuggle-Pedic Micro-Vented Bamboo Cover $15 Amazon Buy Now This micro-vented pillow cover by Snuggle-Pedic has strong moisture-wicking properties and is ideal for anyone dealing with uncomfortable night sweats. The eco-friendly option is made partly with bamboo fibers and has mini micro-vents throughout the pillowcase, which allows air to circulate throughout for extra breathability and coolness. It also comes highly-rated by Amazon users. They say it works wonders for nighttime sweating.

4 Best Budget Pick: A Set Of Two Satin Pillowcases That Comes In 25 Prints & Colors Amazon Sweet Dreams Blissford Satin Pillowcase $16 (Set Of Two) Amazon Buy Now At $16 for two pillowcases, these soft satin pillowcases by Sweet Dreams are the best budget-friendly option that'll still leave you feeling comfortable. Satin pillowcases are made of polyester but offer the similar smoothness and cooling qualities of silk at a more affordable price point. Satin is also known for it's temperature-regulating qualities, so these pillowcases do a good job of staying cool when the surrounding air gets warm. These sets are available in more than 20 different patterns and vibrant colors, but here's an important note: Satin is non-absorbent, so they likely won't absorb sweat well. With more than 3,000 Amazon reviews, users love how cool and smooth they feel.