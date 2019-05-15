There's nothing like cotton when it comes to blankets and comforters, especially the ones you sleep with. But with so many options out there, how do you know the best cotton comforters when you see them? Typically, there are several things you can assess when evaluating a cotton blanket:

First, look at how warm it is. Think about your personal needs. Do you live in a cold climate where you need the warmest comforter possible? Or would something lightweight be a better fit? If you're looking at goose down blankets in particular, the "fill power" will be a good indicator of its warmth (usually a higher fill power means a warmer down comforter).

Next, think about breathability. This is especially important if you're one of those people who tends to get hot or sweaty at night. You want the fabric to be well-ventilated so you don't spend the night writhing around in a puddle of sweat. Look for breathable weaves that reviewers say don't cause overheating.

After that, consider the stitching. In down comforters, baffle box construction prevents feathers from bunching together. In regular blankets, stitching can add style or accentuation. And in both kinds of blankets, piping around the edges will make them more durable. Keep these options in mind when shopping around.

Given these factors, I've made a list of the best cotton comforters below. Scroll through the different options to find the one that's best for your bedroom.

1. The Overall Best Egyptian Cotton Factory Outlet Store All-Season Down Comforter $130 Amazon See On Amazon This medium-weight cotton blanket is the perfect all-season comforter that will work almost any time of year. It's made with a soft cover that's 100 percent Egyptian cotton with a 1,200 thread count. Inside, it boasts 55 ounces of 750-plus fill power white goose down. The design is warm yet breathable, so you won't overheat. It has durable double-stitching, and the corners have loops to secure a duvet cover in place. Best of all, the baffling prevents the feathers from bunching up, so it stays fluffy and super comfortable. Available sizes: Twin, Queen, and King

2. The Warmest Comforter Puredown Winter 100% Cotton Down Comforter $85 Amazon See On Amazon If you live in an exceptionally cold climate or tend to get chilly at night, this extra-warm cotton comforter is the perfect choice. Specifically designed for winter weather, reviewers attest that it is super warm without being too heavy. On top of that, it remains breathable, even with the extra warmth, so you can stay cozy without sweating. The shell is constructed of 100 percent cotton with a fluffy, 88-ounce down interior. It also boasts box-stitching for even feather distribution. Additionally, it has durable piping on the sides and double-stitching to keep shedding to a minimum. Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, and King/California King

3. The Most Lightweight Comforter Ntcoco Lightweight 3-Piece Summer Comforter Set $89 Amazon See On Amazon This ultra-lightweight cotton comforter is designed for summer nights where you need a blanket but you don't want anything that's too thick or bulky. It's also great for hot sleepers in general. The shell is built with a 100 percent "washed cotton" fabric that's been specially treated to make it even softer and cozier. It also has a more weathered look that's slightly wrinkled, so you don't have to press it or iron it. The inside features high-grade silk polyester that's fully antibacterial and clump-resistant, too. Available sizes: Queen and King

4. The Best 100 Percent Cotton Comforter Chezmoi Collection Solid Cotton Quilt And Shams $60 Amazon See On Amazon Made with 100 percent cotton both inside and outside, this cozy bed comforter makes a great choice for cotton purists. The prewashed, pre-shrunk blanket is reversible and comes with a bonus sham. The cotton filling is soft and fluffy, according to reviewers, and it's not too hot or constricting, either. What's more, it's completely machine-washable. "So far this is a fantastic quilt set, especially for the price," wrote one reviewer. "It is truly 100 percent cotton which was important to me. It's very soft and has plenty of length, even after washing... It is pretty lightweight, which is great for a southern summer, but would also be great for layering in the winter or cooler climate." Available sizes: Twin, Queen, and King