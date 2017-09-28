The 7 Best Comforters To Keep You Cool All Night

Whether it's sweltering hot or you're just a sweaty sleeper, cozying up with a comforter may seem counterintuitive. But believe it or not, there are comforters that keep you cool at night. Although some comforters may be super comfortable or ideal for easing allergy symptoms, most blankets are designed to keep you warm. Luckily though, cooling comforters aren't only temperature-regulating, they can be incredibly comfy and hypoallergenic, too. So if you're a hot sleeper, it's time to get better acquainted with comforters that are just right for you.

Similar to how certain bed sheets can keep you cool at night, the material used to make your comforter affects how hot you'll sleep. Breathable bamboo comforters and organic cotton are ideal, but sweaty sleepers needn't stick to these materials. Even a goose down-style comforter, assuming it's light or medium weight, can provide comfort without too much insulation, but there's also silk and wool-filled options to consider, especially for those wanting more natural materials. If you have a tendency to perspire at night, there are even comforters made with moisture-wicking technology that responds to your body temperature to cool you off.

All of the picks below, except one, can function as duvet inserts; so if you can't find a color that suits your decor, white isn't your jam, or you're just concerned about keeping your duvet clean, you can purchase duvet covers to keep over your cooling comforter.

One of the ways you can sleep more deeply is by investing in a comforter that suits your body temperature. These seven comforters come in all sizes and are guaranteed to keep you cooler for longer at night.

1. A Comforter That Promotes Deep Sleep: ClimaBalance Goose Down Alternative Comforter

According to the company this comforter not only keeps hot sleepers as cool as cumbers, it's also been proven to improve deep sleep phases by 50 percent. This 100% hypoallergenic comforter features patented ClimaBalance technology with Sensofill, which transports humidity away from your body three times faster than other comforters.

One reviewer raves: "This is one of the best purchases I ever made on Amazon. I have been suffering with terrible night sweats for the last two years now and using the lightweight comforter has made a big difference in regulating my body temperature during the night. I still get a little warm at night even with a fan circulating the air in my room and 60 degree temperature in my house but nothing like I use to. I will be buying another comforter for my guest bedroom soon.. Thank you for a great product."

2. A Moisture-Wicking Comforter: Comfy Spaces Cooling Fiber Comforter

The temperature controlling fibers in this moisture-wicking comforter keep you comfortable as you sleep. Made with hypoallergenic, soft micro-fiber fabric, it's filled with a cooling MicaX-infused filling that echoes the cooling effects of this pick while the micro-fiber fabric keeps you dry. This comforter has a box quilt design and comes in twin, full/queen, and king sizes. While you have to use a commercial or large washer and dryer, this pick is machine washable and on a delicate cycle and able to be dried.

One reviewer raves: "Comfortable. Light but not too thin. Soft/gentle to the touch but not silky. Feels like cotton although it is 100% polyester. Warm but not hot. Not heavy. I usually have night sweats. This doesn't make me sweat. It hugs the body and not hovering like other comforters, which is what I need bc hovering makes me feel cold and not warm. Overall, it meets my expectation [...] "

3. A Lightweight, All-Season Comforter: Hanna Kay Year Round Down Alternative Comforter

If you live in a hot or warm climate but can't quit your down comforter habit, this all-season down alternative comforter is the ideal compromise. It's moisture-resistant, 100 percent hypoallergenic, and has a lightweight, 77-ounce filling that's just enough to keep you warm, but never overheated. The microfiber cover is breathable, the box stitch keeps the filling in place, and one reviewer describes this comforter as the "Perfect blend of not to heavy but not too thin." And with over 1,700 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, you can be sure this will be a great solution to your overheating concerns.

One reviewer raves: "I have purchased 6 of these and will likely buy about 10 more. Absolutely incredible and we are fussy! Have tried high end expensive down comforters. Nothing compares to this. I run warm, my husband is always cold. This is the ONLY blanket we use year round and he’s toasty warm yet I don’t overheat! It’s awesome! We live in cold Northeast with subzero winters but Hot summers. Again we use this year round and it’s always just the right temp. Did I mention soft? The softest fabric you will find. I purchased so many because I never want to be without one! It’s THAT good."

4. A Goose Down Alternative Comforter: Zen Bamboo Luxury Comforter

This goose down-alternative comforter is made with brushed bamboo and microfiber, both of which work together to keep you warm, but cool and dry. This hypoallergenic and wrinkle-resistant blanket is machine washable and the box-stitching that the filling stays in place. It comes in six shades, including white (shown), ivory, sage, navy, chocolate, and gray, and three sizes.

One reviewer raves: "Ima hot sleeper and with this product I can finally sleep through the night comfortably!"

5. A Luxurious Silk Comforter: LilySilk All Season Comforter

If you crave luxury, but never at the expense of feeling cool and comfortable at night, try this all-season silk comforter, which is both made with 100 percent mulberry silk and filled with long strand mulberry silk floss. This comforter wicks away moisture and sweat and helps regulate your body temperate at night so that you'll always feel comfy.

One reviewer raves: "I love this silk comforter. It is lightweight, as I wanted, and very luxurious. I get [too[ hot with normal comforters. It does tend to slide of the bed easily, but I can live with that.It is very expensive, but I looked for a long time before finding one I could sleep comfortably with."

6. A Comforter Made With Technology Developed For NASA: Design Weave Temperature Regulating Blanket

This 100% cotton sateen comforter is constructed with 50 percent polyester fiberfill and 50 percent Outlast technology. The latter material was originally developed for NASA, and it absorbs, stores, and releases heat to regulate your body temperature while you sleep. It also has a tight-knit weave that repels common allergens like dust mites. You can get it in four sizes and four colors. Just note this pick isn't intended to be used as a duvet insert.

One reviewer raves: "I'm one of those blanket on/blanket off, stick out a foot, try anything to stay comfortable people. After years of frustration, this blanket is a real blessing." Another writes, "No more night sweats. It is heavier and I thought it might make me hotter. Totally the opposite. If I am out of bed and get a hot flash, I actually get back into bed and it goes away."

7. An Alpaca Wool-Filled Comforter: Ave Maria Down Alternative Duvet Comforter

Searching for an alternative to bamboo or cotton? This duvet comforter has a cotton outer but the inside is made with 100 percent alpaca wool, which is a natural fiber that is known to help regulate body temperature. Alpaca, from Peru, is a lighter and more durable wool — and it's lanolin free and clinically tested to be hypoallergenic. This is a great option if you suffer from allergies or congestion.

One reviewer raves: "The alpaca wool is very breathable so while I feel warm, I haven’t felt sweaty as I occasionally have with down. I noticed I haven’t tossed the blanket off during the night, move around less when sleeping, and wake up with less allergies."

