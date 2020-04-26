Saucepans and skillets are larger and heavier than other dishes, so the best dish drying racks for pots and pans should be big and sturdy enough to accommodate their bulk. Lightweight racks with dish-sized slots can work for standard kitchenware, but if you're drying a pasta pot, they just won't make the cut.

Space & Structure

There are a few different ways for dish racks to offer space for larger items. Dish racks usually come in one- or two-tiered styles. A single-tier rack is often the most sturdy, since it's never top heavy. But a two-tier rack can often hold a greater number of items. If you decide to look for a two-tier rack, make sure there's enough space for your pots and pans on the bottom level — or just be aware that placing heavy items on the top tier could make the rack less stable. Some single-tier racks are also expandable, offering the option to swap between a smaller footprint and having additional space to work with.

The way that a rack's space is structured can also affect how well your pots and pans fit. Traditionally, drying racks often have spots intended to hold specific types of dishes, such as plates. But some racks instead have prongs meant to accommodate just about anything that needs drying. This can be especially helpful for oddly-shaped cookware, like frying pans or pots with handles.

Materials

When it comes to stability, materials matter. Stainless steel is a good option because it’s durable and rust-resistant. You’ll also find that plastic is a common option because it’s budget-friendly — just be aware that some plastic racks may not be as sturdy and are more prone to mold or discoloration.

Over-The-Sink Racks

Finally, if it's made from sturdy materials, an over-the-sink drying rack can be as good an option. Because these racks sit over the sink, they tend to drain efficiently, but may not be especially large. That said, they're a perfectly reasonable place to rest a pot or two as they dry.

Whether you want an over-the-sink rack or an expandable one made from sturdy plastic, these five dish drying racks that are the best for handling large drying jobs. According to thousands of Amazon reviewers, they’re sturdy, functional, and will hold up over time.

1. The Best Compact Dish Drying Rack For Pots & Pans Joseph Joseph Extend Dish Drying Rack $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This Joseph Joseph single-tier drying rack is your best bet for getting pots and pans dry. The rack doesn’t have designated spots for specific items, but rather it features steel prongs with non-scratch tips that can accommodate all types of cookware, pots and pans included. The plastic rack is 12.5 by 14.25 inches, but if you need extra space for drying, it can be extended to almost twice its original size. The integrated drain spout can direct the excess water straight into the sink or can be closed for draining later on. Nonslip feet ensure that the rack will be secure and stable. This pick has a cutlery holder, too, but it can be moved around or taken out if needed. Amazon reviewers were impressed with this pick; they gave it a standout 4.5-star rating among 650 and growing reviews. Positive Amazon review: "I’ve been looking for a new dish rack that meets my many criteria of not [getting] rusty, must have a drain, need space to put in full size plates and pots, along with it being compact since I have limited counter space. It’s collapsible so it can expand to accommodate what you need and once it’s served it’s purpose you can collapse it and it’s compact again, giving you back the much desired counter top space. This meets all of that."

2. The Best Traditional Dish Drying Rack For Pots & Pans Polder Dish Rack & Tray $43 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re seeking a more traditional style of drying rack, this one from Polder fits the bill. The heavy-duty drying rack is made from a rust-resistant brushed stainless steel that will certainly hold up for the long haul. At 20 by 14 inches in size, the rack can easily fit pots and pans, but also has a removable 14.25 by 13.25-inch plastic tray that slides out to almost double the drying space. Other features include an angled drain tray that directs runoff water into the sink and a removable utensil bin with split compartments to keep cutlery upright. Plastic padded feet protect your countertop from any scratches. The drying rack is top-rack dishwasher-safe. Positive Amazon review: "This is very well made, a good large size, and holds a lot of dishes. It also accommodates pots, pans, platters etc. The extra tray can be kept under the basic unit until you need extra drying space. We are very happy with this product."

3. An Easy-To-Store Dish Drying Rack For Pots & Pans OXO Good Grips Convertible Foldaway Dish Rack $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If storage space in your kitchen is limited, you should definitely scoop up this drying rack from OXO. The sides, legs, and spout on this pick all fold down, making the rack much more compact for easy storage. When fully expanded, though, the 19.4 by 15.5-inch rack is large enough to easily hold pots and pans as they dry. Included utensil holders are removable The rack also has a spot specifically for plates, but if the plate rack gets in the way, it can also fold down. The drying rack is made of plastic and stainless steel, so it’s rust-resistant and plenty durable. Water drips into a spout that drains it directly into the sink. Many Amazon reviewers mentioned that this rack is a high quality product; it boasts a solid 4.4-star rating on Amazon among 1,900 and growing reviews. Positive Amazon review: "I find the design of this dish rack is terrific. The plate slots, the two bins and the flat base allow for all sorts of combinations for different types and sizes of dinnerware, cutlery, pots, pans, etc. I even admire the look of it. I've purchased many OXO products, all of which I prize. This one did not disappoint."

4. An Over-The-Sink Dish Drying Rack That Rolls Up For Compact Storage Bellemain Over-the-Sink Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $22 | Amazon See On Amazon With a nearly unheard-of 4.9-star rating on Amazon, it’s clear that this over-the-sink drying rack from Bellemain is a good one. The drying rack sits across the edges of your sink, allowing water to drain right into it. And the rack is plenty large enough for pots and pans — it’s 20.5 by 13 inches in size and will work on any sink that’s up to 18.5-inches wide. The rack is made of steel — so it’s nice and strong — and features a silicone coating to prevent cookware from sliding around. When not in use, the rack rolls up for easy storage. The manufacturer also suggests it can be used to drain freshly-washed vegetables or rest hot cookware, in addition to draining dishes. Positive Amazon review: "This item is so practical. Great for a person who doesn’t want a large dish rack in kitchen. Fits across sink perfectly so my hand wash items drain into sink then when dry it rolls up out of the way. Sturdy for pots and pans. Happy I made this purchase."